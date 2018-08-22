Sheriff's Reports for July 26-28

July 26

Marcio Demone Branson, 44, of Watertown, was charged with domestic assault, theft of property, unauthorized use of an automobile and vandalism.

George Ethan Briggs, 28, of Kansas, was charged with violation of ignition interlock device.

Robert Dale Brown, 46, of Smyrna, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Jeremy Lee Browne, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Max Jared Bryson, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Uriel Monroy Hernandez, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear and bond jumping.

Adam Dwayne Knuckles, 31, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Tara Lynn Locke, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Christopher James Lush, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and domestic assault.

Devoncea Travarus Majors, 18, of Memphis, was charged with possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession and manufacture with intent for resale, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michelle Lea Pedigo, 50, of LaFayette, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Jerome Julius Pitts, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Caroline Lacy Prince, 28, of Carthage, was charged with failure to appear.

Hannah Rose Ray, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.

Luciano Dakota Ruotolo, 19, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Christopher Lee Scruggs, 34, of Carthage, was charged with reckless endangerment, driving on a revoked suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Andrew Ryan Seckman, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with possession, manufacture with intent for resale, simple possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.

Toni Ladaniela Shaw, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Delazishia Tynishia Tate, 27, of LaVerge, was charged with violation of probation.

Kapriel Larue Trauernicht, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with aggravated assault.

Reginald Darnell Whittico, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

July 27

Brandon Perry Bates, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with leaving the scene with property damage, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and failure to give immediate notice on accident.

Julia Irene Benton, 19, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Joseph Dylan Calahan, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Christopher Alexander Cardwell, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with tampering with a device and DUI.

Brian John Delaney, 35, of Columbia, was charged with DUI.

Tyson Heath Fine, 45, of Soddy Daisy, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Robert Earl Griffin, 47, of Nashville, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheryl Marie Guerrero, 33, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear.

Timothy Lamont Harris, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with evading arrest, simple possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and violation of probation.

Matthew Shawn Jones, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Katelynn Paige McDonald, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Jason Dion Page, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence, simple possession of drugs and public drunkenness.

Courtney Lynn Pignone, 34, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Hunter Blake Pyles, 21, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with simple possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Buck Ray Rogers, 38, of Spring, Texas, was charged with expired driver’s license and DUI.

Ray Lamont Smith, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Lopez Gerardo Solano, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Crystal Dawn Stancliff, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with leaving the scene with property damage and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Triston Eugene-Sha Stevenson, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Emily Elaine York, 27, of LaFayette, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of drugs and failure to appear.

July 28

Antonio Fermin Allen, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Jerry Bennett Barnett, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Reginald Dequain Bass, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Robert Eugene Davis, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and DUI.

Zachary Musick Francis, 25, of Carthage, was charged with DUI.

Timothy Shane Gulley, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Dominique Thaj Haughton, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and simple possession of drugs.

Charles Edward Hayes, 33, of Birmingham, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and bond jumping.

Nicholas Junior Heimberger, 25, of Antioch, was charged with failure to appear.

Mark Anthony King, 40, of Nashville, was charged with vandalism.

Mary Ellen Lewis, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jason Dion Page, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of order of protection.

Marissa Beth Phillips, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with simple possession of drugs and disorderly conduct.

Steven Allen Purkerson, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, two counts of violation of probation and public drunkenness.

Rico Devon Smith, 27, of Watertown, was charged with criminal violation of probation, violation of probation and vandalism.

Lopez Gerardo Solano, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Jody Lee Tayor, 38, of Smyrna, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Henry Jose Vasquez-Quintero, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with driving without a license and DUI.

Harold Dean Whitley, 44, of Nashville, was charged with failure to pay child support, failure to appear and theft of property.

Steven Bruce Williams, 48, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

–Staff Reports