Sheriff's Reports for July 17-20

July 17

Daniel Charles Pinkham, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, criminal impersonation and violation of probation.

David Howard Smith, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Travis Lemonte Stevenson, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked license, three counts of failure to appear and bond jumping.

Tari Lynn Stinson, 36, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of DUI.

Robert Lawrence Swisher, 23, of Cross Plains, was charged with violation of probation.

Tobais Timothy Thibeault, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with reckless endangerment and emergency committal.

Gregory Lee Wade, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, aggravated assault and vandalism.

Early Haywood Walker, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Amber Star Williams, 31, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

July 18

Steven Dewayne Adams, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of simple possession of drugs and DUI.

Robert Bryant Bessellieu, 64, of Nashville, was charged with DUI.

Marico Demone Branson, 44, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear.

Kaitlyn Brooke Brennon, 22, of Carthage, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

Robert Wallace Gray, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Brian Jarad Greer, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Jacqueline Faye Gulley, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and criminal violation of probation.

Brittnie Denea Hobson, 29, of Antioch, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Shannon Chauncey-A Javius, 39, of Hermitage, was held for court.

Terrence Devon London, 47, of Antioch, was held for court.

Jacob Edward Neely, 19, of Old Hickory, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Erikka Shanay Nolan, 26, of Nashville, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Bobbie Jean Phillips, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Monica Darlene Poole, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

Justin Michael Richie, 37, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Landon Earl Rucker, 28, of Corryton, was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

John Michael Trushke, 48, of Murfreesboro, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Rakeeta Teshel Venoy, 29, of Hermitage, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

July 19

Nathan Shawn Brackett, 39, of Hermitage, was charged with aggravated assault.

Daniel Valeer Fanning, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor and contempt of court.

Christopher Allen Fish, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Jennifer Brooke Hopkins, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Prince Hanief Huntington, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Michael Chandler Keaton, 35, of Dowelltown, was charged with violation of probation.

Zachary Benjamin Kersey, 35, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Shelby Amethyst-P Lamb, 25, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Kasey Lynn Largent, 29, of Elizabethton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and bond jumping.

Megan Elizabeth Maxey, 24, of Murfreesboro, was charged with criminal trespassing.

Joshua Lynn Moody, 42, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Joseph Lee Moss, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Lindsey Shaquille Page, 24, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Earnest Eugene Pride, 51, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

James Calvin Seay, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Keith Paul Sutton, 29, of Pleasant Shade, was charged with violation of probation.

Ronald Lynn Thomas, 58, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with three counts of contempt of court.

Jessica Denise Wirtz, 41, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

July 20

Ashley Marie Angelona, 33, of Hendersonville, was charged with failure to appear.

Timothy James Ashton, 29, of Carthage, was charged with simple possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.

William Eugene Coslow, 51, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and public drunkenness.

Jeremiah Kade Dodson, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation and contempt of court.

Michael Ryan Easterly, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Broderick Devon Enoch, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with simple possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.

Jace Skylar Faraneh, 26, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of probation.

Warren Newman Goodwin, 71, of Franklin, was charged with DUI.

Timothy Lamont Harris, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of assault.

Tony Ray Law, 39, of Westmoreland, was charged with worthless check.

Sandra Marie Ledger, 29, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Thomas Leonard Massey, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Lisa Denh Phomsouvandara, 40, of Nashville, was charged with DUI.

Grant Lynn Proctor, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Benjamin McKemly Sears, 28, of Smithville, was charged with simple possession of drugs.

Thomas Gill Thompson, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Douglas Scott Tompkins, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Zachary Alan Waggoner, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

