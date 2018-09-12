Sheriff's Reports for Aug. 15-18

Aug. 15

Sheena Mickelle Pitts, 36, of Manchester, was charged with simple possession of drugs.

Benito Rios-Zarazua, 21, of Nashville, was charged with statutory rape.

Desiree Renee Sircy, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Antione Lorenzo Slaughter, 39, of Hermitage, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, fugitive from justice, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, simple drug possession and public drunkenness.

David Kaniela Smith, 35, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Lloyd Jeffery Toomey, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with reckless endangerment.

Cain Trujillo, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Shelby Lynn Vinson, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with emergency committal.

Kimberly Lynn Wheeler, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Aug. 16

Derrick Lee Alsup, 44, of Gallatin, was charged with domestic assault.

Emilee Anne Botts, 22, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of simple drug possession, possession and manufacture with intent for resale, possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Taylor Campbell, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Ralph William Colyer, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with bringing contraband into jail, manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of drugs.

Sandis Cooper, 25, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Vadah Marie Hale, 21, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of drugs, possession of a legend drug and possession, manufacture with intent for resale.

Geary Neville Jackson, 62, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of schedule II drugs for resale.

Charlotte Denaye McGlarn, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jennifer Camilia Robinson, 37, of Springfield, was charged with violation of probation.

Joe Saddler Sisco, 60, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Colin Daniel Thomas, 26, of Gallatin, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Amanda Nicole Ward, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, three counts of failure to appear and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Victoria Blake Wix, 24, of Westmoreland, was charged with violation of probation.

Aug. 17

Gabriel Travon Bailey, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with fugitive from justice.

James Roy Banks, 64, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Ashley Lorene Blackburn, 31, of Springfield, was charged with public drunkenness.

Jonathan Keith Browne, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession, manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shane Monroe Calahan, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

James Shannon Chambers, 45, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with three counts of domestic assault.

Nicholas Nathaniel Coffee, 37, of Watertown, was charged with DUI.

Curry Gregory Ector, 71, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with aggravated assault.

Madonna Louise Elam, 40, of Manchester, was charged with failure to appear.

Madison Wayne Ellis, 20, of Charleston, was charged with fugitive from justice.

Mark Alan Ford, 25, of Dothan, was charged with fugitive from justice.

Frankie Lee Foutch, 59, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Nicole Marie Haroulakis, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Andrew Leighthen Hayes, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated statutory rape, sexual exploitation of a minor and aggravated statutory rape.

Alexander Lee Horton, 37, of Smyrna, was charged with failure to appear.

Letyjuan Olantez Law, 33, of Gallatin, was charged with violation of probation.

Frederick Lamar Manning, 47, of Watertown, was charged with public drunkenness.

Thomas Leonard Massey, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with leaving the scene with property damage, DUI, motor vehicle habitual offender and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled license.

Zachary Austin Mays, 20, of Nashville, was charged with criminal violation of probation and failure to appear.

Thomas Jason McCooley, 37, of Gary, was charged with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and resisting arrest.

Lainie Nicole Norris-Townsend, 39, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to appear.

David Bryan Reynolds, 52, of Hermitage, was charged with DUI and violation of implied consent.

Lamont Deshawn Rutland, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of sex offender registry and violation of community supervision.

Misty Marie Seawright, 54, of Gibsonton, was charged with fugitive from justice.

Rolf Jacob Sherman, 43, of Carlesbad, was charged with public drunkenness.

Matthew Dean Spurlock, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Krista Leigh Stidham, 32, of Crossville, was charged with violation of probation.

Clarence Herbert Tomlinson, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Denzel Devon Turner, 25, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Kameron Rashad Wynn, 19, of Vicksburg, was charged with burglary of motor vehicle and theft of property.

Aug. 18

Trenton Londale Adams, 27, of Gallatin, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Andrea Elizabeth Dotson, 25, of Old Hickory, was charged with assault on an officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

John Andrew Elrod, 19, of Buffalo Valley, was charged with public drunkenness.

Jammey Jay Ford, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Mireya Pearl Herrera, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

Winston Mercer Johnson, 25, of Gallatin, was charged with domestic violation of conditional release.

Oren Wayne Ralph, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

James Dillon Smith, 21, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

George Baxter Snider, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation and failure to appear.

Christopher Andrew Story, 35, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

Patricia Ann Tobin, 34, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault and interference with emergency calls.

Crystal Renee Watkins, 32, of Nashville, was charged with two counts of simple drug possession, failure to appear, bond jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dakota Anne Wesselman, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Robert Jeffrey Young, 71, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

