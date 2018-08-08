Sheriff's Reports for July 12-13

July 12

lIsaac Carson Pedigo, 67, of Watertown, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Vernon Lee Plant, 60, of Hartsville, was charged with DUI.

Demetrius Dawaun Reynolds, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Shane Lee Robison, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of an order of protection.

Ricky Lee Taylor, 57, of Cookeville, was charged with violation of probation.

Jacob Keith Wallace, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Micah Landon Yates, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

July 13

Tony Jay Allen, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Everette Terrell Beasley, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with motor vehicle habitual offender and DUI.

Kyle-Jay Richard Bennett, 27, of Murfreesboro, was charged with DUI.

Dana Michelle Bowes, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Hunter Justice Burgess, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Aaron Michael Christian, 42, of Watertown, was charged with simple possession of drugs and public drunkenness.

Carrie Lynn Cole, 23, of Alexandria, was charged with failure to appear.

Jimmy Joe Garvin, 48, of Nashville, was charged with DUI.

Jerry Dale Greene, 34, of Nashville, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Lori Annette Kies, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Krista Nicole Kuhn, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Christen Noel Lindsey, 26, of Hermitage, was charged with DUI.

Keenan Dale Magouirk, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Kierstin Makayla Morgan, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with false report to an officer, failure to appear and bond jumping.

–Staff Reports