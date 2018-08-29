Sheriff's Reports for Aug. 3-6

Aug. 3

Nicole Lynn Gandy, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Jeffrey Scott Gann, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with motor vehicle habitual offender, two counts of simple possession of drugs, manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kaila Lashea Garrett, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal attempt and first-degree murder.

Charles Franklin Geldreich, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of order of protection.

Anthony Cole Goodall, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of criminal violation of probation and manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Ashley Michelle Green, 33, of Ashland City, was charged with possession of a legend drug and DUI.

Nicholas James Leland, 24, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to appear.

Zakery Austin Mays, 20, of Nashville, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Patricia Darlene Perez, 20, of Dixon Springs, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Grant Lynn Proctor, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Kelly Rebecca Roberts, 41, of Watertown, was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Tyla Deneaca Rush, 44, of Nashville, was charged with theft of merchandise.

Max Melvin Szczublewski, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine, unlawful carry/possession of a weapon, criminal impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lauren Dana Tatro, 57, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Kayla Nicole Tramel, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Hayden Tyler Chase Whitaker, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with resisting arrest.

Aug. 4

Kevin Demont Adams, 20, of Smyrna, was charged with DUI.

Tony Eldon Billings, 52, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Joshua Davis Bond, 31,o f Hartsville, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine, theft of property, possession, manufacture with intent for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Keri Sue D’Angelo, 26, of Antioch, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

Austin Grey Gregory, 22, of Riddleton, was charged with aggravated assault and interference with emergency calls.

Eric Terrell Kistner, 36, of Goodletsville, was charged with DUI.

John Derrick Logue, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Robert Daniel Malone, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Gregory Nelson Merrell, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with assault.

Robert Steven Miller, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Patrick Zirkle Panella, 37, of Nashville, was charged with DUI.

Jykelan DeAndre Pitts, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with simple possession of drugs and criminal simulation.

Stephen Lynn Reece, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, two counts of failure to appear and violation of probation.

Ishmael Quantrael Saddler, 31, of Richmondville, was charged with public drunkenness.

Joshua Shenier Waggoner, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Amber Elise Warner, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with fugitive from justice.

Aug. 5

Jeremiah Timone Abel, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault and interference with emergency calls.

Randall Henry Argoe, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with simple possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Benjamin Adam Caldwell, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked license, simple possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

