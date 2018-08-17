Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

Aug. 18

Wendell “Pops” Jones in Concert

11 a.m.

Lebanon native and Murfreesboro resident singer and songwriter Wendell “Pops” Jones will perform a free solo show Saturday, Aug. 18 from 7-10 p.m. at Lulu’s Café in Watertown.

Free Grocery Giveaway

3 p.m.

Life Church will hold a free grocery giveaway Saturday, Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. in the Kids World Daycare parking lot at 818 N. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. It’s open to everyone, and groceries will be given away as long as they last. For more information, visit lifechurchfamily.com.

Aug. 19

Breeden’s Orchard Free Family Concert

2 p.m.

A free family concert with Mr. Steve will be Sunday, Aug. 19 from 2-4 p.m. at Breeden’s Orchard at 631 Beckwith Road in Mt. Juliet. It will feature food trucks, craft vendors, cider slushes and family fun. For more information, visit breedensorchard.com, call 954-854-4325 or email [email protected].

Aug. 20

Blood Drive

Noon

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Monday, Aug. 20 from noon until 6 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church at 1655 W. Main St. in Lebanon. All those who come to donate blood or platelets through Aug. 30, will receive a $5 amazon.com gift card via email. More information and details are available at redcrossblood.org/together. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free American Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS 800-733-2767. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass or use the blood donor app.

Mt. Juliet Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee Monday Walk

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee will hold its Monday Walk on Monday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Juliet City Hall. It’s a free event held on the third Monday of each month, and Mt. Juliet police officers provide oversight.

Aug. 21

Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber Business Before Hours

7:30 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and Wilson County Promotions will hold a business before hours Tuesday, Aug. 21 from 7:30-9 a.m. in Fiddlers Grove at the picnic pavilion at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Breakfast will be provided.

Job Fair

10 a.m.

A job fair that will feature 18 employers that seek to fill more than 400 positions in Wilson and surrounding counties will be Tuesday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Career Solutions Center at 1985 Providence W. Pkwy. in Mt. Juliet. Representatives from the companies will be on site, and interviews are possible, so jobseekers should dress appropriately. Job candidates are encouraged to bring a resume, photo identification and their Social Security card or birth certificate.

Community Fellowship Luncheon

11 a.m.

The bi-monthly Community Fellowship Luncheon will be Tuesday, Aug. 21 at 11 a.m. at Pickett-Rucker United Methodist Church at 633 Glover St. in Lebanon. The luncheon is a free event and open to all older adults and senior citizens.

Aug. 22

Ninety Years of Country Music Luncheon Show

10 a.m.

A one-man show that will feature a musical survey of country music from the 1920s to present will be Wednesday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. at Donelson Station Fifty Forward by Nashville singer-songwriter-guitarist Jerry Fox. Ninety Years of Country Music traces the origins of the genre from the Carter Family, Jimmie Rogers and the Sons of the Pioneers to contemporary artists, including Chris Stapleton. The fast-paced show will include trivia, comedy and impersonations performed by Fox. Admission is $8 per person and will include lunch and a drink. Proceeds will benefit Fifty Forward Donelson Station at 108 Donelson Pike. For more information, call 615-883-8375.

Aug. 23

Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber Lunch and Learn

11:30 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will present its Lunch and Learn on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Five Oaks Golf and Country Club. The guest speaker will be John Schroer, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Admission is $20 per person, and attendees must RSVP by Aug. 17 to [email protected] or call 615-444-5503.

Free Legal Help

4 p.m.

Attorney’s from the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will offer free legal help Thursday, Aug. 23 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-244-6610.

Breeden’s Orchard Farmers Market

4 p.m.

Breeden’s Orchard will feature a farmers market Thursday, Aug. 23 and each Thursday in August from 4-7 p.m. at the farm at 631 Beckwith Road in Mt. Juliet. For more information, visit breedensorchard.com, call 954-854-4325 or email [email protected]

Aug. 25

Community Yard Sale

7 a.m.

A free community yard sale will be Saturday, Aug. 25 from 7 a.m. until noon at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. Spaces are available for rent for $20, and each space includes two parking spaces. For more information, call the Mt. Juliet Community Center at 615-758-6522.

Clothes Giveaway

7 a.m.

A clothes giveaway will be Saturday, Aug. 25 from 7 a.m. until noon at Market Street Church of Christ at 502 E. Market St. in Lebanon.

Aug. 26

Blood Drive

Noon

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Sunday, Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. All those who come to donate blood or platelets through Aug. 30, will receive a $5 amazon.com gift card via email. More information and details are available at redcrossblood.org/together. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free American Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS 800-733-2767. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass or use the blood donor app.

Aug. 27

Lebanon Toastmasters Club meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Lebanon Toastmasters Club 7009 will meet Monday, Aug. 27 and the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. No membership is required to attend, and all guest are welcome. However, memberships are available to join a community of learners. Whether an executive or a stay-at-home parent, a college student or a retiree, the club improves people and builds skills to express themselves in a variety of situations.

Aug. 30

Breeden’s Orchard Farmers Market

4 p.m.

Breeden’s Orchard will feature a farmers market Thursday, Aug. 30 from 4-7 p.m. at the farm at 631 Beckwith Road in Mt. Juliet. For more information, visit breedensorchard.com, call 954-854-4325 or email [email protected]

Never Alone

6 p.m.

Never Alone, an event to honor those affected by suicide, will be Thursday, Aug. 30 from 6-7 p.m. at the lawn in front of Memorial Hall on the Cumberland University campus in Lebanon. Wilson County Health Council, Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network and Cumberland University will sponsor the event.

Aug. 31

Elder Abuse Seminar

2 p.m.

An elder abuse seminar will be Friday, Aug. 31 at the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center at 670 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon. Courtney Wartes, field supervisor for Adult Protective Services, will cover elder abuse, financial exploitation and neglect. Refreshments will be served. To RSVP, call 615-449-4600 or email [email protected].

Sept. 1

Mt. Juliet Chamber Golf Tournament

1:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber Golf Tournament will be Friday, Sept. 14 at 1:30 p.m. at Pine Creek Golf Course in Mt. Juliet. Team spots are nearly sold out. Sponsorships are also available. For registration and more information, visit mjchamber.org.

Sept. 2

Blood Drive

9 a.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Sunday, Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Celebration Lutheran Church at 3425 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet in the fellowship hall. Food will be provided. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code MtJuliet. Those who give blood will receive a Red Cross aluminum water bottle, while supplies last.

Cumberland University Lecture Series

2 p.m.

World-renowned artist Igor Babailov will speak Thursday, Sept. 2 at 2 p.m. at Vise Library on the Cumberland University campus as part of Cumberland’s lecture series. The event will be free and open to the public. Babailov’s past portrait subjects have included presidents, popes, heads of state and dignitaries around the world.

Sept. 6

Hamilton Springs Station Grand Opening

10 a.m.

The Hamilton Springs Station grand opening will be Thursday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. at 1000 Gaston Park Drive in Lebanon. To RSVP, send an email to [email protected].

Shop Late at the Basement Marketplace

4 p.m.

Shop Late at the Basement Marketplace, featuring the Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck will be Thursday, Sept. 6 from 4-8 p.m. at 14625 Lebanon Road in Old Hickory.

Sept. 8

Sherry’s Run

8 a.m.

The 15th-annual Sherry’s Run will be Saturday, Sept. 8 at 8 a.m. at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. To register or for more information, visit sherrysrun.org.

Kidz Central Celebration

10 a.m.

The free Kids Central Celebration will be Saturday, Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Smith County Community Playground on Gordonsville Highway in South Carthage. It will feature giveaways, door prizes, exhibits and free food to promote health and physical activity. A flag ceremony will be at 10 a.m., a free fun run and walk will begin at 10:15 a.m., and multiple performances and entertainment will start at 10:30 a.m.

Sept. 9

Free All-Sports Camp

3 p.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will present its free all-sports camp Sunday, Sept. 9 from 3-5 p.m. at Cumberland University for boys and girls 7-14 years old, who will get to learn from Cumberland coaches and players. Registration is available at lebanonwilsonchamber.com/allsports or call 615-444-5503 for more information.

Sept. 13

New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle

6 p.m.

The third-annual New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle will be Thursday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Each ticket is $100 or two for $150, and 300 tickets are available. Each ticket includes dinner for two and offers a one in 300 chance to win $10,000. Tickets must be present to win. Tickets are available at the New Leash on Life adoption center at 507 Jim Draper Blvd. in Lebanon.

Sept. 15

Fall Pop-Up Market

10 a.m.

The second-annual Fall Pop-Up Market to benefit the Mt. Juliet Help Center will be Saturday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Basement Marketplace at 14625 Lebanon Road in Old Hickory. The event will feature vendors, artisans, crafters and food trucks.

Sept. 16

Stars Go Dim Concert

5 p.m.

The Stars Go Dim concert to benefit Charis Health Center will be Sunday, Sept. 16 at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the concert will start at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased by calling 615-773-5785 or at eventbrite.com/e/stars-go-dim-live-in-concert-tickets-45938851341.

Sept. 21

Fairview Missions Market

2 p.m.

The fourth-annual Fairview Missions Market, an artisan craft and food event, to support local and international missions trips and ministries through Fairview Church, as well as local businesses, will be Friday, Sept. 21 from 2-8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. It feature live music, food trucks and 50 vendor booths from local artists, craftsmen and farmers who will sell handmade crafts, goods and locally grown produce.

Sept. 22

Fairview Missions Market

10 a.m.

The fourth-annual Fairview Missions Market, an artisan craft and food event, to support local and international missions trips and ministries through Fairview Church, as well as local businesses, will be Saturday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. It feature live music, food trucks and 50 vendor booths from local artists, craftsmen and farmers who will sell handmade crafts, goods and locally grown produce.

Beech High School multi-class reunion

6 p.m.

Beech High School’s classes of 1981-89 will hold a multi-year class reunion Saturday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. at Smiley Hollow in Goodletsville. Tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance. Meal and live entertainment are included with ticket. Send a self-addressed stamped envelope to BHS Reunion, P.O. Box 1094, White House, TN 37188. For more details, join the Beech High School Alumni Facebook page or email [email protected]

Sept. 28

Free Legal Help

4 p.m.

Attorney’s from the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will offer free legal help Friday, Sept. 28 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-244-6610.

Tuckers Crossroads School Fall Festival

5 p.m.

The Tuckers Crossroads School Fall Festival will be Friday, Sept. 28 from 5-9 p.m. at the school. It will feature a chili supper, carnival-style games and activities and a silent auction. It’s the primary fundraiser for the school’s parent-teacher organization, which supports students, teachers and the school.

Sept. 29

Notes for Nurses

6:30 p.m.

Notes for Nurses, a fundraiser to benefit the Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions at Cumberland University, will be Saturday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in the South Hall. The Jimmy Church Band will perform. For more information or to buy tickets, call 615-547-1245 or visit notesfornurses.com.

Oct. 6

Goldwing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Chapter meeting

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet Saturday, Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772. There will be no regular meeting in September due to a special club event.

Healing Broken Vessels A Season of Elegance Fashion Show

2 p.m.

Healing Broken Vessels will present its A Season of Elegance Fashion Show fundraiser will be Saturday, Oct. 6 from 2-4 p.m. at College Hills Church of Christ at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon in the fellowship hall. It will feature entertainment, a meal, door prizes and a silent auction. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Call 615-547-4936 for more information.

Oct. 13

Halloween in the Park

11 a.m.

Halloween in the Park will be Saturday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. This year, in addition to a costume contest, a pumpkin-carving contest will be featured. For more information, call 615-758-6522.

Lebanon High School Class of 1968 Reunion

5 p.m.

The Lebanon High School class of 1968 will hold its 50th reunion Saturday, Oct. 13 at the Lebanon Golf and Country Club on Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon. Anyone who is a graduate of the class who didn’t receive a mailed invitation or may have misplaced it and would like to attend may call Chris Haynes at 615-961-7719.

Oct. 20

Watertown Artists’ Gallery

Noon

The Tennessee Artist’s Guild will provide a special day of the arts Oct. 20 from noon until 6 p.m. in Watertown with businesses and artists called to participate.

Patrons of the arts will get a map of locations where they can visit visual and musical arts in the buildings in Watertown. There is no charge for businesses to participate. Artists will pay $50 to get the chance to sell their art. To participate, contact Vickie Frazier at 615-697-5066 or [email protected] for more information.

Nov. 1

Wilson Habitat for Humanity Houses of Hope Dinner and Auction

6 p.m.

The Wilson Habitat for Humanity Houses of Hope Dinner and Auction will be Thursday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-964-6594 or email [email protected]

The People’s Agenda

Aug. 16

Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet Thursday, Aug. 16 at 4 p.m. at the Upton Heights administrative office.

Aug. 17

Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Friday, Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Planning Commission meeting

11 a.m.

The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet Friday, Aug. 17 at 11 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Aug. 20

Wilson County Election Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Election Commission will meet Monday, Aug. 20 at 5 p.m. at the Election Commission Office at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

Wilson County Minutes Committee meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet Monday, Aug. 20 at 5:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Steering Committee meeting

5:45 p.m.

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet Monday, Aug. 20 at 5:45 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Commission public hearing

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will hold a public hearing regarding the budget Monday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Aug. 21

Watertown City Council recessed meeting

6 p.m.

The Watertown City Council will continue a recessed meeting Tuesday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center.

Wilson County Board of Education special-called meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a special-called meeting Tuesday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. to discuss the school fund budget at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Aug. 23

Wilson County Election Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Election Commission will meet Thursday, Aug. 23 at 5 p.m. at the Election Commission Office at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

Aug. 27

Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Monday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Aug. 28

Lebanon Planning Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Aug. 30

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Sept. 4

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Sept. 13

Wilson County Board of Education work session and meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, Sept. 13 at 4 p.m., followed by a regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m., at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.