Sheriff's Reports for July 5-6

July 5

Angela Lynn Absher, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Carly Grace Barnard, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Michael Glenn Blanchard, 61, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Austin James Hamilton, 19, of Old Hickory, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Malachi Renaldo Von Haynie, 26, of Nashville, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, simple possession of drugs and DUI.

Michael Perry Heady, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of an order of protection.

David Michael Hommrich, 61, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Brittany Lynn Lopez, 22, of La Verge, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

William Wayne Marshall, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Marcus Edward Mitchell, 46, of Columbia, was charged with motor vehicle habitual offender, criminal impersonation and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Kevin Dwayne Nowlin, 45, of Old Hickory, was charged with DUI.

Rico Devon Smith, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with emergency committal. Meredith Ann Underhill, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

July 6

Chiquita Shanea Benson, 38, of Nashville, was charged with aggravated assault.

Dustin Wayne Blair, 30, of Watertown, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Chaunethia Quandrae Cason-Weir, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property worth between $2,500 and $10,000 and two counts of failure to appear.

Vonda Sue Driver, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support and two counts of violation of probation.

Scotty Blaze Eaton, 27, of Watertown, was charged with aggravated assault.

Joshua Lee Franklin, 26, of Alexandria, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Eric Christopher Howard, 33, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to appear.

