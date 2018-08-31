Sheriff's Reports for Aug. 5-6

Aug. 5

Kwame Shavez Fleming, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with resisting arrest, public drunkenness, alteration of serial number, possession of a weapon while under the influence and unlawful possession of a weapon.

John Myrick Hayes, 35, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

Jaime Michelle Johnson, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Judy Nickole Jones, 33, of Hartsville, was charged with DUI.

Sheryl Jean Jones, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault and public drunkenness.

Joseph Charles Kirkpatrick, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Ethan Wayne Lester, 26, of Germantown, was charged with DUI.

Holly Nicole Moore, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of assault, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing, vandalism and disorderly conduct.

Conor Neal Morgan, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of ignition interlock device.

Robert Bernard Pride, 31, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation and assault.

Jared Randall Sims, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and criminal trespassing.

Crystal Michelle Wright, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support, criminal violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Aug. 6

Brittany Cecila Biggerstaff, 28, of Madison, was charged with contempt.

Eddie Shane Blair, 31, of Alexandria, was charged with DUI.

Beth Ann Bojanski, 47, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

Mildred Susanne Capps, 50, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation and domestic violation of conditional release.

Darrit James Christian, 37, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Alona Nierandria Colburn, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with simple possession of drugs.

David Ryan Cornette, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property.

Benjamin Lee Diserens, 37, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

–Staff Reports