Sheriff's Reports for Aug. 2-3

Aug. 2

Bobby Lee Ayers, 22, of Luttrell, was charged with theft of merchandise and failure to appear with bond jumping.

Richard Odell Bell, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Terry Leroy Bell, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to pay child support and failure to appear.

Yaritza Gonzalez Benitez, 38, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Mildred Susanne Capps, 50, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Rockford Alan Cox, 37, of Hartsville, was charged with failure to appear.

Francis Gerald Hostettler, 59, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Jonathan Watson Irwin, 30, of Atlanta, was charged with violation of probation.

Dustin Lee Primm, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Sheryl Ann Ray, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with motor vehicle habitual offender.

Bradley Thomas Riley, 38, of Liberty, was charged with three counts of simple possession of drugs.

Brian James Robinson, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Stephanie Harris Tarpy, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with cruelty to animals.

Aug. 3

Cameron Xavier Anderson, 24, of Cookeville, was charged with failure to appear.

Belynda Sue Beswick, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault and simple possession of drugs.

Cory Lonnell Booker, 20, of Nashville, was charged with three counts of theft of property, four counts of unlawful carry/possession of a weapon and alteration of serial number.

Jeremy Eugene Bryan, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of merchandise, theft of property and violation of probation.

Charles Lamont Carter, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with indecent exposure.

Payton Dennis Cork, 27, of Dickson, was charged with aggravated burglary, vandalism and theft of property.

Tenekia Meshan Eddings, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, two counts of possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

