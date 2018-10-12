Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

Oct. 13

Pancake Breakfast with John Rose and Marsha Blackburn

7:15 a.m.

District 6 U.S. House candidate John Rose and U.S. Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn will be at a pancake breakfast Saturday, Oct. 13 from 7:15-8:30 a.m. at Courtney’s Restaurant at 4066 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. Those who plan to attend may RSVP by calling 615-376-2324.

American Legion Auxiliary Pancake Breakfast

7:30 a.m.

The American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 281 will hold a pancake breakfast to benefit Healing Waters Fly Fishing on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 7:30-10:30 a.m. at Victory Baptist Church at 1772 Tate Lane in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $5 or $20 for a family of five or more.

Encore Theatre presents “All About Eve”

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present “All About Eve” on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 14 at 2:30 p.m. at the theater at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of State Route 109, in Mt. Juliet. The live play production is based on the film version of 1950 “All About Eve,” that starred Bette Davis. Tickets are $10 each. For reservations or more information, call 615-598-8950.

Watertown Community Appreciation Day

9 a.m.

The Watertown Chamber of Commerce and Watertown Police Department will present a Community Appreciation Day on Oct. 13 at 9 a.m. at Three Forks Community Park on Sparta Pike. The event will include a free children’s zone where they can play on inflatable bouncers, free food and drinks, live county and bluegrass music and door prizes. The event will also feature a car show, courtesy of GoodWheel Cruisers Car Club. There will be several awards with judging at 1 p.m. and the awards presentation at 3:30 p.m. For more information, visit watertowntn.com or contact the chamber at 615-237-0270.

Friends Fore SALT Golf Tournament

9 a.m.

The Friends Fore SALT golf tournament will be Saturday, Oct. 13 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start at Pine Creek Golf Course at 1835 Logue Road in Mt. Juliet. The four-person team tournament will feature 18 holes, green fees, lunch, beverages and cart for $85 per person. It will benefit SALT Foodbox ministry, which donates food to more than 120 low-income seniors in Wilson County. Participants may register at pinecreekgolf.net or pay upon arrival the day of the tournament.

Lebanon Airport Fall Classic Fly-In

10 a.m.

The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 863 will present the Lebanon Airport Fall Classic Fly-In on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Municipal Airport. The event will attract airplanes from about an eight-state region that includes Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. Between 75-100 airplanes, including some antique Stagerwing Beechcraft, are anticipated. There will be aircraft judging of homebuilt aircraft, antique classic, warbirds and ultralights. The purpose of the fly-in is for aviation fellowship and to share with the local community the world of aviation. Hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and soft drinks will be available. For more information, call Heather Bay at 615-604-7436 or Myron Lasater at 615-347-9108.

Halloween in the Park

11 a.m.

Halloween in the Park will be Saturday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. This year, in addition to a costume contest, a pumpkin-carving contest will be featured. For more information, call 615-758-6522.

Lebanon High School Class of 1968 Reunion

5 p.m.

The Lebanon High School class of 1968 will hold its 50th reunion Saturday, Oct. 13 at the Lebanon Golf and Country Club on Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon. Anyone who is a graduate of the class who didn’t receive a mailed invitation or may have misplaced it and would like to attend may call Chris Haynes at 615-961-7719.

Oct. 15

Blood Drive

Noon

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Monday, Oct. 15 from noon until 6 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church at 1655 W. Main St. in Lebanon. To make an appointment, use the blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

Breast Cancer Friends’ Celebration of Life Night

6:30 p.m.

The 14th-annual Breast Cancer Friends’ Celebration of Life Night will be Monday, Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Maple Hill Church of Christ at 102 Maple Hill Road in Lebanon. It will feature dinner and entertainment. Anyone with any type of cancer, past or present, are invited to attend. Reservations for each attendee are required by Monday, Oct. 8. Call 615-504-1147 or 615-390-8684 to register or for more information.

Oct. 16

Community Fellowship Luncheon

11 a.m.

A community fellowship luncheon will be Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. at Rutledge Baptist Church at 800 Redline Drive in Mt. Juliet. The luncheon is free and open to all older adults and senior citizens.

Lebanon Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast

6:30 a.m.

The Lebanon Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast will be Tuesday, Oct. 16 from 6:30-9:30 a.m. at Phillips Dining Hall on the Cumberland University campus. Plates are $5 each, and all proceeds will go to Empower Me. Carry out will be available.

Oct. 17

Lebanon Hiring Event

9 a.m.

A Lebanon hiring event will be Wednesday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Tennessee Job Center inside the Tennessee College of Applied Technology at 415 Tennessee Blvd. in Lebanon. Companies that seek employees will include Yates for Nissan, American Wonder Porcelain, Elwood Staffing, At Home Health care, Hire Dynamics, Five Star Food Service, Liberty Group Staffing, Trinity Services Group, People Ready Staffing, Abacus Corp. and more.

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will present its chamber connection luncheon Wednesday, Oct. 17 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. The guest speaker will be Troy Hopkins, entrepreneur, public speaker and author, on hor to transform a business to love it again or list it. Registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Cancer Support Group

4 p.m.

Kindred Healthcare and Sherry’s Run will offer a cancer support group Wednesday, Oct. 17 and the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. at the Sherry’s Run office at 110 Babb Drive in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-925-9932.

Oct. 18

Brooks House Old-Fashioned Spaghetti Supper

5:30 p.m.

The annual Old-Fashioned Spaghetti Supper to benefit Brooks House will be Thursday, Oct. 18 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at College Hills Church of Christ at 1801 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Tickets are $10 per person, and children 5 and younger will eat for free. Tickets may be purchased at the South Cumberland Street or West Baddour Parkway Pinnacle Bank offices in Lebanon.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at [email protected]; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at [email protected] or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at [email protected].

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, Oct. 18 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at [email protected]

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, meets each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

Cumberland Piano Concert with Agnes Wan

7 p.m.

Agnes Wan will give a concert Thursday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. in the Heydel Fine Arts Center on the Cumberland University campus. Recognized as a Steinway Artist since 2013, Wan has performed in competitions and concerts around the world. Her program will include selections from Johann Sebastian Bach, Franz Schubert and Pytor Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The recital will be free and open to the public. Reservations are highly recommended and may be made by calling 615-547-1331. More information on Wan may be found at agnes-wan.net.

Oct. 19

Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center Spaghetti Day

11:30 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center’s annual Spaghetti Day will be Friday, Oct. 19 at the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center. Tickets are available for $10 at the center at 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. and dinner from 4-7 p.m. The dine-in meal will include spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, bread, dessert and beverage. Take-out and delivery forms are available at the center and should be returned by Friday, Oct. 12. For more information, call 615-758-9114.

Oct. 20

Gen. Robert H. Hatton Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans Turkey Shoot

8 a.m.

The Gen. Robert H. Hatton Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans will hold a turkey shoot Saturday, Oct. 20, Saturday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 10 from 8 a.m. until noon at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon near the Peyton Road entrance. Participants may bring their own shotgun, or loaner guns will be provided. All ammo is furnished. Any shotgun with a 36-inch or less barrel is allowed. All proceeds will go toward history preservation projects.

Oktoberfest

9:30 a.m.

Wilson Bank & Trust’s Oktoberfest will be Saturday, Oct. 20 from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Wilson Bank & Trust main office in at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Attractions for all ages will range from inflatables and craft vendors to live entertainment. Admission is free, though tickets or entry fees will apply to some activities.

Watertown Art Walk

11 a.m.

The Watertown Art Walk will be Saturday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on the square in Watertown. It will feature several artists who will showcase their work in studios, galleries and businesses throughout the city. Refreshments will be served at the free event. For more information, call 615-256-9077.

Lantern Lane Farm Fall Festival and Open House

11 a.m.

A fall festival and open house will be Saturday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Lantern Lane Farm at 6201 Corinth Road in Mt. Juliet. The free event will feature a bounce house, pumpkin patch, lawn games, face painting, balloon animals, food trucks, a pie baking contest, back porch music, farm and counseling center tours and more. For more information, visit lanternlanefarm.org.

American Legion Women’s Auxiliary Unit No. 179 Tea and Membership Drive

2 p.m.

The American Legion Women’s Auxiliary Unit No. 179 will hold its annual tea and membership drive Saturday, Oct. 20 from 2-4 p.m. in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The guest speaker will be Jeffery Maynard, pastor at New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Lebanon and a veteran.

Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club Fish Fry and Aviation Heritage Day

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club will present its sixth-annual Fish Fry and Aviation Heritage Day on Saturday, Oct. 20 from 4-7 p.m. at the Lebanon Municipal Airport. It will feature fish and fixings, a Bernie Bass Award presentation at 6 p.m., live music and more for $15, payable at the door. The event will be held rain or shine.

Ghosts in the Grove

6:30 p.m.

The eighth-annual Ghosts in the Grove will be Saturday, Oct. 20 at Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Tours will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the last tour call at 9 p.m. Visitors will hear historical ghostly stories about things that go bump in the night. The Tennessee Ghostbusters will be there to help point out the ghosts, along with help from the Tree Troll. Cody Engdahl and the Inglewood Ole Time String Band will also be there to entertain visitors while they wait for the tour. The Fiddlers Grove café will serve homemade chili, hot dogs, hot cocoa and other snacks. Admission will be $7 for adults, $4 for children 6-12, and children 5 and younger will get in free.

Cumberland Spooktacular Halloween Bash

7 p.m.

The Cumberland University Phoenix Ball planning committee will present the Spooktacular Halloween Bash on Saturday, Oct. 20 from 7 p.m. until 12:01 a.m. in Baird Chapel. The adults-only costume party is part of the planning committee’s efforts to build year-round excitement for the annual Phoenix Ball gala and to provide additional funds for student scholarships. Tickets are $100 each, and attendees must be 21 or older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit charlie.cumberland.edu/donations/PhoenixHalloween.html.

Oct. 21

Oktoberfest

11 a.m.

Wilson Bank & Trust’s Oktoberfest will be Sunday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Wilson Bank & Trust main office in at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Attractions for all ages will range from inflatables and craft vendors to live entertainment. Admission is free, though tickets or entry fees will apply to some activities.

Encore Theatre Auditions for “A Nice Family Christmas”

6:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will hold auditions for the final performance of 2018, “A Nice Family Christmas,” by Phil Olson and directed by James Bealor, on Sunday, Oct. 21 and Monday, Oct. 22 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the theater at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of State Route 109, in Mt. Juliet. Auditions will be cold readings from the script. Headshots and bios will not be required but will be welcome. Performances will be weekends Dec. 7-16. Roles will be available for three men and four women, including Carl in his 20s-30s, Mom in her 50s-60s, Grandma in her 70s-80s, Michael in his 20s-30s, Stacy in her 20s-30s, Uncle Bob in his 50s-60s and Jill in her 20s-30s.

Oct. 22

Lebanon Toastmasters Club meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Lebanon Toastmasters Club 7009 will meet Monday, Oct. 22 and the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. No membership is required to attend, and all guest are welcome. However, memberships are available to join a community of learners. Whether an executive or a stay-at-home parent, a college student or a retiree, the club improves people and builds skills to express themselves in a variety of situations.

Encore Theatre Auditions for “A Nice Family Christmas”

6:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will hold auditions for the final performance of 2018, “A Nice Family Christmas,” by Phil Olson and directed by James Bealor, on Monday, Oct. 22 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the theater at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of State Route 109, in Mt. Juliet. Auditions will be cold readings from the script. Headshots and bios will not be required but will be welcome. Performances will be weekends Dec. 7-16. Roles will be available for three men and four women, including Carl in his 20s-30s, Mom in her 50s-60s, Grandma in her 70s-80s, Michael in his 20s-30s, Stacy in her 20s-30s, Uncle Bob in his 50s-60s and Jill in her 20s-30s.

Oct. 23

Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber Health Care Roundtable

8 a.m.

The first Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce Health Care Roundtable will be Tuesday, Oct. 23 from 8-9 a.m. at the chamber office in the boardroom. Meetings will be held quarterly, where attendees will hear from an expert in the health care field.

Wilson County Beekeepers Beginners Short Course in Beekeeping

6:30 p.m.

Wilson County Beekeepers will hold its annual three-night beginners short course in beekeeping from Tuesday, Oct. 23 through Thursday, Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the East-West Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Anyone interested or who needs more information may contact Petra Mitchell at 615-286-2529 or [email protected] The cost is $25 per person or $45 per couple.

Sales Tax Educational Forum

6:30 p.m.

A sales tax educational forum regarding the sales tax referendum on the Nov. 6 ballot will be Tuesday, Oct. 23 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Mt. Juliet High School at 1875 Golden Bear Gateway in Mt. Juliet.

Oct. 24

Lebanon Solar Project Ribbon Cutting

11 a.m.

A ribbon cutting will be Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 11 a.m. for the Lebanon solar project at 200 Carver Lane in Lebanon.

Oct. 25

Taste of Wilson County

5:30 p.m.

The Taste of Wilson County will be Thursday, Oct. 25 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. VIP tickets are $35 each, and adult tickets will be $25, $8 for children, $10 for teachers and children 5 and younger will get in free. Tickets and more information are available at tasteofwilsoncounty.com.

Oct. 27

One:Twenty-Seven 5K Race and Fun Run

7:30 a.m.

The second-annual One:Twenty-Seven 5K Race and 1.27-mile fun run Saturday, Oct. 27 at College Hills Church of Christ at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., and the race will start at 9 a.m. The race is to raise money to give hope to families who pursue adoption, specifically Scott and Emily Walters, of Lebanon, who want to adopt a child with Down syndrome. To register or for more information, contact Ryan Sprouse at 615-473-6746 or email [email protected].

Watertown High School Band Spooktacular Car Show

8 a.m.

The Watertown High School band will hold its Spooktacular Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the school. There will be a $20 entry fee at the door and top 25 trophies, best of show, best themed, judges choice, best Mopar, Chevy, Ford and import. A silent auction will also be held. All proceeds will go to help the band.

Cure for Our Friends Golf Tournament

8 a.m.

The annual Cure for Our Friends Golf Tournament will be Saturday, Oct. 27 with tee times at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Pine Creek Golf Course at 1835 Logue Road in Mt. Juliet. Foursomes are $500 or $125 per individual player. Snacks and beverages will be available on the course, and lunch and dinner will be catered by Courtney’s Restaurant. To sign up or for more information, call 615-449-7272 or 615-330-2850 or visit cureforourfriends.org.

Hendersonville First United Methodist Church Fall Extravaganza Arts and Craft Show

9 a.m.

The Hendersonville First United Methodist Church Fall Extravaganza Arts and Craft Show will be Saturday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the church at 217 E. Main St. in Hendersonville. It will feature a variety of crafts, jewelry, fine art, boutique clothes, décor, a bake sale, freezer pleasers, lunch, a silent auction and free admission. Proceeds will support local programs such as homebound meals, Samaritan Center, Community Child Care Center, Salvus Center, school backpack and tennis shoe programs, Sumner County CASA, Shalom Zone, Home Safe, Bethlehem Center, Community Care Fellowship, Miriam’s Promise and Room in the Inn.

Lebanon Farmers Market Pumpkin Festival

9:30 a.m.

The first Lebanon Farmers Market Pumpkin Festival will be Saturday, Oct. 27 from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the market at 143 S. Maple St. in Lebanon. It will feature a carved pumpkin contest, pumpkin pie eating contest, free pumpkins for children to paint, door prizes, face painting, fresh produce and fall décor for sale.

National Drug Take-Back Initiative

10 a.m.

A national drug take-back initiative will be Saturday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 105 E. High St. in Lebanon for anyone who has unused or old prescription medication and wants to dispose of it properly.

Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee Buddy Walk

10 a.m.

The Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee Buddy Walk will be Saturday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. at the Hermitage. Anyone with questions or would like to volunteer may email [email protected]

Compassionate Hands Chili Cook-off

5 p.m.

A chili cook-off to benefit Compassionate Hands will be Saturday, Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m. at Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Contestants pay a $30 entry fee with prizes for people’s choice, holy smokes, best chili and best theme. Attendees will serve as judges and pay $10 per ticket with a $25 family max to get chili samples, access to a toppings bar, hot dogs, games and activities for children and a corn hole tournament. Visit compassionatehands.org for more information.

Hayride, Bonfire and Wienie Roast

5 p.m.

The annual hayride, bonfire and wienie roast will be Saturday, Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. at Big Springs Baptist Church at 2940 Big Springs Road, just off Carthage Highway. For information, call Paul Jewell at 615-319-0810.

Long Hunter State Park Mega-Hike

6:45 a.m.

The 12th annual Long Hunter Mega-Hike is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 27 at Long Hunter State Park in Hermitage. Participants will hike all of the park’s trails – about 26 miles – in a single day. The free event is sponsored and organized by the Friends of Long Hunter State Park. Participants should meet at the Couchville Lake parking lot in Area 2 at about 6:45 a.m. and be prepared to hit the trails at 7 a.m. Participants who don’t wish to hike all 26 miles are welcome to stop whenever they like. Those who complete the hike will receive a frameable certificate of merit. For more information, visit tn-nature.blogspot.com/2018/09/12-annual-long-hunter-mega-hike-set-for.html.

Oct. 28

Hallelujah Festival

3 p.m.

The annual Hallelujah Festival will be Sunday, Oct. 28 from 3-8 p.m. at Peyton Road Church of Christ at 500 Peyton Road in Lebanon. It will feature a costume contest, but no horror, blood or Satanic costumes are allowed, and extra points will be awarded to those who wear Biblical costumes. Cash prizes will be given by age categories. A truck-or-treat and refreshments will also be featured. For a free ride or directions, call 615-443-0720.

Oct. 30

BlueCross Public Medicare Advantage meeting

10 a.m.

During the Medicare Advantage open enrollment period, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee will educate seniors about the health care options available to them and the benefits of a BlueAdvantage plan at a meeting Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. at the Hampton Inn and Suites at 5001 Crossings Circle in Mt. Juliet. To learn more, visit bcbst-medicare.com or call 888-770-8840 seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Child Abuse Awareness Panel

6:30 p.m.

The third Child Abuse Awareness Panel, presented by the 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center and Cumberland University, will be Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Cumberland University’s Labry Hall in the tiered classroom. The event is free to the public and will feature two adults who weren directly affected by the abuse of a child. Also on the panel will be Lebanon police Detective Allison Daniel, Assistant District Attorney Tom Swink, CAC forensic interviewer Cece Ralston and state Department of Children Services lead investigator Patrick Cockburn. Questions will be taken from the audience. Two hours of continuing education credits will be available for teachers.

Oct. 31

Halloween on the Square

5 p.m.

Halloween on the Square will be Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 5-8:30 p.m. at the Lebanon Public Square. It will feature a costume contest, free hot dogs and lots of candy for trick or treaters. For vendor information, call 615-444-5503.

Nov. 1

Wilson Habitat for Humanity Houses of Hope Dinner and Auction

6 p.m.

The Wilson Habitat for Humanity Houses of Hope Dinner and Auction will be Thursday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-964-6594 or email [email protected]

The Opioid Crisis Panel Discussion

6:30 p.m.

DrugFree WilCo will present a panel discussion, “The Opioid Crisis: Why does it matter to our community?” on Thursday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Providence Church in Mt. Juliet. For more information, visit @DrugFreeWilCo on Facebook and Instagram.

Friendship Christian School Drama presents “The Scheme of the Driftless Shifter”

7 p.m.

Friendship Christian School’s drama department will present “The Scheme of the Driftless Shifter” on Thursday, Nov. 1, Friday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at the school. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and children.

Nov. 2

Wilson County Feast Week

8 a.m.

Feast Week, Wilson County’s first week-long culinary event, will be Nov. 2-9 at participating restaurants. Throughout the week guests can visit participating Feast Week restaurants for a three-course meal at one low price. The eight-day culinary showcase is the perfect opportunity to dine out and give back, because $1 from every Feast Week meal will go to a Wilson County charity. For more information, visit visitwilco.com and click on the Feast Week tab.

The Mill at Christmas

6 p.m.

The Mill at Christmas will be Friday, Nov. 2 from 6-9 p.m. with $10 admission at the door and Saturday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. with free admission at the Mill at 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon. Thousands of holiday gift ideas and shopping will be found all under one roof. For more information, call 615-443-6901 or visit themillatlebanon.com. or facebook.com/themillatlebanon.

Friendship Christian School Drama presents “The Scheme of the Driftless Shifter”

7 p.m.

Friendship Christian School’s drama department will present “The Scheme of the Driftless Shifter” on Friday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at the school. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and children.

Lebanon High School Players presents “Musical Comedy Murders of 1940”

7 p.m.

The Lebanon High School Players will present “Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” on Friday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. in the school auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and children 5 and older. A murder mystery dinner experience will be Saturday, Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria, and tickets are $25.

Nov. 3

Gen. Robert H. Hatton Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans Turkey Shoot

8 a.m.

The Gen. Robert H. Hatton Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans will hold a turkey shoot Saturday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 10 from 8 a.m. until noon at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon near the Peyton Road entrance. Participants may bring their own shotgun, or loaner guns will be provided. All ammo is furnished. Any shotgun with a 36-inch or less barrel is allowed. All proceeds will go toward history preservation projects.

The Mill at Christmas

9 a.m.

The Mill at Christmas will be Saturday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. with free admission at the Mill at 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon. Thousands of holiday gift ideas and shopping will be found all under one roof. For more information, call 615-443-6901 or visit themillatlebanon.com. or facebook.com/themillatlebanon.

Mt. Juliet Montessori Academy Color Splash FUNDrun

9:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Montessori Academy will hold its Color Splash FUNDrun on Saturday Nov. 3 at 9:15 a.m. at Charlie Daniels Park at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy. in Mt. Juliet to raise money for the school. It will be an untimed 5K event for all ages and fitness abilities. Walk, jog or run to the finish line. Along the route, participants will pass through vibrant color zones, and the participants are doused with various colors ending with one final color celebration at the finish line. Sign up at secure.getactivefundraising.com and look for the event. For more information, call 615-758-0819.

Watertown High School Band and Choir Mattress Sale Fundraiser

10 a.m.

The third-annual Watertown High School band and choir mattress sale fundraiser will be Saturday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the school.

Hartsville Fall Festival

Noon

The annual Hartsville Fall Festival will be Saturday, Nov. 3 from noon until 3 p.m. at Trey Park in Hartsville. Admission will be free. It will feature a chili cook-off, live music, bake sale, cake walk, children’s zone, craft sale and more. The chili competition will be free to enter, and there will be a prize for the most popular. For more information, call or text 615-388-8619.

Fall Fashion Show

5 p.m.

Pickett Rucker United Methodist Church will hold a fall fashion show Saturday, Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. at the church in Lebanon. The entry fee will be $5 plus a donation to the nursery. The clothing categories will be casual wear and Sunday best. Proceeds from the fashion show will go to the nursery ministry. For more information, call Kim Abston at 615-444-1164 or 615-818-7759.

Gospel Music Fest

6:30 p.m.

The 45th-annual Gospel Music Fest will be Saturday, Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Feature groups for the evening will be Midnight Cry, Mercy Road, Fred VanHook and the Harmoneers, the New Journey Quartet and a ’50s group known as Debbie and the Doowops. Tickets are $15 each or $12 each for a group of four or more people. Tickets are available at Century 21 West Main Realty at 1104 W. Main St. in Lebanon or at the CedarStone Bank locations in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet. For more information, call VanHook at 615-477-2984.

Friendship Christian School Drama presents “The Scheme of the Driftless Shifter”

7 p.m.

Friendship Christian School’s drama department will present “The Scheme of the Driftless Shifter” on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at the school. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and children.

Lebanon High School Players presents “Musical Comedy Murders of 1940”

7 p.m.

The Lebanon High School Players will present “Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. in the school auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and children 5 and older. A murder mystery dinner experience will be Saturday, Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria, and tickets are $25.

Nov. 4

Lebanon High School Players presents “Musical Comedy Murders of 1940”

2 p.m.

The Lebanon High School Players will present “Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” on Sunday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. in the school auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and children 5 and older.

Prayer on the Square

4 p.m.

Prayer on the Square will be Sunday, Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Square prior to the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

Fall Music Special to Benefit Pickett Chapel

4 p.m.

A fall music special to benefit Pickett Chapel restoration efforts will be Sunday, Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. It will feature Free Spirit and Friends, By His Grace, and the Work in Progress Praise Dancers. Tickets are $10 each, and children 12 and younger will be admitted for free. Tickets are available at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office or from any Wilson County Black History Committee member. For more information, call 615-444-9487.

Nov. 8

Tennessee Maneuvers Experience Fundraising Event and Dinner

5:30 p.m.

The Tennessee Maneuvers Experience will hold a fundraising event and dinner Thursday, Nov. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Tickets, which will be $75 each, will go on sale Sept. 7 at eventbrite.com.

Nov. 9

Southern Charm Quilt Show

9 a.m.

The Cookeville Crazy Quilters guild will sponsor the Southern Charm Quilt Show on Friday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Jefferson Avenue Church of Christ at 521 S. Jefferson St. in Cookeville. Admission is $5. For more information, visit cookevillecrazyquilters.com.

Empower Me Dice and Dreams Casino Night

6:30 p.m.

The third-annual Dice and Dreams Casino Night benefit for Empower Me will be Friday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. It will feature a cocktail reception, casino-style games, prizes, an open bar, heavy hors d’oruvres, $10,000 in casino money and a silent auction. Tickets are $100 per person. For more information, contact Joshua Lykins at 615-995-9316 or [email protected] or visit empowermecenter.com.

Nov. 10

Gen. Robert H. Hatton Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans Turkey Shoot

8 a.m.

The Gen. Robert H. Hatton Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans will hold a turkey shoot Saturday, Nov. 10 from 8 a.m. until noon at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon near the Peyton Road entrance. Participants may bring their own shotgun, or loaner guns will be provided. All ammo is furnished. Any shotgun with a 36-inch or less barrel is allowed. All proceeds will go toward history preservation projects.

Home for the Holidays Vendor and Craft Fair

10 a.m.

The sixth-annual Home for the Holidays vendor and craft fair will be Saturday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Community Center. Santa will make a visit from 10:15 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Jim Bradshaw’s Music Review and Amy Lechner’s Voice Studio Review. For vendor inquiries or more information, email [email protected]

Give Thanks and Honor to Veterans Event

2 p.m.

The Give Thanks and Honor to Veterans event will be Saturday, Nov. 10 from 2-4 p.m. at the Stonebridge Clubhouse at 205 Meandering Drive in Lebanon. The event is to show our thanks and gratitude to the many veterans who live in the community. View displays of veterans’ memorabilia, including photos, medals, uniforms, etc. and take part in a question-and-answer session to ask veterans about their service. The Wall of Honor will also be unveiled, and Quilts of Valor will be on hand.

Nov. 11

Fallen Soldiers March

5:30 a.m.

The 10th-annual Fallen Soldiers March, a 32-mile honor march, will be Sunday, Nov. 11 from 5:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. The march will start at the Legislative Plaza in Nashville and end at the Wilson County Veterans Plaza in Lebanon. The Fallen Soldiers March will gift its first service dog to a woman veteran who served 14 years in the Marines. To participate, visit fallensoldiersmarch.com or to make a contribution through sponsorships, visit fallensoldiersmarch.com/donate-teamskigi.

Watertown High School Veterans Day Concert

3 p.m.

The Watertown High School music department will present a Veterans Day concert Sunday, Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. in the school auditorium. Admission will be free.

Nov. 27

BlueCross Public Medicare Advantage meeting

10 a.m.

During the Medicare Advantage open enrollment period, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee will educate seniors about the health care options available to them and the benefits of a BlueAdvantage plan at a meeting Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. at the Hampton Inn and Suites at 1065 Franklin Road in Lebanon. To learn more, visit bcbst-medicare.com or call 888-770-8840 seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Nov. 29

Cancer Pillow Project

9 a.m.

The Cancer Pillow Project to create comfort pillows to be used by cancer patients to help alleviate discomfort during treatment will be Thursday, Nov. 29 and Friday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Gentry Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. To sign up for the service workshop, contact Shelly Barnes at 615-444-9584 or [email protected] Limited spaces are available. The Wilson County Family and Community Education Club will provide lunch.

Nov. 30

Cancer Pillow Project

9 a.m.

The Cancer Pillow Project to create comfort pillows to be used by cancer patients to help alleviate discomfort during treatment will be Friday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Gentry Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. To sign up for the service workshop, contact Shelly Barnes at 615-444-9584 or [email protected] Limited spaces are available. The Wilson County Family and Community Education Club will provide lunch.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at [email protected], in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

Oct. 14

Wilson County Election Commission meeting

1 p.m.

The Wilson County Election Commission will meet Sunday, Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. at the Election Commission annex at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon to inspect the early voting and Election Day voting machines and conduct election business.

Oct. 15

Wilson County Steering Committee meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet Monday, Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Oct. 16

Lebanon Planning Commission preliminary meeting

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will have a preliminary meeting Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Watertown Planning Commission meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Watertown Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center at 8630 Sparta Pike in Watertown.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Watertown City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Watertown City Council will meet Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center at 8630 Sparta Pike in Watertown.

Oct. 18

Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet Thursday, Oct. 18 at 4 p.m. at the Upton Heights administrative office.

Oct. 19

Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Friday, Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Planning Commission meeting

11 a.m.

The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet Friday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Oct. 22

Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Monday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Oct. 23

Lebanon Planning Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Planning and Zoning Committee workshop

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Planning and Zoning Committee will hold a workshop Tuesday, Oct. 23 at 5:30 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon to discuss items for considerations associated with adopting regulations governing the health and safety standards of residential and non-residential properties. The regulation will address dilapidated structures and other items associated with neglected properties inclusive of potential removal by the county.

Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Directors meeting

7:30 a.m.

The Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Directors will meet Tuesday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 a.m. at 200 Aviation Way, Suite 207, in Lebanon.

Nov. 1

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education meet in a work session Thursday, Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon. The board will not take any action at a work session.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Nov. 5

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

Nov. 6

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.