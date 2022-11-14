Portland’s run in the postseason came to an end last Friday as Henry County defeated the Panthers 42-7 in second round action of the TSSAA playoffs.
The Panthers ended their season with a 6-6 mark, finished third in the region and advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004.
“I was proud of the way the guys competed Friday night,” Portland coach Wes Inman said.
“Henry County is a program without down years, and they played the best football I’ve seen them play in the first round (against Dyer County) and against us.”
The Patriots led 21-0 in the first quarter and extended the lead to 42-0 at intermission.
Quarterback Ryan Damron tallied on a two-yard run and completed a 31-yard scoring strike to Javion Boyd for the second touchdown.
Jayce Kendall finished up the opening 12 minutes by sprinting 43 yards and a 21-0 advantage.
Damron capped a 25-yard possession by going in from six yards out.
Henry County recovered an onsides kick and reached the endzone in three plays as Caden Marshall sped 11 yards to the endzone.
Lake Heffington capped the Patriot scoring on a 24-yard dash and a 42-0 halftime advantage.
With the clock running continuously in the second half, the Panthers only had two possessions.
Their final drive produced the lone touchdown for the Purple.
Portland went 75 yards in 11 plays with the two big plays coming on a Cullen Box 20-yard keeper and Braylon Dowlen broke through the defense on a 34-yard romp to set up a two-yard run by Jalen Pero. It was Pero’s first action since midseason.
Nik Averitt’s PAT concluded the scoring in the game.
“The kids played hard and went out with class tonight,” Inman noted
Portland finished with 110 yards for the evening as Box rushed for 46 yards and Dowlen had 38.
“Jalen got an opportunity to score more touchdown for the Panther program,” Inman remarked.
Braylon Dowlen joined Freddy Paxton and Pero in the 2,000 career yards club.
The Patriots complied 382 yards on 43 plays.
Inman pointed out that the season had highs and lows.
“I’m terribly proud of this class of 2023 and the 2022 football team,” Inman stated. “From week one through week 12, the guys grew so much, overcame injuries and disappointments, and I feel that the coaches and players learned valuable life lessons from one another. We are so proud to have had the privilege to coach them.”
Portland loses Nik Averitt, Charles Barrett, Cullen Box, Jase Dillard, Braylon Dowlen, Yamarion Fitts, Garrett Fox, Mario Haley, Trey Jernigan, Colby Lane, Will Napier, Luke Newton, Freddy Paxton, Jalen Pero, Bryson Reeves, Mason Swonger, Daniel Talley, Tristen Weatherford, and managers Jorien Spurlock and Macie Capps.
