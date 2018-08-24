Sheriff's Reports for July 29 - Aug.1

July 29

Joshua Davis Bond, 31, of Hartsville, was charged with unlawful carry of a weapon, simple possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alyssa Lynn Cornette, 19, of Watertown, was charged with theft of property.

Molly Marie Gibbs, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal trespassing, assault, aggravated burglary and two counts of simple possession of drugs.

William Troy Laine, 44, of Nashville, was charged with public drunkenness.

James Vincent Mondelli, 71, of Franklin, was charged with public drunkenness.

Paula Womack Mondelli, 66, of Franklin, was charged with DUI.

Ruiz Mario Alberto Olvera, 23, of Cookeville, was charged with driving without a license and DUI.

Brittany Michele Pardue, 29, of Dickson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Elisha Bates Pruitte, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Ryan Dexter Segura, 22, of Watertown, was charged with theft of property.

Zachary William Swift, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, contribution to delinquency, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sean Patrick Walsh, 44, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with aggravated assault and interference with emergency calls.

July 30

Max Jared Bryson, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Kelly Renee Cox, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Miguel Enriquez Flores, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Murray Daniel George, 22, of Old Hickory was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Jeremy Elton Green, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

LaDonte Ojuan Jennings, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with contempt.

Brittany Danielle Kilgore, 29, of Gallatin, was charged with violation of probation.

William Troy Laine, 44, of Nashville, was charged with public drunkenness.

Adam Lee Lessary, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with joyriding.

Lusanne Jamie Marlow, 50, of Dixon Springs, was charged with violation of probation, and schedule I.

James Lemuel Pruette, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Willaim Charles Renquist, 43, of Englewood, was charged with resisting arrest.

Melissa Ann Roberts, 32, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Shane Lee Robison, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of order of protection.

John Alvin Sharp, 45, of Nashville, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Janelle Marie Starke, 47, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Jerry Mitchell Taylor, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation and failure to appear.

Franklin Hube Thompson, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault and simple possession of drugs.

Isaac Hopret Winfree, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

July 31

Stacy Joan Arendall, 28, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

Brack Lee Bozeman, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Michael Eugene Brigman, 32, of Nashville, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and aggravated assault.

Darrius Deshawn Brooks, 29, of Bowling Green, was charged with fugitive from justice. Jonathan Lynn Byrd, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated criminal trespassing.

Matthew Dale Faulk, 29, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Frances Marie Fields, 64, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal trespassing.

Stephanie Renee Forsythe, 48, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence, abuse of a corpse, failure to appear, bond jumping and two counts of violation of probation.

Rachel Binkley Gann, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.

Brett Samuel Harvey, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of domestic assault, two counts of interference with emergency calls, evading arrest and two counts of false imprisonment.

Riley Joseph Herreran, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Laura Leigh Knect, 48, of Murfreesboro, was charged with DUI.

Kwane Kelly Mathers, 18, of Nashville, was charged with felony evading arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon, simple possession of drugs, criminal conspiracy, theft of property, burglary of motor vehicle and aggravated robbery.

Bruce Jamar Orr, 28, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with custodial interference.

Amber Melinda Parrish, 29, of Shelbyville, was charged with violation of probation.

Marissa Beth Phillips, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Michael Wayne Roberts, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault and violation of conditional release.

Tacola Omri Seay, 26, of Hartsville, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Kevin Jattaun Smart, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with reckless endangerment.

Lindsay Dale Smith, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and public drunkenness.

Ashley Dawn Sneed, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

James Elwain William, 58, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

John Kenneth Williams, 45, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Kalle Jean Zuniga, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with resisting arrest and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Aug. 1

Joseph Dylan Calahan, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic violation of conditional release.

Stephen Joseph Estores, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to pay child support, manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.

David Glenn Hunt, 38, of Norene, was charged with violation of probation.

Jana Rae Johnson, was charged with violation of probation.

Jeffery Michael Lea, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal simulation, three counts of simple possession of drugs, forged prescription and violation of probation.

Aaron Rahkeem McCulland, 18, of Antioch, was charged with criminal impersonation and simple possession of drugs.

Clayton Matthew Phifer, 20, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and assault.

Crystal Leann Ricketts, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Kenneth Ricketts, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with tampering with evidence, criminal violation of probation and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Lopez Gerardo Solano, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia and drugs.

Christopher Dale Strub, 35, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to appear, violation of probation and unauthorized use of an automobile.

Marisol Mercedes Sutton, 30, of Nashville, was charged with theft of property.

Ronald Taylor, 58, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Tony Terrell Thompson, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Samuel Cameron Vanatta, 26, of Alexandria, was charged with unlawful carry of a weapon and manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine.