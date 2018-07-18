Sheriff's Reports for June 25-26

June 25

William Leslie Burns, 37, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to pay child support and violation of probation.

Nicholas Russell Crowder, 30, of Hartsville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Sophia Marie Finley, 33, of Goodlettsville, was charged with violation of probation.

Christopher Wesley Frazier, 27, of Old Hickory, was charged with failure to appear.

Chason Kyle Fuller, 22, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Joseph Christophe Gebhardt, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

Joshua Howard Granstaff, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Alison Marie Hibbs, 36, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with misdemeanor custodial interference.

Ronnie Lee Johnson, 65, of Lebanon, was charged with parole violation.

Kerry Marie Joubert, 38, of Nashville, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Michael Coatland Lanphere, 41, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to appear.

Savanna Fay Leach, 22, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Joseph Martin Lyle was held for court.

Alexandra Nicole McBroom, 26, of Hartsville, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Melissa Ann-Baldwin Miller, 38, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Daniel Dewayne Mofield, 38, of Carthage, was charged with violation of probation.

Callyn Reese Mullinkis, 21, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Jacob Allen Smith, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Jeffrey Thomas Smith, 30, of White House, was held for court.

Trenton Allen Stacy, 26, of Hermitage, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Lynn Rochelle Warren, 48, of Paris, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Kratio Tyren Word, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with four counts of failure to pay child support, violation of probation and failure to appear.

June 26

Kristina Marie Bishop, 41, of Hermitage, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Britton Michael Brock, 33, of Hendersonville, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

