James ‘Jim’ Howard Newsom Jr.

The funeral service for Mr. Newsom, conducted by Brother Jason Harlin, is Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The family will be receiving friends Saturday from 11 a.m. until the service at the funeral home.

Jim Newsom passed away Oct. 17, 2018 at age 67.

Mr. Newsom was a carpenter. He was a member of Barton’s Creek Baptist Church, who loved guns, fishing, hunting, bowling, throwing darts and spending time with his dog, Pookie.

He is survived by his wife, Sherrie Holladay Newsom; son, Steven (Kim Knight) Newsom; granddaughter, Ana Grace Smith; sister, Gail Zimmer-Johnson; father-in-law, Harold Holladay; special brother, Larry “Woodchuck” Leverett; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends.

He embraced his Barton’s Creek Baptist Church family.

He is preceded in death by his son, Little Jimmy Newsom III; father, James H. Newsom Sr.; mother, Virginia Newsom; and mother-in-law, Evelyn Holladay.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.