Sheriff's Reports for Aug. 6-7

Aug. 6

Larry Mark Duke, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of violation of probation, two counts of failure to appear and two counts of bond jumping.

Jason Tyler Hill, 37, of Castalian Springs, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and DUI by allowing.

Scott Michael Keller, 43, of Christianna, was charged with DUI.

Troy Kenneth Neal, 65, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal trespassing and theft of merchandise.

Osmin Jiovany Sanchez, 25, of Nashville, was charged with driving on a revoked license.

Steven Ray Sanford, 67, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Delonte Andre Smith, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of failure to appear and schedule I.

Antoneshia Leshaun Sneed, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked license.

Bret Joseph Stearns, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Christian Matthew Torres, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault and vandalism.

David Wayne Walker, 56, of Murfreesboro, was charged with using stolen plates and theft of property.

Nicholas Wayne Walker, 28, of Smyrna, was charged with using stolen plates and theft of property.

Justin Michael Whisner, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with aggravated burglary and domestic violation of conditional release.

Aug. 7

Floyd Shane Bagsby, 32, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to appear.

Michael Jerome Beach, 31, of Cookeville, was charged with failure to appear.

Natasha Michelle Correa, 32, of Brush Creek, was charged with violation of probation.

Alexcia Monique Delatorre, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Chelsey Renee Delk, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Eva Denise Edmonds, 37, of Madison, was charged with violation of probation.

Jillian Ann Farrell, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

John Kelly Gross, 46, of Antioch, was held for court.

