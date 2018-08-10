Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

Aug. 11

New Leash on Life Dog Days of Summer

8 a.m.

BonWorth at the Lebanon Outlet Mall will offer $5 off a $25 or more purchase Aug. 11 during store hours for anyone who adopts a pet or donates to New Leash on Life. Call Wanda at 615-449-8585 for more information.

Dog Days of Summer

9 a.m.

Dog Days of Summer, a fundraiser to fight Alzheimer’s disease, will be Saturday, Aug. 11 from 9-11 a.m. at Maristone of Providence at 140 Providence Trail in Mt. Juliet. It will feature a dunk tank with Mt. Juliet fire Chief Jamie Luffman, a fire truck and police car to explore, pet adoptions with the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter, petting zoo, family games and more. Call 615-758-1237 or visit maristoneliving.com for more information.

Wendell “Pops” Jones in Concert

11 a.m.

Lebanon native and Murfreesboro resident singer and songwriter Wendell “Pops” Jones will perform solo shows Saturday, Aug. 11 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Split Bean Roasting Co. at 110A E. Main St. in Lebanon and Saturday, Aug. 18 from 7-10 p.m. at Lulu’s Café in Watertown. Both shows will be free.

Encore Theatre Co. presents “Dinner at Eight, Dead by Nine”

7 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present “Dinner at Eight, Dead by Nine” murder mystery dinner theater Saturday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. at Encore Theatre Co. at 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. Seating will start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will include salad, spaghetti, dessert, drink and the show. For more information, visit encore-theatre-company.org or call 615-598-8950 or visit ticketsnashville.com to buy tickets.

Aug. 12

Comedian Brad Stine Performance

10:30 a.m.

Internationally known comedian Brad Stine will perform a free show Sunday, Aug. 12 at 10:30 a.m. at Life Church in Lebanon. The event will be filled with comedy, along with sleight of hand and even sword swallowing. Admission is free, and seats will be first come, first serve. Life Church is at 3688 Hwy. 109 N. in Lebanon. More information is available at lifechurchfamily.com.

Aug. 13

Jerry Houston Memorial Golf Tournament

11:30 a.m.

The Jerry Houston Memorial Golf Tournament held by the Mt. Juliet Breakfast Rotary Club will be Monday, Aug. 13 at Old Hickory Golf and Country Club. Lunch included will be served at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Driving range use is also included with the entry fee of $500 per team or $125 per player. There will be no mulligans, and the automatic two-putt rule will be in effect. The field will be divided into flights. Tournament sponsorships are available, beginning at $2,500 and vary to $100 hole sponsorships. For more information, call Phil Smartt at 615-773-0161 or email [email protected] for sign-up forms and a list of sponsorships available.

Lebanon Toastmasters Club meeting

6:30 p.m.

Aug. 14

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, Aug. 14 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

Aug. 15

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its connection luncheon Wednesday, Aug. 15 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. The guest speaker will be Tucker Herndon with Burr & Forman. Tucker is a partner in the firm’s lending practice group and was instrumental in the wine in grocery stores legislation. Online registration before Aug. 14 at noon is required at mjchamber.org.

Cancer Support Group

4 p.m.

Kindred Healthcare and Sherry’s Run will offer a cancer support group Wednesday, Aug. 15 and the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. at the Sherry’s Run office at 110 Babb Drive in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-925-9932.

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Free English classes will begin Wednesday, Aug. 15 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Free childcare will be available for students. For more information, call Elaine Pearson at 615-443-7375.

Aug. 16

High School Equivalency Testing

8 a.m.

The Wilson County Adult Education program will be offer the high school equivalency test, formerly the GED, on Thursday, Aug. 16 at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Lebanon. For information on taking the test, call 615-443-8731.

Lebanon Fire Station No. 4 Ribbon Cutting

Noon

The ribbon cutting for the Councilor Joe Hayes Fire Station No. 4 will be Thursday, Aug. 16 at noon at 6250 E. Division St. in Lebanon.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at [email protected]; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at [email protected] or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at [email protected]

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, Aug. 16 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at [email protected]

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, meets each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

Aug. 18

Wendell “Pops” Jones in Concert

11 a.m.

Lebanon native and Murfreesboro resident singer and songwriter Wendell “Pops” Jones will perform a free solo show Saturday, Aug. 18 from 7-10 p.m. at Lulu’s Café in Watertown.

Aug. 20

Blood Drive

Noon

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Monday, Aug. 20 from noon until 6 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church at 1655 W. Main St. in Lebanon. All those who come to donate blood or platelets through Aug. 30, will receive a $5 amazon.com gift card via email. More information and details are available at redcrossblood.org/together. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free American Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS 800-733-2767. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass or use the blood donor app.

Mt. Juliet Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee Monday Walk

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee will hold its Monday Walk on Monday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Juliet City Hall. It’s a free event held on the third Monday of each month, and Mt. Juliet police officers provide oversight.

Aug. 21

Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber Business Before Hours

7:30 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and Wilson County Promotions will hold a business before hours Tuesday, Aug. 21 from 7:30-9 a.m. in Fiddlers Grove at the picnic pavilion at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Breakfast will be provided.

Aug. 23

Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber Lunch and Learn

11:30 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will present its Lunch and Learn on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Five Oaks Golf and Country Club. The guest speaker will be John Schroer, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Admission is $20 per person, and attendees must RSVP by Aug. 17 to [email protected] or call 615-444-5503.

Free Legal Help

4 p.m.

Attorney’s from the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will offer free legal help Thursday, Aug. 23 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-244-6610.

Aug. 25

Community Yard Sale

7 a.m.

A free community yard sale will be Saturday, Aug. 25 from 7 a.m. until noon at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. Spaces are available for rent for $20, and each space includes two parking spaces. For more information, call the Mt. Juliet Community Center at 615-758-6522.

Aug. 26

Blood Drive

Noon

Aug. 27

Lebanon Toastmasters Club meeting

6:30 p.m.

Sept. 1

Mt. Juliet Chamber Golf Tournament

1:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber Golf Tournament will be Friday, Sept. 14 at 1:30 p.m. at Pine Creek Golf Course in Mt. Juliet. Team spots are nearly sold out. Sponsorships are also available. For registration and more information, visit mjchamber.org.

Sept. 9

Free All-Sports Camp

3 p.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will present its free all-sports camp Sunday, Sept. 9 from 3-5 p.m. at Cumberland University for boys and girls 7-14 years old, who will get to learn from Cumberland coaches and players. Registration is available at lebanonwilsonchamber.com/allsports or call 615-444-5503 for more information.

Sept. 13

New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle

6 p.m.

The third-annual New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle will be Thursday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Each ticket is $100 or two for $150, and 300 tickets are available. Each ticket includes dinner for two and offers a one in 300 chance to win $10,000. Tickets must be present to win. Tickets are available at the New Leash on Life adoption center at 507 Jim Draper Blvd. in Lebanon.

Sept. 16

Stars Go Dim Concert

5 p.m.

The Stars Go Dim concert to benefit Charis Health Center will be Sunday, Sept. 16 at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the concert will start at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased by calling 615-773-5785 or at eventbrite.com/e/stars-go-dim-live-in-concert-tickets-45938851341.

Sept. 21

Fairview Missions Market

2 p.m.

The fourth-annual Fairview Missions Market, an artisan craft and food event, to support local and international missions trips and ministries through Fairview Church, as well as local businesses, will be Friday, Sept. 21 from 2-8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. It feature live music, food trucks and 50 vendor booths from local artists, craftsmen and farmers who will sell handmade crafts, goods and locally grown produce.

Sept. 22

Fairview Missions Market

10 a.m.

The fourth-annual Fairview Missions Market, an artisan craft and food event, to support local and international missions trips and ministries through Fairview Church, as well as local businesses, will be Saturday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. It feature live music, food trucks and 50 vendor booths from local artists, craftsmen and farmers who will sell handmade crafts, goods and locally grown produce.

Beech High School multi-class reunion

6 p.m.

Beech High School’s classes of 1981-89 will hold a multi-year class reunion Saturday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. at Smiley Hollow in Goodletsville. Tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance. Meal and live entertainment are included with ticket. Send a self-addressed stamped envelope to BHS Reunion, P.O. Box 1094, White House, TN 37188. For more details, join the Beech High School Alumni Facebook page or email [email protected]

Sept. 28

Free Legal Help

4 p.m.

Attorney’s from the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will offer free legal help Friday, Sept. 28 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-244-6610.

Oct. 6

Goldwing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Chapter meeting

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet Saturday, Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772. There will be no regular meeting in September due to a special club event.

Healing Broken Vessels A Season of Elegance Fashion Show

2 p.m.

Healing Broken Vessels will present its A Season of Elegance Fashion Show fundraiser will be Saturday, Oct. 6 from 2-4 p.m. at College Hills Church of Christ at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon in the fellowship hall. It will feature entertainment, a meal, door prizes and a silent auction. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Call 615-547-4936 for more information.

Oct. 13

Halloween in the Park

11 a.m.

Halloween in the Park will be Saturday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. This year, in addition to a costume contest, a pumpkin-carving contest will be featured. For more information, call 615-758-6522.

Oct. 20

Watertown Artists’ Gallery

Noon

The Tennessee Artist’s Guild will provide a special day of the arts Oct. 20 from noon until 6 p.m. in Watertown with businesses and artists called to participate.

Patrons of the arts will get a map of locations where they can visit visual and musical arts in the buildings in Watertown. There is no charge for businesses to participate. Artists will pay $50 to get the chance to sell their art. To participate, contact Vickie Frazier at 615-697-5066 or [email protected] for more information.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at [email protected], in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

Aug. 13

Wilson County 911 Board meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County 911 Board will meet Monday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. at the 911 Board office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Aug. 14

Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission will meet Tuesday, Aug. 14 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Commission work session

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Tuesday, August 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the commission courtroom to discuss the budget.

Aug. 16

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Aug. 20

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Aug. 21

Watertown City Council recessed meeting

6 p.m.

The Watertown City Council will continue a recessed meeting Tuesday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Aug. 27

Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Monday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Aug. 28

Lebanon Planning Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.