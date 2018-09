Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

Sept. 29

Free Clothes Giveaway

7 a.m.

A free clothes giveaway will be Saturday, Sept. 29 from 7 a.m. until noon at Market Street Church of Christ at 502 E. Market St. in Lebanon. For more information, call Felecia Wharton at 615-444-8637.

Wilson County Conservative Republicans meeting

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Conservative Republicans will meet Saturday, Sept. 29 at 9 a.m. at Logan’s Roadhouse at Providence in Mt. Juliet. The speaker will be Michael Patrick Leahy, Breitbart author and editor in chief at the Tennessee Star. He will speak about a new radio show he and Steve Gill host Monday through Friday on 98.3 FM-1510 AM from 5-8 a.m. called the Tennessee Star Report.

Putt-Putt Tournament

10 a.m.

The Putt-Putt Tournament to benefit the Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee will be Saturday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. at Cedar Creek Sports Center at 10770 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. It’s sponsored by Ben Graham Ministries and Music City Baptist Church. It’s open to anyone and everyone. The cost is $10 per person and includes one round of putt-putt, a drink and a chance to win door prizes. Teams will be in groups of four. A prize will be available for the first-place team with the lowest combined score, as well as a hole-in-one prize. Contact Ben Graham at 615-491-2073 for more information.

Lebanon Area Volunteers Needed

10 a.m.

The American Red Cross will install free smoke alarms Saturday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Weatherly Estates neighborhood. Volunteers are needed to install alarms and share fire preparedness messaging. For more information and to register, contact Vicki Atkinson at 615-521-6981 or [email protected]

American Music Fest for Kids

11 a.m.

The American Spirit Foundation will present the American Music Fest for Kids on Saturday, Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. at Fiddlers Grove in the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. It will feature a band contest from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Contact Jimmy Bowen at [email protected] or 615-969-8379 to register. Family friendly entertainment will continue from 3-9 p.m. with live music, vendors, crafts, food and children’s activities. All proceeds will benefit Empower Me. Bates Ford is the sponsor.

Watertown High School Graduates Meet and Greet

Noon

A meet-and-greet event for Watertown High School graduates will be Saturday, Sept. 29 at noon at the school at 9360 Sparta Pike in Watertown. The cost is $18 per person, and the reservation cutoff date is Sept. 20. To attend, send a check to Lois Hardin Stedman, 526 Pueblo Drive, Madison, TN 37115 or call 615-714-2429 for more information.

Wilson Central High School presents “Thoroughly Modern Millie”

2:30 p.m.

Wilson Central High School’s Wildcat Theatre will present “Thoroughly Modern Millie” on Saturday, Sept. 29 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 30 at 2:30 p.m. at the school at 419 Wildcat Way in Lebanon in the auditorium. Early-bird tickets will be on sale for $5 each through Sept. 17 and include priority seating. After Sept. 17, tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults online or at the door. Contact Katherine Ray at [email protected] or 615-453-4600, ext. 3073 for more information.

One EXTRAordinary Evening

6 p.m.

The Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee will hold One EXTRAordinary Evening on Saturday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. The event will be only for DSAMT’s very important people 16 and older. Guests will be VIPs with all-access passes for an extraordinary evening. They’ll enjoy the full red carpet and star treatment like any movie star would, including walking the red carpet, bling bags, dinner and dancing.

Notes for Nurses

6:30 p.m.

Notes for Nurses, a fundraiser to benefit the Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions at Cumberland University, will be Saturday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in the South Hall. The Jimmy Church Band will perform. For more information or to buy tickets, call 615-547-1245 or visit notesfornurses.com.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes Rodeo

7:30 p.m.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Rodeo will be Saturday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the outdoor arena at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Advance tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for children 6-11 years old, and children younger than 6 will be admitted free. Advance tickets are available at Boot Barn in Lebanon, Courtney’s Restaurant in Mt. Juliet, the Western Look in Lebanon, Wilson County Farmers Co-op in Lebanon and Sumner County Farmers Co-op in Gallatin.

Sept. 30

Blood Drive

12:30 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Sunday, Sept. 30 from 12:30-5:30 p.m. at Round Lick Baptist Church at 745 W. Main St. in Watertown. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free American Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. Those who come to donate blood or platelets will receive a coupon via email for a free haircut at participating Sport Clips locations. More information is available at redcrossblood.org/sport-clips.

Garden Brothers Circus

1 p.m.

Garden Brothers Circus will be Sunday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This year’s production will feature special effects, concert-style lighting and three rings. There will be performers from 18 countries who up a cast of more than 60 performers. Free children’s tickets were distributed at elementary schools, preschools, daycare centers and churches. The free tickets are also available at sponsoring businesses in the area. For more information or to buy adult tickets, visit gardenbroscircus.com.

Wilson Central High School presents “Thoroughly Modern Millie”

2:30 p.m.

Wilson Central High School’s Wildcat Theatre will present “Thoroughly Modern Millie” on Sunday, Sept. 30 at 2:30 p.m. at the school at 419 Wildcat Way in Lebanon in the auditorium. Early-bird tickets will be on sale for $5 each through Sept. 17 and include priority seating. After Sept. 17, tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults online or at the door. Contact Katherine Ray at [email protected] or 615-453-4600, ext. 3073 for more information.

Historic Lebanon Farm to Table Dinner

5 p.m.

Historic Lebanon will present its third-annual Farm to Table Dinner on Sunday, Sept. 30 with social hour at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. at Wedge Oak Farm in Lebanon. The meal will be prepared on site by Chef Trey Cioccia with the Farmhouse Restaurant and Bar and served family style. Reservations are required. For tickets and more information, visit historiclebanon.com.

Oct. 2

Angel Gown Sewing Party

9 a.m.

In honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month in October, the Angel Gown Sewing Party will be Tuesday, Oct. 2 and Wednesday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Schoolhouse Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center 945 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Bring a pair of sewing shears. RSVP with name and phone number to Shelly Barnes at [email protected] or 615-444-9584.

Community Fellowship Luncheon

11 a.m.

A Community Fellowship Luncheon will be Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church at 304 Cedar St. in Lebanon. The luncheon is a free event open to older adults and senior citizens.

Watertown Elementary School STEAM Wars

4 p.m.

STEAM Wars will be Tuesday, Oct. 2 from 4-6 p.m. at Watertown Elementary School. Students will create projects to promote science, technology, engineering, art and math, and the school partnered with Tennessee Tech University, Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp., Wilson Bank & Trust and the Watertown PALs organization for the event.

Lebanon Police Department Night Out Against Crime

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Police Department’s Night Out Against Crime will be Tuesday, Oct. 2 from 5-8 p.m. at Don Fox Community Park at 955 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. It will feature free food and drinks, music and games, mascot appearances, public safety vehicles and equipment on display, instructional and safety demonstrations, free child identification kits, giveaways, live K-9 demonstrations, community resources and more.

Music City Star schedule change meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee will have an open public comment period through Oct. 15 to bring new schedule options for the Music City Star commuter rail service to the public for feedback. Customers may attend a meeting in person Tuesday, Oct. 2 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce office at 2055 N. Mt. Juliet Road, suite 200, in Mt. Juliet. Submit comments online at surveymonkey.com/r/starsurvey, provide a customer comment at musiccitystar.org or call 615-862-5625.

Oct. 3

Angel Gown Sewing Party

9 a.m.

In honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month in October, the Angel Gown Sewing Party will be Wednesday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Schoolhouse Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center 945 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Bring a pair of sewing shears. RSVP with name and phone number to Shelly Barnes at [email protected] or 615-444-9584.

Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency Food Giveaway

9 a.m.

The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency will hold a USDA commodity food giveaway for low-income families in Wilson County on Wednesday, Oct. 3 and Thursday, Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the agency office at 104 Webster Lane in Lebanon. The office will be closed from noon until 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information, call Desirre Starks at 615-444-4714.

Oct. 4

Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency Food Giveaway

9 a.m.

The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency will hold a USDA commodity food giveaway for low-income families in Wilson County on Thursday, Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the agency office at 104 Webster Lane in Lebanon. The office will be closed from noon until 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information, call Desirre Starks at 615-444-4714.

Blood Drive

10 a.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Thursday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Mt. Juliet Community Center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy. in Mt. Juliet. To make an appointment, use the blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

Wilson County Retired Teachers’ Association

10 a.m.

The Wilson County Retired Teachers’ Association will meet Thursday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. at First Church of the Nazarene in Lebanon. Beth Petty, coordinator of the Lebanon Special School District’s Family Resource Center, will be the guest speaker. The community service project is to donate masking tape, pipe cleaners and/or used Lego blocks for a new LSSD program to be explained by Petty at the meeting. Members are reminded to bring three-ring binders for 2018-2020 handbook pages. New members will receive a binder. For more information, call 615-218-7058.

Music City Star schedule change meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee will have an open public comment period through Oct. 15 to bring new schedule options for the Music City Star commuter rail service to the public for feedback. Customers may attend a meeting in person Thursday, Oct. 4 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Lebanon’s Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. Submit comments at surveymonkey.com/r/starsurvey, provide a customer comment at musiccitystar.org or call 615-862-5625.

Lebanon High School Fall Choir Concert

6:30 p.m.

The Lebanon High School choir will present its fall concert Thursday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 415 W. Main St. in Lebanon. The concert will feature the freshman choir, ladies ensemble, chamber choir and Blue Diamonds.

Alive and the Bluebird

7 p.m.

Alive and the Bluebird, a benefit concert for Alive Hospice, will be Thursday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. It will feature Doug Johnson and friends. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $50 for VIP and are available at alivehospice.org/concert.

Oct. 5

Treasure Hunt and Yard Sale

7 a.m.

The annual treasure hunt and yard sale will be Friday, Oct. 5 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 6 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Community at 14544 Lebanon Road. It’s the 10th anniversary. Find treasures, including furniture, home decor, toys, linens, electronics, shoes, books, kitchen and more.

Oct. 6

Watertown Mile-Long Yard Sale

7 a.m.

The Watertown Mile-Long Yard Sale will be Saturday, Oct. 6 from 7 a.m. throughout the day along Main Street in Watertown. For more information, call Jim Amero at 615-237-1777.

Treasure Hunt and Yard Sale

7 a.m.

The annual treasure hunt and yard sale will be Saturday, Oct. 6 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Community at 14544 Lebanon Road. It’s the 10th anniversary. Find treasures, including furniture, home decor, toys, linens, electronics, shoes, books, kitchen and more.

Cedar Seniors Pancake Breakfast

7 a.m.

The annual pancake breakfast will be Saturday, Oct. 6 from 7 a.m. until noon at Cedar Seniors at 226 University Ave. in Lebanon. Pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice will be available for $5 per person. For more information, call 615-444-0829.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day

8 a.m.

The Tennessee Department of Conservation will hold a household hazardous waste collection day Saturday, Oct. 6 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Household hazardous waste is defined as anything corrosive, flammable, toxic or reactive used in the home, car, truck or garden that is unwanted or unusable.

Artisan Craft Fair

9 a.m.

The seventh-annual Artisan Craft Fair will be Saturday, Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Hermitage Presbyterian Church at 421 Highland View Road in Hermitage. It will feature all handmade items, entertainment, local artists, activities, food, free admission and a silent auction to help provide assistance to local families and individuals in times of financial need.

Double Book Signing at Sports Village

9 a.m.

Authors Craig Colquitt and Amber Hurdle will be featured in a double book signing Saturday, Oct. 6 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Sports Village in Lebanon. Children’s book readings with Colquitt will begin at 8:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Author of “The Bombshell Business Woman: How to Become a Bold, Brave, Female Entrepreneur,” Hurdle is a teen mom turned powerhouse businesswoman, working with international celebrities, Fortune 500 companies and women in business worldwide. Author of “JoJo! What Happened to Your Hair?” a children’s book that inspires confidence and acceptance, Colquitt is a former Tennessee Vol and two-time Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl punter.

WPA Day at Cedars of Lebanon State Park

9 a.m.

The 11th-annual Works Progress Administration Day will be Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Cedars of Lebanon State Park. WPA Day will feature cultural exhibits, artists, musicians and demonstrations of early 20th century life in rural Wilson County. Visitors can also get a free meal of hot cornbread, pinto beans and turnip greens, courtesy of the Friends of Cedars of Lebanon group. Musical instruments, quilts, a moonshine still and other antique items will be displayed on the grounds and in the park’s Cedar Forest Lodge. Visitors may try to saw logs in the crosscut saw competition, pitch horseshoes in the park’s horseshoe pits, shuck corn, play checkers and marbles or take a ride in a horse-drawn wagon. Admission to WPA Day at Cedars of Lebanon State Park will be free.

Goldwing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Chapter meeting

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet Saturday, Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772. There will be no regular meeting in September due to a special club event.

Healing Broken Vessels A Season of Elegance Fashion Show

2 p.m.

Healing Broken Vessels will present its A Season of Elegance Fashion Show fundraiser will be Saturday, Oct. 6 from 2-4 p.m. at College Hills Church of Christ at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon in the fellowship hall. It will feature entertainment, a meal, door prizes and a silent auction. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Call 615-547-4936 for more information.

Smith County Antique Tractor Pull

4 p.m.

The sixth-annual Smith County Antique Tractor Pull, sponsored by the Southside Lions Club, will be Saturday, Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. at the Smith County Agricultural Center in Carthage. There will be free admission. Registration will begin at 2:30 p.m. with $20 per-hook-up fee for all participants. For more information, contact Anthony Woodard at 615-774-3905 after 5 p.m. or at [email protected]

Wilson County Livestock Association Field Day

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Livestock Association will hold its annual Field Day fundraiser Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. at the James E Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. This year’s entertainment will be Brian Bates, a standup comedian and humorist. All current and former members are invited to attend, as well as anyone with an interest in livestock and agriculture. Tickets are $10 and are available at the Wilson County Agricultural Extension Service office and the Wilson County Farmers Co-Op. Tickets are also available from any Livestock Association board member. For more information, contact Jack F. Pratt Jr. at 615-618-6725 or [email protected]

Oct. 8

Blood Drive

Noon

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Monday, Oct. 8 from noon until 5 p.m. at Active Life Chiropractic and Rehabilitation at 12920 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. To make an appointment, use the blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

Oct. 9

Blood Drive

2 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Tuesday, Oct. 9 from 2-6 p.m. at Anytime Fitness at 200 Maddox-Simpson Pkwy. in Lebanon. To make an appointment, use the blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

Oct. 10

Blood Drive

3 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Wednesday, Oct. 10 from 3-7 p.m. at Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 522 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. To make an appointment, use the blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

Oct. 11

Fellowship House Fundraiser

6 p.m.

The fifth-annual Fellowship House fundraiser dinner will be Thursday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. in the East-West Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Judge David Durham will be a brief keynote speaker. The dinner will be dedicated to the memory of Larry Locke, former board chairman and longtime supporter of the Fellowship House. The dinner will consist of fried catfish or chicken and all the trimmings for $25 per plate, and the total amount is tax deductible. For more information, call 615-449-3891.

Oct. 13

American Legion Auxiliary Pancake Breakfast

7:30 a.m.

The American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 281 will hold a pancake breakfast to benefit Healing Waters Fly Fishing on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 7:30-10:30 a.m. at Victory Baptist Church at 1772 Tate Lane in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $5 or $20 for a family of five or more.

Watertown Community Appreciation Day

9 a.m.

The Watertown Chamber of Commerce and Watertown Police Department will present a Community Appreciation Day on Oct. 13 at 9 a.m. at Three Forks Community Park on Sparta Pike. The event will include a free children’s zone where they can play on inflatable bouncers, free food and drinks, live county and bluegrass music and door prizes. The event will also feature a car show, courtesy of GoodWheel Cruisers Car Club. There will be several awards with judging at 1 p.m. and the awards presentation at 3:30 p.m. For more information, visit watertowntn.com or contact the chamber at 615-237-0270.

Halloween in the Park

11 a.m.

Halloween in the Park will be Saturday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. This year, in addition to a costume contest, a pumpkin-carving contest will be featured. For more information, call 615-758-6522.

Lebanon High School Class of 1968 Reunion

5 p.m.

The Lebanon High School class of 1968 will hold its 50th reunion Saturday, Oct. 13 at the Lebanon Golf and Country Club on Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon. Anyone who is a graduate of the class who didn’t receive a mailed invitation or may have misplaced it and would like to attend may call Chris Haynes at 615-961-7719.

Oct. 15

Blood Drive

Noon

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Monday, Oct. 15 from noon until 6 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church at 1655 W. Main St. in Lebanon. To make an appointment, use the blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

Breast Cancer Friends’ Celebration of Life Night

6:30 p.m.

The 14th-annual Breast Cancer Friends’ Celebration of Life Night will be Monday, Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Maple Hill Church of Christ at 102 Maple Hill Road in Lebanon. It will feature dinner and entertainment. Anyone with any type of cancer, past or present, are invited to attend. Reservations for each attendee are required by Monday, Oct. 8. Call 615-504-1147 or 615-390-8684 to register or for more information.

Oct. 18

Brooks House Old-Fashioned Spaghetti Supper

5:30 p.m.

The annual Old-Fashioned Spaghetti Supper to benefit Brooks House will be Thursday, Oct. 18 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at College Hills Church of Christ at 1801 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Tickets are $10 per person, and children 5 and younger will eat for free. Tickets may be purchased at the South Cumberland Street or West Baddour Parkway Pinnacle Bank offices in Lebanon.

Oct. 19

Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center Spaghetti Day

11:30 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center’s annual Spaghetti Day will be Friday, Oct. 19 at the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center. Tickets are available for $10 at the center at 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. and dinner from 4-7 p.m. The dine-in meal will include spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, bread, dessert and beverage. Take-out and delivery forms are available at the center and should be returned by Friday, Oct. 12. For more information, call 615-758-9114.

Oct. 20

Watertown Art Walk

11 a.m.

The Watertown Art Walk will be Saturday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on the square in Watertown. It will feature several artists who will showcase their work in studios, galleries and businesses throughout the city. Refreshments will be served at the free event. For more information, call 615-256-9077.

Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club Fish Fry and Aviation Heritage Day

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club will present its sixth-annual Fish Fry and Aviation Heritage Day on Saturday, Oct. 20 from 4-7 p.m. at the Lebanon Municipal Airport. It will feature fish and fixings, a Bernie Bass Award presentation at 6 p.m., live music and more for $15, payable at the door. The event will be held rain or shine.

Oct. 25

Taste of Wilson County

5:30 p.m.

The Taste of Wilson County will be Thursday, Oct. 25 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. VIP tickets are $35 each, and adult tickets will be $25, $8 for children, $10 for teachers and children 5 and younger will get in free. Tickets and more information are available at tasteofwilsoncounty.com.

Oct. 27

One:Twenty-Seven 5K Race and Fun Run

7:30 a.m.

The second-annual One:Twenty-Seven 5K Race and 1.27-mile fun run Saturday, Oct. 27 at College Hills Church of Christ at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., and the race will start at 9 a.m. The race is to raise money to give hope to families who pursue adoption, specifically Scott and Emily Walters, of Lebanon, who want to adopt a child with Down syndrome. To register or for more information, contact Ryan Sprouse at 615-473-6746 or email [email protected].

Watertown High School Band Spooktacular Car Show

8 a.m.

The Watertown High School band will hold its Spooktacular Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the school. There will be a $20 entry fee at the door and top 25 trophies, best of show, best themed, judges choice, best Mopar, Chevy, Ford and import. A silent auction will also be held. All proceeds will go to help the band.

Hendersonville First United Methodist Church Fall Extravaganza Arts and Craft Show

9 a.m.

The Hendersonville First United Methodist Church Fall Extravaganza Arts and Craft Show will be Saturday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the church at 217 E. Main St. in Hendersonville. It will feature a variety of crafts, jewelry, fine art, boutique clothes, décor, a bake sale, freezer pleasers, lunch, a silent auction and free admission. Proceeds will support local programs such as homebound meals, Samaritan Center, Community Child Care Center, Salvus Center, school backpack and tennis shoe programs, Sumner County CASA, Shalom Zone, Home Safe, Bethlehem Center, Community Care Fellowship, Miriam’s Promise and Room in the Inn.

Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee Buddy Walk

10 a.m.

The Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee Buddy Walk will be Saturday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. at the Hermitage. Anyone with questions or would like to volunteer may email [email protected]

Compassionate Hands Chili Cook-off

5 p.m.

A chili cook-off to benefit Compassionate Hands will be Saturday, Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m. at Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Contestants pay a $30 entry fee with prizes for people’s choice, holy smokes, best chili and best theme. Attendees will serve as judges and pay $10 per ticket with a $25 family max to get chili samples, access to a toppings bar, hot dogs, games and activities for children and a corn hole tournament. Visit compassionatehands.org for more information.

Oct. 31

Halloween on the Square

5 p.m.

Halloween on the Square will be Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 5-8:30 p.m. at the Lebanon Public Square. It will feature a costume contest, free hot dogs and lots of candy for trick or treaters. For vendor information, call 615-444-5503.

Nov. 1

Wilson Habitat for Humanity Houses of Hope Dinner and Auction

6 p.m.

The Wilson Habitat for Humanity Houses of Hope Dinner and Auction will be Thursday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-964-6594 or email [email protected]

Nov. 3

Mt. Juliet Montessori Academy Color Splash FUNDrun

9:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Montessori Academy will hold its Color Splash FUNDrun on Saturday Nov. 3 at 9:15 a.m. at Charlie Daniels Park at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy. in Mt. Juliet to raise money for the school. It will be an untimed 5K event for all ages and fitness abilities. Walk, jog or run to the finish line. Along the route, participants will pass through vibrant color zones, and the participants are doused with various colors ending with one final color celebration at the finish line. Sign up at secure.getactivefundraising.com and look for the event. For more information, call 615-758-0819.

Watertown High School Band and Choir Mattress Sale Fundraiser

10 a.m.

The third-annual Watertown High School band and choir mattress sale fundraiser will be Saturday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the school.

Gospel Music Fest

6:30 p.m.

The 45th-annual Gospel Music Fest will be Saturday, Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Feature groups for the evening will be Midnight Cry, Mercy Road, Fred VanHook and the Harmoneers, the New Journey Quartet and a ’50s group known as Debbie and the Doowops. Tickets are $15 each or $12 each for a group of four or more people. Tickets are available at Century 21 West Main Realty at 1104 W. Main St. in Lebanon or at the CedarStone Bank locations in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet. For more information, call VanHook at 615-477-2984.

Nov. 8

Tennessee Maneuvers Experience Fundraising Event and Dinner

5:30 p.m.

The Tennessee Maneuvers Experience will hold a fundraising event and dinner Thursday, Nov. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Tickets, which will be $75 each, will go on sale Sept. 7 at eventbrite.com.

Nov. 9

Southern Charm Quilt Show

9 a.m.

The Cookeville Crazy Quilters guild will sponsor the Southern Charm Quilt Show on Friday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Jefferson Avenue Church of Christ at 521 S. Jefferson St. in Cookeville. Admission is $5. For more information, visit cookevillecrazyquilters.com.

Empower Me Dice and Dreams Casino Night

6:30 p.m.

The third-annual Dice and Dreams Casino Night benefit for Empower Me will be Friday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. It will feature a cocktail reception, casino-style games, prizes, an open bar, heavy hors d’oruvres, $10,000 in casino money and a silent auction. Tickets are $100 per person. For more information, contact Joshua Lykins at 615-995-9316 or [email protected] or visit empowermecenter.com.

Nov. 10

Give Thanks and Honor to Veterans Event

2 p.m.

The Give Thanks and Honor to Veterans event will be Saturday, Nov. 10 from 2-4 p.m. at the Stonebridge Clubhouse at 205 Meandering Drive in Lebanon. The event is to show our thanks and gratitude to the many veterans who live in the community. View displays of veterans’ memorabilia, including photos, medals, uniforms, etc. and take part in a question-and-answer session to ask veterans about their service. The Wall of Honor will also be unveiled, and Quilts of Valor will be on hand.

Nov. 11

Fallen Soldiers March

5:30 a.m.

The 10th-annual Fallen Soldiers March, a 32-mile honor march, will be Sunday, Nov. 11 from 5:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. The march will start at the Legislative Plaza in Nashville and end at the Wilson County Veterans Plaza in Lebanon. The Fallen Soldiers March will gift its first service dog to a woman veteran who served 14 years in the Marines. To participate, visit fallensoldiersmarch.com or to make a contribution through sponsorships, visit fallensoldiersmarch.com/donate-teamskigi.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at [email protected], in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

Oct. 1

Wilson County Ag Management Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Ag Management Committee will meet Monday, Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. in Cox’s Cabin at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

Wilson County Library Board meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Library Board will meet Monday, Oct. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library.

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon. A work session will not be held in October.

Oct. 2

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Wilson County Cable TV Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Cable TV Committee will meet Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Planning and Zoning Committee meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Planning and Zoning Committee will meet Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Oct. 4

Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet Thursday, Oct. 4 at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office at 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, in Lebanon.

Lebanon Airport Commission meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Airport Commission will meet Thursday, Oct. 4 at 4 p.m. at Lebanon Municipal Airport at 1060A Franklin Road.

Wilson County Animal Control Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Animal Control Committee will meet Thursday, Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Education Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Education Committee will meet Thursday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Minutes Committee meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet Thursday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Steering Committee meeting

6:45 p.m.

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet Thursday, Oct. 4 at 6:45 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Budget Committee meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet Thursday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Oct. 5

Wilson County Road Commission meeting

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Road Commission will meet Friday, Oct. 5 at 9 a.m. at the Road Commission office in Lebanon.

Oct. 8

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Oct. 11

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Oct. 15

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Oct. 16

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.