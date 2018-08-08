Sheriff's Reports for July 12

July 12

Ronnie Harrison Baines, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal trespass.

Donald Jason Birks, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with indecent exposure and public drunkenness.

Terry Michael Blythe, 35, of Watertown, was charged with domestic assault.

Michael Scott Boldin, 48, of Watertown, was charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and 11 counts of aggravated statutory rape.

Darlene Mae Dewitt, 69, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Scott Ronald Dorris, 55, of LaFayette, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Sandra Luann Drake, 41, of Rock Island, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

Kelley Michael Dwyer, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunk.

Larry Darnell Eddings, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunk.

Jacob Kendrick France, 25, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Shonterrica LaMontae Gaines, 23, of Nashville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear, criminal trespassing and bond jumping.

James Wade Hall, 22, of Watertown, was charged with fourteen counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor, ten counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and statutory rape.

Heather Dawn Hamilton, 32, of Smyrna, was charged with domestic assault.

Gary Lawrence Hasty, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

Alisha Mae Hawkins, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

Joshua Travion Henderson, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal impersonation and simple possession of drugs.

Crystal Gale Linder, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support and violation of probation.

Jonathan Jermaine Marthell, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Richard Glyn Massa, 47, of Sparta, violation of probation.

Kristie Dannette McMurry, 46, of Sparta, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500, failure to appear and bond jumping.

Andrew Dale Moore, 28, of Nashville, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Brandon Todd Negron, 31, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with misuse of 911 and disorderly conduct.

– Staff Reports