Sheriff's Reports for Sept. 9-10

Sept. 9

Darrick Lovett Jackson, 19, of Southhaven, was charged with simple drug possession and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Timothy Ian Lockert, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Anthony Mitchell Schofield, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession and public drunkenness.

Amanda Jane Sullivan, 26, of Murfreesboro, was charged with DUI.

Kevin Eric Vaughn, 43, of Franklin, was charged with unlawful carry of a weapon and aggravated assault.

Sept. 10

Mary Kay Ahhaitty, 39, of Hendersonville, was charged with theft of property.

Antionio Deshawn Banks, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with forgery and theft of property.

Blake Allen Benson, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Patricia Alexandra Campoveride, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with driving without a license.

Leslie Ann Crowe, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Chara Lynn Frank, 56, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to appear.

Crystal Nicole Grizzard, 35, of Winchester, was charged with failure to appear.

Antwon Dewayne Head, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Vincent Dean Ingram, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with rape.

Donna Michelle Johnson, 52, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Kimberly Dawn Liggett, 25, of Castalian Springs, was charged with failure to appear.

Lindsay Lasha Lowery, 29, of Crossville, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

Darius Quantez Mitchell, 26, of Antioch, was charged with assault.

Tyjuan Demar Reedy, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

April Lashell Simon, 30, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with aggravated assault.

Cynthia Valentin Stolaas, 36, of Watertown, was charged with simple drug possession.

Alexander Thomas Taylor, 65, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Kemonte Rashawn Waters, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Adrian Markeal Wright, 34, of Hartsville, was charged with DUI.

