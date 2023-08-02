AND Roxanne Lambert
A new law went into effect on July 1 in Tennessee that will help define adequate shelter for dogs who are kept outside.
The new law states that an adequate shelter must be clean and include access to food and water. It must also have access to shade between the months of March and October and be fitted with a sufficient amount of bedding between November and February. The structure must be of adequate size, which would allow the dog to lay in a normal position, and must be built of strong, substantial material that will protect the dog in the case of inclement weather. The shelter must include a roof, an adequate-sized entrance for the dog, and a solid-surface, resting platform that can be maintained in a sanitary manner.
Exceptions to the new legislation include dogs that are actively engaged in lawful hunting, police, military, patrol detection, search and rescue, herding or guarding livestock, trials or other lawful competitions, and service dogs or dogs actively in service training.
Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Richard Clark said that animal control and the LPD has received calls over the years regarding conditions that outdoor animals have been kept in. However, he said that he’s unaware of anyone being charged for neglectful outdoor conditions.
“When it comes to dogs, the public loves them, and they get concerned very easily when they see a dog that is in harsh conditions,” Clark said. “We do receive calls on it from time to time. Usually, we’ll send animal control personnel or an officer if animal control is not available to look at the conditions and determine if it’s something that animal control needs to take on further.”
Clark said that Lebanon’s animal control has already been keeping an eye out for inadequate conditions.
“Lebanon is in front of it in trying to ensure the well-being of animals,” Clark said. “This may affect other communities more. I’m not saying it won’t affect Lebanon, but I think that it’s something that we’re already working a lot. I think this will help us try and work these cases.”
Clark views the law as a good one.
“It’s a great law in my opinion,” Clark said. “I’m a dog lover, and when you love them, you want what’s good for them. You understand that there are outside dogs. There’s inside dogs, and there’s inside and outside. You don’t want them out there in the sun baking and in no shade, like that law says. You don’t want them out there in the winter when they don’t have any means to get away from the cold and wind.”
While shelters like New Leash on Life in Lebanon do not have the municipal authority to enforce the law, New Leash on Life Executive Director Angela Chapman says that the law will help animal control and law enforcement officers who do have to respond to calls about animals in questionable conditions.
“To me, the reason it’s important is because it does help law enforcement by putting parameters around what’s considered adequate,” Chapman said. “My understanding is previous to this clarification ... the term was just adequate shelter with no parameters. I’ve heard that half of the counties in our state do not have animal control, which then means that local law enforcement is who gets called for animal calls. It made me think that, you know, they really only have what’s written in the books to refer to, and so, if there’s real clear parameters of what adequate shelter is, and that helps them assess like, is this animal in need, or is the owner you know, doing what they’re supposed to? Or do we need to advise them to make some improvements? It gives them some direction and clear steps.”
The conditions in New Leash on Life’s shelter in Lebanon already fall under the parameters of what adequate shelter entails.
“We actually do not keep dogs outside at all times,” Chapman said. “We only keep dogs outside, for enrichment, activity and exercise. They’re kenneled inside for sleeping and overnight and all that. Even when they’re outside getting exercise, they always have access to food. They’re in a kennel. They’re not tethered. They always have enrichment items. We don’t really see a big shift for us. We really just see this as something that’s gonna support law enforcement in their role and give them just better tools to try to figure out how to handle situations.”
