Sheriff's Reports for June 26-30

June 26

Tabatha Nichole Ferebee, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated burglary, failure to appear and bond jumping.

Bailey Shiree Gilliand, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Amy Lynn Hill, 25, of Lebanon, is charged with violation of probation.

Travis Len Johnson, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Adrian Nicole Jordan, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Christopher Leftridge, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with assault and failure to appear.

Antoneshia Leshaun Sneed, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

June 27

Matthew Lynn Belcher, 36, of La Vergne, was charged with domestic assault and interference with emergency calls.

Shanika Shattana Brooks, 27, of Atlanta, Ga., was charged with criminal attempt and vandalism.

Brandy Nicole Colgate, 33, of Hartsville, was charged with simple possession of drugs, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, bond jumping and two counts of failure to appear.

John Wesley Colgate, 33, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Jason Lamar Cook, 37, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Randi Lois Doo, 36, of La Fayette, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine, parole violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marvin Hollinger, 35, of Conyrs, Ga., was charged with vandalism, criminal attempt and theft of property.

Kedian Anthony Lunan, 37, of Miramar, Fla., was charged with two counts of criminal attempt and two counts of vandalism.

Jacob Andrew Matthews, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Dawan Ahmad McCoy, 41, of Douglasville, Ga., was charged with criminal attempt and vandalism. Chasari Tavae Randolph, 35, of Atlanta, Ga., was charged with criminal attempt and vandalism.

Stanley Wayne Sapp, 39, of Pleasant Shade, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lemarcus Emanuel Seay, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and criminal violation of probation.

Suanne Tena Sherman, 61, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jameelus Antwion Steverson, 28, of La Vergne, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Robert Walter Taylor, 29, of Watertown, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Curtis Williams, 53, of Miami, Fla., was charged with criminal attempt and vandalism.

June 28

Thomas Lee Baugus, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Robert Patton Birdwell, 45, of Carthage, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500, simple possession of drugs, bond jumping and failure to appear.

Joshua Lynn Crook, 31, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear.

Percy Cottrel Cunningham, 27, of Madison, was charged with failure to appear.

Mandy Gray Dozier, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear, failure to pay child support, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Darnell Fieldon Lee Gurley, 40, of Smithville, was charged with failure to appear.

Jason Tyler Hill, 37, of Sumner, was charged with public drunkenness.

Kenneth Wayne Johnson, 24, of Bethpage, was charged with possession, manufacture with intent for resale, manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine and criminal impersonation.

William Chase Marshall, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Melissa Paige McGregor, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Alphonso Myles, 39, of Nashville, was charged with theft of property.

Christopher Lee Narragon, 39, of Portland, was charged with failure to appear.

June 29

Kenneth Wayne Agee, 36, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Mario Andres Alicea, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Michael Donovan Bagley, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Jimmy Lloyd Brewer, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation and failure to appear.

Lori Nicoe Byrd, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Nichole Leigh Edwards, 53, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with assault.

Kimberly Lynn Elizondo, 22, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Edward Peter Gannon, 57, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Meghan Laverne Garret, 28, of La Vergne, was charged with violation of probation.

Joseph Christophe Gebhardt, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Joseph Ray Griffith, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with bond jumping, failure to appear and violation of probation.

Charles Edward Hayes, 33, of Old Hickory, was charged with failure to appear.

Gregory Wayne Hill, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Robert Cecil Hill, 29, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Jacob Lee Hodge, 31, of Lebanon, served weekend time.

Jacob Chase Holmes, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with unlawful possession or carry of a weapon and simple possession of drugs.

Justin Wesley Jones, 21, of Nashville, was charged with theft of property, possession, manufacture with intent for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful carry or possession of a weapon.

Kristen Marie Kimberlin, 34, of Nashville, was charged with DUI.

Robert Dale King, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Marshall Lamorr Lampkin, 28, of Nashville, was charged with fugitive from justice.

Ashley Rae Laude, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and failure to appear.

Bryan Josue Paredes-Nataren, 21, of Antioch, was charged with felony evading arrest.

Matthew Jacob Parker, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of sale of schedule II drugs, and schedule I.

Ollie Charlton Puckett, 35, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear and served weekend time.

Zachary Montgomery Reeves, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled license.

Brian James Robinson, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with contempt.

Derrick La’Juan Rucker, 17, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated robbery and two counts of criminal homicide.

David Dewayne Sanders, 36, of Murfreesboro, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Daizjohn Maquece Sawyers, 19 of Nashville, was charged theft of property worth between $2,500-$10,000.

Nicholas Sean Scott, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Lindsay Dale Smith, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with simple possession of drugs.

Randall Keith Smith, 47, of White House, was charged with rape of a child younger than 13 years old.

Bernard Stanton, 28, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear with bond jumping.

Queniece Jonae Stewart, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Virgil Lee Tidwell, 53, of Gallatin, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, habitual motor vehicle offender, parole violation, failure to appear, bond jumping and DUI.

June 30

Paul Michael Beller, 38, of Hermitage, was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Antonio Lamarcus Brooks, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Joshua Taylor Campbell, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Robert Jackson Christian, 41, of Lascassas, was charged with domestic assault and violation of conditional release.

Brian Misael Delossantos, 20, of Antioch, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Wayne Anthony Gann, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Robert Wallace Gray, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Devaunte Che’ran Harlan, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with resisting arrest, criminal impersonation and violation of probation.

Ronnie Lee Harris, 33, of Watertown, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Willie James Houston, 40, of Cookeville, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Lamar Alan Jackson, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Lori Annette Kies, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of simple possession of drugs.

Rashaad Amin McCiayer, 21, of Bowling Green, was charged with simple possession of drugs.

Charles Randall Moss, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Adrian Perez-Altamirano, 25, of Antioch, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, failure to appear and DUI.

Steven Tyler Tipton, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

