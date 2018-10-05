Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

Oct. 6

Watertown Mile-Long Yard Sale

7 a.m.

The Watertown Mile-Long Yard Sale will be Saturday, Oct. 6 from 7 a.m. throughout the day along Main Street in Watertown. For more information, call Jim Amero at 615-237-1777.

Treasure Hunt and Yard Sale

7 a.m.

The annual treasure hunt and yard sale will be Saturday, Oct. 6 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Community at 14544 Lebanon Road. It’s the 10th anniversary. Find treasures, including furniture, home decor, toys, linens, electronics, shoes, books, kitchen and more.

Cedar Seniors Pancake Breakfast

7 a.m.

The annual pancake breakfast will be Saturday, Oct. 6 from 7 a.m. until noon at Cedar Seniors at 226 University Ave. in Lebanon. Pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice will be available for $5 per person. For more information, call 615-444-0829.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 Breakfast

7 a.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet for breakfast Saturday, Oct. 6 and the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at Dairy Queen in Mt. Juliet.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day

8 a.m.

The Tennessee Department of Conservation will hold a household hazardous waste collection day Saturday, Oct. 6 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Household hazardous waste is defined as anything corrosive, flammable, toxic or reactive used in the home, car, truck or garden that is unwanted or unusable.

Artisan Craft Fair

9 a.m.

The seventh-annual Artisan Craft Fair will be Saturday, Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Hermitage Presbyterian Church at 421 Highland View Road in Hermitage. It will feature all handmade items, entertainment, local artists, activities, food, free admission and a silent auction to help provide assistance to local families and individuals in times of financial need.

Double Book Signing at Sports Village

9 a.m.

Authors Craig Colquitt and Amber Hurdle will be featured in a double book signing Saturday, Oct. 6 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Sports Village in Lebanon. Children’s book readings with Colquitt will begin at 8:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Author of “The Bombshell Business Woman: How to Become a Bold, Brave, Female Entrepreneur,” Hurdle is a teen mom turned powerhouse businesswoman, working with international celebrities, Fortune 500 companies and women in business worldwide. Author of “JoJo! What Happened to Your Hair?” a children’s book that inspires confidence and acceptance, Colquitt is a former Tennessee Vol and two-time Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl punter.

WPA Day at Cedars of Lebanon State Park

9 a.m.

The 11th-annual Works Progress Administration Day will be Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Cedars of Lebanon State Park. WPA Day will feature cultural exhibits, artists, musicians and demonstrations of early 20th century life in rural Wilson County. Visitors can also get a free meal of hot cornbread, pinto beans and turnip greens, courtesy of the Friends of Cedars of Lebanon group. Musical instruments, quilts, a moonshine still and other antique items will be displayed on the grounds and in the park’s Cedar Forest Lodge. Visitors may try to saw logs in the crosscut saw competition, pitch horseshoes in the park’s horseshoe pits, shuck corn, play checkers and marbles or take a ride in a horse-drawn wagon. Admission to WPA Day at Cedars of Lebanon State Park will be free.

Episcopal Church of the Epiphany Pet Blessing

10 a.m.

The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany will hold its annual pet blessing Saturday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the church at 1500 Hickory Ridge Road at the corner of Hickory Ridge Road and South Hartmann Drive. The event is traditionally held by liturgical churches close to Oct. 4 during the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, founder of the Franciscan Order and well known for his love of animals. Each animal will be blessed individually, and each owner will be presented with a medal and St. Francis certificate. Father Peter Whalen will be there until noon. Pet owners are urged to have their animals on a leash or in an appropriate carrier.

Goldwing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Chapter meeting

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet Saturday, Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772. There will be no regular meeting in September due to a special club event.

Healing Broken Vessels A Season of Elegance Fashion Show

2 p.m.

Healing Broken Vessels will present its A Season of Elegance Fashion Show fundraiser will be Saturday, Oct. 6 from 2-4 p.m. at College Hills Church of Christ at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon in the fellowship hall. It will feature entertainment, a meal, door prizes and a silent auction. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Call 615-547-4936 for more information.

Smith County Antique Tractor Pull

4 p.m.

The sixth-annual Smith County Antique Tractor Pull, sponsored by the Southside Lions Club, will be Saturday, Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. at the Smith County Agricultural Center in Carthage. There will be free admission. Registration will begin at 2:30 p.m. with $20 per-hook-up fee for all participants. For more information, contact Anthony Woodard at 615-774-3905 after 5 p.m. or at [email protected]

Wilson County Livestock Association Field Day

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Livestock Association will hold its annual Field Day fundraiser Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. at the James E Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. This year’s entertainment will be Brian Bates, a standup comedian and humorist. All current and former members are invited to attend, as well as anyone with an interest in livestock and agriculture. Tickets are $10 and are available at the Wilson County Agricultural Extension Service office and the Wilson County Farmers Co-Op. Tickets are also available from any Livestock Association board member. For more information, contact Jack F. Pratt Jr. at 615-618-6725 or [email protected]

Oct. 8

Blood Drive

Noon

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Monday, Oct. 8 from noon until 5 p.m. at Active Life Chiropractic and Rehabilitation at 12920 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. To make an appointment, use the blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

Lebanon Toastmasters Club meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Lebanon Toastmasters Club 7009 will meet Monday, Oct. 8 and the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. No membership is required to attend, and all guest are welcome. However, memberships are available to join a community of learners. Whether an executive or a stay-at-home parent, a college student or a retiree, the club improves people and builds skills to express themselves in a variety of situations.

Oct. 9

Lebanon Retirees Group meeting

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Retirees Group will meet Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 9 a.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is comprised of and limited to people who have retired from the city of Lebanon. The group meets the second Tuesday of each month from September until May.

Mt. Juliet Chamber Leading Women Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will present its leading women luncheon Tuesday, Oct. 9 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the chamber office. Tracy Davison will lead the session about dream journeys. Registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Blood Drive

2 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Tuesday, Oct. 9 from 2-6 p.m. at Anytime Fitness at 200 Maddox-Simpson Pkwy. in Lebanon. To make an appointment, use the blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, Oct. 9 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

Oct. 10

Blood Drive

3 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Wednesday, Oct. 10 from 3-7 p.m. at Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 522 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. To make an appointment, use the blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

Oct. 11

Fellowship House Fundraiser

6 p.m.

The fifth-annual Fellowship House fundraiser dinner will be Thursday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. in the East-West Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Judge David Durham will be a brief keynote speaker. The dinner will be dedicated to the memory of Larry Locke, former board chairman and longtime supporter of the Fellowship House. The dinner will consist of fried catfish or chicken and all the trimmings for $25 per plate, and the total amount is tax deductible. For more information, call 615-449-3891.

Oct. 13

American Legion Auxiliary Pancake Breakfast

7:30 a.m.

The American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 281 will hold a pancake breakfast to benefit Healing Waters Fly Fishing on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 7:30-10:30 a.m. at Victory Baptist Church at 1772 Tate Lane in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $5 or $20 for a family of five or more.

Watertown Community Appreciation Day

9 a.m.

The Watertown Chamber of Commerce and Watertown Police Department will present a Community Appreciation Day on Oct. 13 at 9 a.m. at Three Forks Community Park on Sparta Pike. The event will include a free children’s zone where they can play on inflatable bouncers, free food and drinks, live county and bluegrass music and door prizes. The event will also feature a car show, courtesy of GoodWheel Cruisers Car Club. There will be several awards with judging at 1 p.m. and the awards presentation at 3:30 p.m. For more information, visit watertowntn.com or contact the chamber at 615-237-0270.

Friends Fore SALT Golf Tournament

9 a.m.

The Friends Fore SALT golf tournament will be Saturday, Oct. 13 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start at Pine Creek Golf Course at 1835 Logue Road in Mt. Juliet. The four-person team tournament will feature 18 holes, green fees, lunch, beverages and cart for $85 per person. It will benefit SALT Foodbox ministry, which donates food to more than 120 low-income seniors in Wilson County. Participants may register at pinecreekgolf.net or pay upon arrival the day of the tournament.

Halloween in the Park

11 a.m.

Halloween in the Park will be Saturday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. This year, in addition to a costume contest, a pumpkin-carving contest will be featured. For more information, call 615-758-6522.

Lebanon High School Class of 1968 Reunion

5 p.m.

The Lebanon High School class of 1968 will hold its 50th reunion Saturday, Oct. 13 at the Lebanon Golf and Country Club on Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon. Anyone who is a graduate of the class who didn’t receive a mailed invitation or may have misplaced it and would like to attend may call Chris Haynes at 615-961-7719.

Oct. 15

Blood Drive

Noon

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Monday, Oct. 15 from noon until 6 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church at 1655 W. Main St. in Lebanon. To make an appointment, use the blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

Breast Cancer Friends’ Celebration of Life Night

6:30 p.m.

The 14th-annual Breast Cancer Friends’ Celebration of Life Night will be Monday, Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Maple Hill Church of Christ at 102 Maple Hill Road in Lebanon. It will feature dinner and entertainment. Anyone with any type of cancer, past or present, are invited to attend. Reservations for each attendee are required by Monday, Oct. 8. Call 615-504-1147 or 615-390-8684 to register or for more information.

Oct. 16

BlueCross Public Medicare Advantage meeting

10 a.m.

During the Medicare Advantage open enrollment period, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee will educate seniors about the health care options available to them and the benefits of a BlueAdvantage plan at a meeting Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Hampton Inn and Suites at 1065 Franklin Road in Lebanon. To learn more, visit bcbst-medicare.com or call 888-770-8840 seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Lebanon Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast

6:30 a.m.

The Lebanon Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast will be Tuesday, Oct. 16 from 6:30-9:30 a.m. at Phillips Dining Hall on the Cumberland University campus. Plates are $5 each, and all proceeds will go to Empower Me. Carry out will be available.

Oct. 17

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will present its chamber connection luncheon Wednesday, Oct. 17 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. The guest speaker will be Troy Hopkins, entrepreneur, public speaker and author, on hor to transform a business to love it again or list it. Registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Cancer Support Group

4 p.m.

Kindred Healthcare and Sherry’s Run will offer a cancer support group Wednesday, Oct. 17 and the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. at the Sherry’s Run office at 110 Babb Drive in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-925-9932.

Oct. 18

Brooks House Old-Fashioned Spaghetti Supper

5:30 p.m.

The annual Old-Fashioned Spaghetti Supper to benefit Brooks House will be Thursday, Oct. 18 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at College Hills Church of Christ at 1801 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Tickets are $10 per person, and children 5 and younger will eat for free. Tickets may be purchased at the South Cumberland Street or West Baddour Parkway Pinnacle Bank offices in Lebanon.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at [email protected]; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at [email protected] or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at [email protected].

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, Oct. 18 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at [email protected]

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, meets each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

Oct. 19

Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center Spaghetti Day

11:30 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center’s annual Spaghetti Day will be Friday, Oct. 19 at the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center. Tickets are available for $10 at the center at 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. and dinner from 4-7 p.m. The dine-in meal will include spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, bread, dessert and beverage. Take-out and delivery forms are available at the center and should be returned by Friday, Oct. 12. For more information, call 615-758-9114.

Oct. 20

Oktoberfest

9:30 a.m.

Wilson Bank & Trust’s Oktoberfest will be Saturday, Oct. 20 from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Wilson Bank & Trust main office in at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Attractions for all ages will range from inflatables and craft vendors to live entertainment. Admission is free, though tickets or entry fees will apply to some activities.

Watertown Art Walk

11 a.m.

The Watertown Art Walk will be Saturday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on the square in Watertown. It will feature several artists who will showcase their work in studios, galleries and businesses throughout the city. Refreshments will be served at the free event. For more information, call 615-256-9077.

American Legion Women’s Auxiliary Unit No. 179 Tea and Membership Drive

2 p.m.

The American Legion Women’s Auxiliary Unit No. 179 will hold its annual tea and membership drive Saturday, Oct. 20 from 2-4 p.m. in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The guest speaker will be Jeffery Maynard, pastor at New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Lebanon and a veteran.

Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club Fish Fry and Aviation Heritage Day

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club will present its sixth-annual Fish Fry and Aviation Heritage Day on Saturday, Oct. 20 from 4-7 p.m. at the Lebanon Municipal Airport. It will feature fish and fixings, a Bernie Bass Award presentation at 6 p.m., live music and more for $15, payable at the door. The event will be held rain or shine.

Ghosts in the Grove

6:30 p.m.

The eighth-annual Ghosts in the Grove will be Saturday, Oct. 20 at Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Tours will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the last tour call at 9 p.m. Visitors will hear historical ghostly stories about things that go bump in the night. The Tennessee Ghostbusters will be there to help point out the ghosts, along with help from the Tree Troll. Cody Engdahl and the Inglewood Ole Time String Band will also be there to entertain visitors while they wait for the tour. The Fiddlers Grove café will serve homemade chili, hot dogs, hot cocoa and other snacks. Admission will be $7 for adults, $4 for children 6-12, and children 5 and younger will get in free.

Cumberland Spooktacular Halloween Bash

7 p.m.

The Cumberland University Phoenix Ball planning committee will present the Spooktacular Halloween Bash on Saturday, Oct. 20 from 7 p.m. until 12:01 a.m. in Baird Chapel. The adults-only costume party is part of the planning committee’s efforts to build year-round excitement for the annual Phoenix Ball gala and to provide additional funds for student scholarships. Tickets are $100 each, and attendees must be 21 or older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit charlie.cumberland.edu/donations/PhoenixHalloween.html.

Oct. 21

Oktoberfest

11 a.m.

Wilson Bank & Trust’s Oktoberfest will be Sunday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Wilson Bank & Trust main office in at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Attractions for all ages will range from inflatables and craft vendors to live entertainment. Admission is free, though tickets or entry fees will apply to some activities.

Oct. 22

Lebanon Toastmasters Club meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Lebanon Toastmasters Club 7009 will meet Monday, Oct. 22 and the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. No membership is required to attend, and all guest are welcome. However, memberships are available to join a community of learners. Whether an executive or a stay-at-home parent, a college student or a retiree, the club improves people and builds skills to express themselves in a variety of situations.

Oct. 23

Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber Health Care Roundtable

8 a.m.

The first Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce Health Care Roundtable will be Tuesday, Oct. 23 from 8-9 a.m. at the chamber office in the boardroom. Meetings will be held quarterly, where attendees will hear from an expert in the health care field.

Wilson County Beekeepers Beginners Short Course in Beekeeping

6:30 p.m.

Wilson County Beekeepers will hold its annual three-night beginners short course in beekeeping from Tuesday, Oct. 23 through Thursday, Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the East-West Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Anyone interested or who needs more information may contact Petra Mitchell at 615-286-2529 or [email protected] The cost is $25 per person or $45 per couple.

Oct. 25

Taste of Wilson County

5:30 p.m.

The Taste of Wilson County will be Thursday, Oct. 25 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. VIP tickets are $35 each, and adult tickets will be $25, $8 for children, $10 for teachers and children 5 and younger will get in free. Tickets and more information are available at tasteofwilsoncounty.com.

Oct. 27

One:Twenty-Seven 5K Race and Fun Run

7:30 a.m.

The second-annual One:Twenty-Seven 5K Race and 1.27-mile fun run Saturday, Oct. 27 at College Hills Church of Christ at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., and the race will start at 9 a.m. The race is to raise money to give hope to families who pursue adoption, specifically Scott and Emily Walters, of Lebanon, who want to adopt a child with Down syndrome. To register or for more information, contact Ryan Sprouse at 615-473-6746 or email [email protected].

Watertown High School Band Spooktacular Car Show

8 a.m.

The Watertown High School band will hold its Spooktacular Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the school. There will be a $20 entry fee at the door and top 25 trophies, best of show, best themed, judges choice, best Mopar, Chevy, Ford and import. A silent auction will also be held. All proceeds will go to help the band.

Hendersonville First United Methodist Church Fall Extravaganza Arts and Craft Show

9 a.m.

The Hendersonville First United Methodist Church Fall Extravaganza Arts and Craft Show will be Saturday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the church at 217 E. Main St. in Hendersonville. It will feature a variety of crafts, jewelry, fine art, boutique clothes, décor, a bake sale, freezer pleasers, lunch, a silent auction and free admission. Proceeds will support local programs such as homebound meals, Samaritan Center, Community Child Care Center, Salvus Center, school backpack and tennis shoe programs, Sumner County CASA, Shalom Zone, Home Safe, Bethlehem Center, Community Care Fellowship, Miriam’s Promise and Room in the Inn.

National Drug Take-Back Initiative

10 a.m.

A national drug take-back initiative will be Saturday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 105 E. High St. in Lebanon for anyone who has unused or old prescription medication and wants to dispose of it properly.

Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee Buddy Walk

10 a.m.

The Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee Buddy Walk will be Saturday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. at the Hermitage. Anyone with questions or would like to volunteer may email [email protected]

Compassionate Hands Chili Cook-off

5 p.m.

A chili cook-off to benefit Compassionate Hands will be Saturday, Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m. at Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Contestants pay a $30 entry fee with prizes for people’s choice, holy smokes, best chili and best theme. Attendees will serve as judges and pay $10 per ticket with a $25 family max to get chili samples, access to a toppings bar, hot dogs, games and activities for children and a corn hole tournament. Visit compassionatehands.org for more information.

Oct. 30

BlueCross Public Medicare Advantage meeting

10 a.m.

During the Medicare Advantage open enrollment period, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee will educate seniors about the health care options available to them and the benefits of a BlueAdvantage plan at a meeting Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. at the Hampton Inn and Suites at 5001 Crossings Circle in Mt. Juliet. To learn more, visit bcbst-medicare.com or call 888-770-8840 seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Oct. 31

Halloween on the Square

5 p.m.

Halloween on the Square will be Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 5-8:30 p.m. at the Lebanon Public Square. It will feature a costume contest, free hot dogs and lots of candy for trick or treaters. For vendor information, call 615-444-5503.

Nov. 1

Wilson Habitat for Humanity Houses of Hope Dinner and Auction

6 p.m.

The Wilson Habitat for Humanity Houses of Hope Dinner and Auction will be Thursday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-964-6594 or email [email protected]

The Opioid Crisis Panel Discussion

6:30 p.m.

DrugFree WilCo will present a panel discussion, “The Opioid Crisis: Why does it matter to our community?” on Thursday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Providence Church in Mt. Juliet. For more information, visit @DrugFreeWilCo on Facebook and Instagram.

Nov. 3

Mt. Juliet Montessori Academy Color Splash FUNDrun

9:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Montessori Academy will hold its Color Splash FUNDrun on Saturday Nov. 3 at 9:15 a.m. at Charlie Daniels Park at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy. in Mt. Juliet to raise money for the school. It will be an untimed 5K event for all ages and fitness abilities. Walk, jog or run to the finish line. Along the route, participants will pass through vibrant color zones, and the participants are doused with various colors ending with one final color celebration at the finish line. Sign up at secure.getactivefundraising.com and look for the event. For more information, call 615-758-0819.

Watertown High School Band and Choir Mattress Sale Fundraiser

10 a.m.

The third-annual Watertown High School band and choir mattress sale fundraiser will be Saturday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the school.

Hartsville Fall Festival

Noon

The annual Hartsville Fall Festival will be Saturday, Nov. 3 from noon until 3 p.m. at Trey Park in Hartsville. Admission will be free. It will feature a chili cook-off, live music, bake sale, cake walk, children’s zone, craft sale and more. The chili competition will be free to enter, and there will be a prize for the most popular. For more information, call or text 615-388-8619.

Gospel Music Fest

6:30 p.m.

The 45th-annual Gospel Music Fest will be Saturday, Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Feature groups for the evening will be Midnight Cry, Mercy Road, Fred VanHook and the Harmoneers, the New Journey Quartet and a ’50s group known as Debbie and the Doowops. Tickets are $15 each or $12 each for a group of four or more people. Tickets are available at Century 21 West Main Realty at 1104 W. Main St. in Lebanon or at the CedarStone Bank locations in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet. For more information, call VanHook at 615-477-2984.

Nov. 4

Prayer on the Square

4 p.m.

Prayer on the Square will be Sunday, Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Square prior to the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

Nov. 8

Tennessee Maneuvers Experience Fundraising Event and Dinner

5:30 p.m.

The Tennessee Maneuvers Experience will hold a fundraising event and dinner Thursday, Nov. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Tickets, which will be $75 each, will go on sale Sept. 7 at eventbrite.com.

Nov. 9

Southern Charm Quilt Show

9 a.m.

The Cookeville Crazy Quilters guild will sponsor the Southern Charm Quilt Show on Friday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Jefferson Avenue Church of Christ at 521 S. Jefferson St. in Cookeville. Admission is $5. For more information, visit cookevillecrazyquilters.com.

Empower Me Dice and Dreams Casino Night

6:30 p.m.

The third-annual Dice and Dreams Casino Night benefit for Empower Me will be Friday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. It will feature a cocktail reception, casino-style games, prizes, an open bar, heavy hors d’oruvres, $10,000 in casino money and a silent auction. Tickets are $100 per person. For more information, contact Joshua Lykins at 615-995-9316 or [email protected] or visit empowermecenter.com.

Nov. 10

Give Thanks and Honor to Veterans Event

2 p.m.

The Give Thanks and Honor to Veterans event will be Saturday, Nov. 10 from 2-4 p.m. at the Stonebridge Clubhouse at 205 Meandering Drive in Lebanon. The event is to show our thanks and gratitude to the many veterans who live in the community. View displays of veterans’ memorabilia, including photos, medals, uniforms, etc. and take part in a question-and-answer session to ask veterans about their service. The Wall of Honor will also be unveiled, and Quilts of Valor will be on hand.

Nov. 11

Fallen Soldiers March

5:30 a.m.

The 10th-annual Fallen Soldiers March, a 32-mile honor march, will be Sunday, Nov. 11 from 5:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. The march will start at the Legislative Plaza in Nashville and end at the Wilson County Veterans Plaza in Lebanon. The Fallen Soldiers March will gift its first service dog to a woman veteran who served 14 years in the Marines. To participate, visit fallensoldiersmarch.com or to make a contribution through sponsorships, visit fallensoldiersmarch.com/donate-teamskigi.

Watertown High School Veterans Day Concert

3 p.m.

The Watertown High School music department will present a Veterans Day concert Sunday, Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. in the school auditorium. Admission will be free.

Nov. 27

BlueCross Public Medicare Advantage meeting

10 a.m.

During the Medicare Advantage open enrollment period, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee will educate seniors about the health care options available to them and the benefits of a BlueAdvantage plan at a meeting Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. at the Hampton Inn and Suites at 1065 Franklin Road in Lebanon. To learn more, visit bcbst-medicare.com or call 888-770-8840 seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at [email protected], in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

Oct. 8

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Oct. 11

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Oct. 15

Wilson County Steering Committee meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet Monday, Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Oct. 16

Lebanon Planning Commission preliminary meeting

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will have a preliminary meeting Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Watertown Planning Commission meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Watertown Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center at 8630 Sparta Pike in Watertown.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Watertown City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Watertown City Council will meet Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center at 8630 Sparta Pike in Watertown.

Oct. 19

Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Friday, Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Planning Commission meeting

11 a.m.

The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet Friday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Oct. 22

Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Monday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Oct. 23

Lebanon Planning Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Nov. 1

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education meet in a work session Thursday, Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon. The board will not take any action at a work session.

Nov. 5

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.