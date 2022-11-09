It’s second round playoff action for teams across the state of Tennessee.
Portland and Henry County are two of 16 teams in Class 5-A facing off for a chance to advance to the quarterfinals.
Portland, a 11-7 winner over Southwind last Friday, will hit the road for the second straight week in traveling to Paris, Tennessee for the contest.
The two teams met three weeks ago with the Patriots winning 47-0.
The Panthers, who started two sophomore linemen and were without two of there three running backs in that first meeting, may be getting some of their injured players back and are riding the momentum of a huge win at Southwind last week.
Inman was asked if it was easier to prepare for a familiar opponent or a team the Panthers hadn’t seen before. “We spent today (Sunday) giving the kids an opportunity to compete with Henry County,” Inman explained. “We know who they are, and they don’t change things a lot. We are excited to play Henry County.”
The Patriots run a 3-4 defense with size and speed and employ a multiple power, counter, zone offense that is capable of both action and five step passing.
In their first meeting on October 28th, the Panther offense was held to their lowest total yardage all season while giving up 319 with 164 coming on the ground to the Patriots.
“We have to hold them to fewer rushing yards than in our first meeting,” Inman said.
Henry County sports an 8-2 mark and have outscored their opponents 336-149 in ten games. Their wins have come over Summit 30-7, Kenwood 52-20, Northwest 49-7, South Gibson 29-7, Springfield 29-28 (overtime), Paducah Tilghman 24-20, Northeast 41-6
The Patriots opened up the 2022 playoffs by defeating Dyer County 49-14 last Friday evening.
The Panthers have a 6-5 mark with victories over Liberty Creek, White House, Northwest, Northeast, Kenwood and Southwind.
Two of Portland’s keys to winning last Friday at Southwind was to limit turnovers and penalties.
The Panthers accomplished that with just one fumble and no penalties as well as a stellar defensive effort.
The running attack, which had been limited in their regular season games with Springfield and Henry County, broke loose for 183 yards on the ground and 14 through the air.
The Purple will need that performance again this week against the Patriots.
“We need to sustain drives and eat up the clock,” Inman pointed out.
“Last week, our final drive took six minutes off the clock. We didn’t score, but it forced Southwind to throw the football more and we were able to intercept a pass to end their drive.
Portland has accumulated 3155 yards of rushing and passing for a 286.8 average while allowing 2661 yards for a 241.9 average.
The Panthers are 6-8 overall in second round games but winless on the road. Henry County has a 13-9 mark.
“We are excited,” Inman stated.
“We were the only 5-A team to win on the road last week and one of 16 teams left in Class 5-A.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.