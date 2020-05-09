As I sit here writing my article, it’s Monday night, May 4th at 8:30 pm. I’m not in my PJs just yet because once again the weather is calling for severe storms.
Instead I’m in leggings, a hoodie and my tennis shoes are still on. This is my new tornado attire. I’ll sit here for several more hours watching the weather reports trying to determine if we need to jump into our safe place anytime soon.
I’ll make the kids sleep downstairs, keep the dogs close and constantly check the Weather apps. My husband has his flashlight and shoes next to the bed, too.
It’s going to be a long night!
But that’s about par for the course because 2020 has been the longest year ever!
I’m not sure who or what ticked off the powers that be but I’m ready to call it quits, crawl under my covers and come out again January 1st, 2021.
Isn’t it strange how life turns on a dime. You often hear it does but only when you’re personally affected do you realize how fleeting your routine life can be. The only difference with 2020 compared to other bad years, is that it’s a bad year for the whole freaking world! Not just you.
Our middle child, forced home from college, had a mini breakdown just the other day when I innocently asked if she had put up the laundry. “No,” she exclaimed “because I’m not supposed to be here. I’m supposed to be in school far away from here where I don’t have chores. This isn’t my life!”
At my wits end because putting up laundry has been the story of my life for at least four decades, I responded, “You and the whole world sister! This is nobody’s life.”
From tornadoes, to coronavirus, to the 10 pounds I gained in quarantine, to straight line winds that are now barreling down on us once again, this girl is almost ready to say “I give!”
But just then, with the power out, the wind and thunder beating down on our house, my husband decides now is a good time to tell me about these things called “murder hornets” that he just read about. Apparently they’ve made it to America and a few stings from one of them can kill you.
And just when you think 2020 can’t get any worse ... well then ... murder hornets.
Yep, peace out 2020!
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County moms Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. This column is Angel’s.
