Sheriff's Reports for July 6 -10

July 6

Glenn Tavarus Hudson, 36, of Smyrna, was charged with failure to appear and manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Sean Martin Huffman, 22, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Zachariah Daniel Kemp, 24, of Spokane, Wash., was charged with criminal trespassing and public drunkenness.

Emanule Cortez McDougle, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property.

Anthony Thomas Pignone, 18, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic violation of conditional release.

Carlis Kenneth Searcy, 33, of Alexandria, was charged with violation of probation.

Shelby Kaitlin Shaver, 27, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to appear.

Eduardo Danilo Valle-Castro, 25, of Nashville, was charged with simple possession of drugs, tampering with or fabricating evidence, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, failure to appear and bond jumping.

Antoin Jamal Walker, 26, of Goodletsville, was charged with violation of probation.

July 7

John Paul Bald, 53, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with reckless endangerment.

Julia Irene Benton, 19, of Richmond, Ky., was charged with violation of probation.

Brittany Aleshia Clark, 25, of Nashville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Matthew Wayne Cleaver, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Alona Alexandra Colburn, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with simple possession of drugs.

Kevin Charles Dolan, 21, of Franklin, was charged with DUI.

Tyler James Ray Holbrook, 19, of Murfreesboro, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

La Annie Christina Jones, 26, of Hermitage, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Mark Anthony Mangrum, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Tamer George Nagib, 28, of Nashville, was charged with criminal simulation.

Larry William Reed, 46, of Gallatin, was charged with DUI, simple possession of drugs and driving without a license.

Charlie Monroe Silcox, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

William Michael Underwood, 61, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, simple possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 8

John Steven Cole, 63, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Curdarius Donnell Cross, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Alfred Claude Diviney, 35, of Donelson, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Kendra Juanita Dobbs, 40, of Bethpage, was charged with simple possession of drugs.

Paula Denease Emmert, 29, of Limestone, was charged with manufacture, delivery, possession and sale of methamphetamine.

James Lewis Eubanks, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Isaac Scott Grisham, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Michael Wayne Hughes, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault and failure to appear.

Richard Smith Mathis, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Henry Dewayne Rocquemore, 37, of Hermitage, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Dakota Keith Self, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Derris Dominic Snell, 32, of Murfreesboro, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Max Melvin Szczublewski, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and domestic violation of conditional release.

July 9

Becky Jo Bigler, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with driving without a license and DUI.

Rachel Lee Blackard, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Tabitha Rae Bryant, 42, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Caleb Misha Cady-Turner, 20, of Sterling Heights, was charged with violation of probation.

Chassidy Danielle Coleman, 26, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

James Frederick Eurton, 62, of Old Hickory, was charged with DUI.

Joshua Dale Gregory, 38, of Goodlettsville, was charged with two counts of driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and two counts of sale of schedule II drugs.

Robby Lewis Harris, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jacob Dean Huffman, 33, of Watertown, was charged with aggravated assault.

David Allen Hunt, 45, of North Cross, Ga., was charged with theft of property.

James Richard Peterman, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

James Gordon Pittman, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic violation of conditional release.

Susan Lynn Radford, 54, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Alexander Thomas Taylor, 64, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Graham Colin Tomes, 43, of Sewanee, was charged with DUI.

Ethan Daniel Waring, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

Ronald Wade Watson, 61, of Watertown, was charged with DUI.

Keith James Windham, 46, of Cookeville, was charged with possession of a legend drug.

July 10

Jason Erik Bock, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Marcus Xavier Briggs, 31, of Murfreesboro, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Alona Alexandra Colburn, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Kevin Dwayne Green, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with reckless endangerment, reckless driving and resisting arrest.

James Richard Guethlein, 45, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Kalen Devon Hickombottom, 32, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Ralph Gordan Jones, 43, of Hermitage, was charged with DUI.

Tavious Neshuan Laury, 17, of Nashville, was charged with aggravated robbery, felony evading arrest, unlawful carry of a weapon, criminal conspiracy, theft of property, simple possession of drugs and burglary.

Willie Nathaniel Reed, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with simple possession of drugs and violation of probation.

Toni Ladaniela Shaw, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with assault.

Melissa Ann Williams, 54, of La Vergne, was charged with violation of probation.

