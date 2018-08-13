Sheriff's Reports for July 14-16

July 14

Shelbie Brooke Taylor, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of conditional release, criminal trespassing and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Timothy Lee Wright, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of criminal violation of probation and manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Randall Glen Wyatt, 59, of Old Hickory, was charged with aggravated assault, criminal exposure to HIV and disorderly conduct.

July 15

Gary Michael Bragg, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of implied consent law and DUI.

David Tyler Diviney, 21, of Ashland City, was charged with simple possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Logan Dorris, 22, of Cottontown, was charged with failure to appear.

Chase Bentley Fakes, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with four counts of simple possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Crystal Gail Fortune, 35, of Alexandria, was charged with two counts of manufacture, sale, delivery and possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II drug, tampering with or fabricating evidence and promotion of methamphetamine manufacture.

Jaylen Shaquan Hampton, 25, of Harvest, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Justin David Higgins, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Victoria Jade Hughes, 23, of Watertown, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, simple possession and DUI.

Camrin Tyler Morrison, 22, of Murfreesboro, was charged with simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sarah Elizabeth Sisler, 36, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Christopher Lee Wright, 49, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

July 16

Gary Allen Beasley, 35, of Hartsville, was charged with violation of probation.

Michael Leshawn Blanks, 22, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

