Sheriff's Reports for Aug. 27-31

Aug. 27

Thomas Lee Baugus, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Ashley Taylor Coffee, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Bryan Thomas Gann, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to appear, four counts of burglary, three counts of violation of probation and false report to an officer.

James Wendell Hudson, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of criminal attempt and false report to an officer.

Christopher Lewis Jablonski, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, delivery sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Carlos Devaughn Jennings, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Steven Eustace Johnson, 34, of Old Hickory, was charged with violation of probation.

Heather Nicole Joyce, 30, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Joshua Leon Moss, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Nicholas Dillon Murphy, 24, of Manchester, was charged with violation of probation.

Richard Scott Patterson, 33, of Antioch, was held for court.

Robin Wallace Phillips, 43, of White Bluff, was held for court.

Elphones Denise Pickett, 37, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Milton David Putnam, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Tyler Martin Roupe, 44, of Smyrna, was charged with violation of probation.

Roy Salter, 57, of Lebanon, was charged with contempt.

Franklin Hube Thompson, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with schedule IV drug violations.

Thomas Knox Worrall, 55, of Carthage, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Aug. 28

Brian David Brumbach, 50, of Elmwood, was charged with violation of probation.

Gina Laurette Bryant, 52, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

David Lloyd Close, 53, of Old Hickory, was charged with public drunkenness.

Shauna Pheona Cooley-Smith, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Laura Lee Cummings, 44, of Byrdstown, was charged with violation of probation.

Byron Dewayne Davis, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with evading arrest, assault and parole violation.

Thurston Scott Drummond, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine, simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chelsey Ann Jones, 21, of Old Hickory, was charged with violation of probation.

Travis Alan Jones, 27, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Jasiah Kateze Lauderdale, 20, of Castalian Springs, was charged with sexual battery.

Dakota Blake Ledbetter, 23, of McMinville, was charged with aggravated assault, assault and failure to appear.

Joel Carr Martin, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Justin Kyle McIntire, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Donald Wayne Pickett, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Curt Douglass Ratliff, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault and violation of conditional release.

Robert Benjamin Shaw, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with contempt of court.

Patrick Deanthony Smith, 18, of Nashville, was charged with aggravated robbery.

Jessica Lee Stubblefield, 28, of Hartsville, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Weston Reece White, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Aug. 29

Adam Ward Bardin, 31, of Goodlettsville, was charged with failure to appear.

Marico Demone Branson, 44, of Watertown, was charged with violation of conditional release.

Billy Wayne Grisham, 28, of Carthage, was charged with criminal conspiracy and criminal attempt.

Joseph Christophe Hendry, 23, of Nashville, was held for court.

Justin Lee Keith, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with reckless endangerment and vandalism.

Lori Annette Kies, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Antonio Quanta Merritt, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Jonathan Lynn Messenger, 27, of Nashville, was charged with domestic assault.

Monte Charles Moore, 55, of Watertown, served weekend time.

Brandi Nicole Morgan, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession and failure to appear and bond jumping.

Edward Ray Oldham, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession, DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Ray Page, 41, of Dowelltown, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Lisa Diane Rollin, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jonathan Tandy Rudolph, 22, of Antioch, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

Ashley Nicole Sykes, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and theft of property.

Spencer Max Tegarden, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of conditional release.

Tremaine Antwane Trotter, 20, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Bailey Alexander Underwood, 22, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Trenton David White, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.

Joy Lynn Wright, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession and public drunkenness.

Aug. 30

Christopher Allen Adams, 36, of Hartsville, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

Sonya Renee Allision, 46, of Carthage, was charged with theft of merchandise worth more than $1,000.

Desmond Laeric Beard, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with misdemeanor evading arrest, resisting arrest and violation of probation.

Harold Douglas Bishop, 46, of Alexandria, was charged with three counts of failure to appear and criminal violation of probation.

Marcy Rebecca Brock, 47, of Watertown, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Marvin Andre Bryant, 21, of Goodlettsville, was held for court.

Kendell Leigh Burton, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with worthless check.

Rogelio Saavedrqa Corona, 28, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

William Matthew Frankenbach, 39, of Nashville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and criminal violation of probation.

Clark Edwin Harris, 65, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Alisa Renee Hart, 33, of Little Rock, was charged with fugitive from justice, burglary, possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card, reckless endangerment, criminal impersonation and misdemeanor evading arrest.

Kerrie Denise Hart, 21, of Little Rock, was charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card or criminal impersonation.

Phillip Lynn Herron, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

Angela Lynn Hicks, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with disorderly conduct and vandalism.

James Brennan Jones, 29, of Nashville, was charged with misdemeanor evading arrest, theft of merchandise and burglary.

John Marshall Murdock, 38, of Hermitage, was charged with simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tamera Michelle Palmer, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

James Christopher Payne, 38, of Nashville, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Valco D Penn, 39, of Little Rock, was charged with burglary and criminal impersonation.

James Lemuel Pruette, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Thomas Patrick Vest, 23, of Nashville, was charged with theft of merchandise and failure to appear.

Timothy Lorenzo Wade, 27, of Nashville, was held for court.

Aug. 31

Seth Michael Barber, 30, of Murfreesboro, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Christopher Ryan Beale, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of simple drug possession, failure to appear, bond jumping and DUI.

Tracey Scott Brady, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with stalking.

Xaviera Nicole Burns, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Adam Clark Eakes, 30, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of property.

Stephen Anthony Evans, 32, of Mt. Juliet, served weekend time.

Amgad Khalaf Farag, 19, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with reckless endangerment.

Nicholas Lance Follis, 33, of Murfreesboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and simple drug possession.

Ian Russell Herring, 23, of Old Hickory, was charged with aggravated assault.

Angela Lynn Hicks, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with robbery.

Judy Nickole Jones, 34, of Park Hall, was charged with public drunkenness.

Jeffrey Adam Larson, 26, of Lebanon, served weekend time.

Debracchio Jonasaries Lowe, 26, of Watertown, was charged with two counts of domestic assault.

Martel Daeshun Majors, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of domestic assault.

Danielle Chiree Musacchio, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Nicolas Ortiz-Carrera, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Robert Lee Penn, 22, of Little Rock, was charged with burglary, criminal impersonation and fugitive from justice.

Bobbie Jean Phillips, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property and violation of probation.

Brandon Mitchell Salyer, 31, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

Jessica Nichole Scott, 27, of Nashville, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeffreka Jonae Smith, 29, of Lebanon, served weekend time.

Joel Clifton Wilkerson, 67, of Watertown, was charged with DUI.

Ronardo Lee Windom, 46, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

– Staff Reports