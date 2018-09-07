Sheriff's Reports for Aug. 8-13

Aug. 8

Christopher Devonte Goodley, 25, of Madison, was charged with violation of probation and driving on a revoked license.

Regan Brea Guffey, 21, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with simple possession of drugs and failure to appear.

Russel Ray Hoffmeyer, 41, of Crossville, wsa charged with manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license.

Robert George Joerres, 21, of Beth Page, was charged with failure to appear.

Justin Lee Keith, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Anthony Lynn Lattimore, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with carrying a weapon during judicial proceeding.

Dakota Shane ODaniel, 20, of Ashland City, was charged with theft of merchandise and failure to appear.

Christopher Wayne Owen, 33, of Nashville, was charged with three counts of violation of probation, manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of drugs.

Cornelius Lasean Primm, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Latoya Tenille Richardson, 35, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of probation.

Tammy Lynn Savoy, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Chad Edward Shearl, 42, of Carthage, was charged with three counts of violation of probation, manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear, bond jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Phillip Warren, 63, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

James Elwain Williams, 58, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Aug. 9

Aaron Chase Blalock, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of drugs.

William Eugene Coslow, 51, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Matthew Dale Faulk, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of drugs.

Allen Dewayne Harper, 36, of Hartsville, was charged with failure to pay child support.

John Frank Heath, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of conditional release and violation of probation.

Virginia Dawn Johnson, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marcus Glenn Kennedy, 53, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Alexis Elizabeth Ledsinger, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of property.

Trivia Lashay Robertson, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of conditional release domestic.

Sharnotto Shanta Sells, 32, of Murfreesboro, was charged with drug paraphernalia, simple possession of drugs, possession of schedule II drugs and criminal violation of probation.

Toni Ladaniela Shaw, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, violation of probation and public drunkenness.

Tammy Ann Sprague, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Dillon Kyle Upton, 38, of Milton, was charged with theft of property and criminal trespassing.

Randy Reginald Wallace, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with assault and DUI.

Steven Keith Williams, 43, of Hickman, was charged with two counts of theft of property, burglary and violation of probation.

Aug. 10

Brandon Thomas Adams, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with burglary.

Marti Michelle Alexander, 30, of Milton, was charged with violation of probation.

Scotty Lee Berry, 46, of Crossville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

William Hawk Brewer, 36, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with burglary, violation of probation and violation of order of protection.

Christopher Nelson Childs, 41, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with leaving the scene with death or personal injury.

Crystal Dawn Griffin, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with disorderly conduct, tampering with or fabricating evidence and resisting arrest.

Ronnie Page Hackett, 49, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Kari Lynn Helton, 39, of Hermitage, was charged with theft of merchandise, habitual motor vehicle offender and criminal trespassing.

Gregory Wayne Hill, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Betty Key Jarvis, 58, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Kylan Taylor Leeper, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with burglary.

Cameron Edward Mahala, 52, of Hudson, was charged with public drunkenness and simple possession of drugs.

Christopher Daniel Nicholson, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with reckless endangerment.

Michael Patrick Pewitt, 48, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

Kevin Jattaun Smart, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Richard St. Baptiste, 30, of Pensicola, was charged with failure to appear.

Troy Lee Stevens, 55, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery and possession of methamphetamine.

Michael Joseph Timbs, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Stevie Wayne Tomlinson, 47, of Lebnaon, was charged with vandalism.

Danny Ray Wiggins, 57, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Aug. 11

Carlie Ann Biondi, 19, of East Lyme, was charged with public drunkenness, two counts of assault and resisting arrest.

Braden Joel Costley, 18, of Old Hickory, was charged with unlawful carry/possession of a weapon.

Luis Lopez De La Cruz, 31, of Smyrna, was charged with public drunkenness.

Connie Fabian Jackson, 57, of Nashville, was charged with theft of merchandise.

Ronald Ray Jacobsen, 41, of Westmorland, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patricia Faye Johnson, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was charge with failure to appear.

Ascencion Campos Juarez, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

John Robert Lodwick, 19, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence, simple possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrick Romell Malone, 28, of Hendersonville, was charged with aggravated assault, assault, four counts of reckless endangerment, leaving the scene with property damage and driving on a revoked license.

Tashina Christine McDonald, 27, of Nashville, was charged with two counts of simple possession of drugs, assault, possession of a legend drugs, public drunkenness, reckless endangerment, two counts of failure to appear and bond jumping.

Eric Jon Morrill, 40, of Gallatin, was charged with violation of probation and manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Nicholas Randell Rushing, 37, was charged with public drunkenness.

Mason Edward Sullins, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise.

Davarise Antono Woodmore, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Aug. 12

Timothy Lorenzo Batts, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a suspended license.

Jacquelyn Tasha Cryer, 35, of Old Hickory, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Tricia Lee Halliburton, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Ashia Carie Henderson, 28, of Hermitage, was charged with DUI.

Daniel Lee Hudson, 43, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Gabriel Edward Kelton, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Billy Joe Porter, 26, of Murfreesboro, was charged with simple possession of drugs, unlawful carry/possession of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aubrey Sylvester Pratt, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with emergency committal and disorderly conduct.

Travis Fane Reeves, 46, of Hartsville, was charged with failure to appear.

Tonya Marie Rompasky, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

James Taylor, 69, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Ronda Jean West, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Aug. 13

Glen Norman Adams, 46, of Old Hickory, was charged with violation of probation, two counts of simple possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Sean Douglas Austin, 19, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with assault.

Matthew Lewis Barnes, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal trespassing.

Drew Robert Dal Button, 26, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to appear.

Juan Jose Ceballos-Pablo, 28, of Madison, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

–Staff Reports