Sheriff's Reports for July 13-14

July 13

Russell Eugene Neely, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with simple possession of drugs, criminal violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eric Richard Olsen, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

William Daniel Sco Oshrin, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and bond jumping.

Sean Foster Pope, 27, of Murfreesboro, was charged with assault.

Elisha Bates Pruitte, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Matthew Kyle Roberts, 31, of McMinnville, was charged with violation of probation.

Hannah Elizbeth Schonter, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Vanessa Lea See, 29, of Woodbury, was charged with DUI.

Alyce Erica Shaw, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

James David Stiles, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Joseph Ryan Taylor, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Amanda Nicole Wilson, 32, of Smithville, was charged with violation of probation.

July 14

Michael Edward Bain, 29, of Smyrna, was charged with failure to appear.

Casey Allen Bennett, 34, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal trespassing.

Teddy Jean Defuria, 73, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Scotty Dale Farmer, 41, of Hickman, was charged with bond jumping and failure to appear.

Qualin Monte Johnson, 22, of Goodletsville, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Christopher Dale Morse, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with resisting arrest, violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Diona Kay Oliver, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Sean Foster Pope, 27, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of order of protection.

Charles Edward Sanders, 33, of Nashville, was charged with criminal impersonation and two counts of simple possession of drugs.

Bret Joseph Stearns, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

–Staff Reports