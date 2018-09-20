Sheriff's Reports for Aug. 25

Aug. 25

Jeremy Ray Burton, 38, of Hartsville, was charged with driving on a revoked suspended or cancelled driver’s license, leaving the scene with property damage and failure to give immediate notice on accident.

Macario Carreno, 58, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Douglas Alexander Cornwell, 33, of Hendersonville, was charged with DUI.

Jennifer Anne Flores, 37, of Hermitage, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, and DUI.

Kevin Ray Harville, 38, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

James Jacob Jewell, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Lonjay Terrell Jude, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession.

Roy Aaron Littrell, 25, of Lawrenceburg, was charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence and reckless driving.

Brittany Lynn Lopez, 22, of La Vergne, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Merrie Shannon Mcafoos, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine, simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Wayne-Alexander Polly, 23, of Pulaski, was charged with public drunkenness.

Brandon Scott Ramey, 35, of Valrico, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Ronald Edward Simon, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Christopher Eugene Smith, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with stalking.

Cameron Michael Staunton, 29, of Becley, was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Deon Leigh Staunton, 31, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Billy Jack Stephenson, 46, of Mill Spring, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and simple drug possession.

Melton Gail Tribble, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with resisting arrest.

Rachel Cheyenne Wright, 31, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

– Staff Reports