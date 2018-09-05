Sheriff's Reports for Aug. 7-8

Aug. 7

Travers Clifton Harper, 48, of Gallatin, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, failure to appear and bond jumping.

Matthew Shawn Jones, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Antonio Jermaine Kirkendoll, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Robert Daniel Malone, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jason Dion Page, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Marissa Beth Phillips, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Aubrey Sylvester Pratt, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with contempt.

Michael Diondre Rutland, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Daniel Mardoqueo Sasser, 20, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Lance Denel Scott, 30, of Hartsville, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Johnathan Lee Smith, 28, of Bon Aqua, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Robert Owen Smith, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property.

Charles Sterling South, 30, of Baxter, was charged with failure to appear.

Nikolas Antonios Tantaris, 35, of Nashville, was charged with DUI.

Areais Deshawn Wilson, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked license.

Aug. 8

Kendall Blake Anderson, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal simulation and violation of drinking laws.

Diane Roberts Brewington, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darrit James Christian, 37, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Bobby Lloyd Cross, 38, of Smithville, was charged with violation of order of protection.

Robert Lynn Dickens, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a suspended license.

Michael Lane Erickson, 60, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Caleb Britton Gammon, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked license.

Jose Andy Garcia, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with reckless driving.

Tracy Lynn Garner, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

