Little Miss Caroline attended church every Sunday and paid close attention to the preachers and religious ceremonies. She watched as a newly saved sinner went down into the water to wash away his sins.
The redeemed would rise out of the water in a wet white robe, reborn.
After church, Caroline‘s family went to her crabby old grandfather’s house for Sunday dinner served by his maid Anna.
The old cook always cooked the same roast beef dinner with carrots and potatoes, her grandfather’s favorite meal.
Caroline always had perfect manners. After being dismissed from the dining room table, Caroline was free to round up a couple of partners in crime.
Anna’s children were out back as bored as could be, that is until Caroline came up with a plan.
Lily Rose and Georgie seemed interested.
Caroline asked, “How would you like to help me perform a baptism on Georgie, Lily Rose?“
Lily Rose responded, “Can I dunk him really good?“ Caroline said, “It might take a dunk or two as bad as Georgie is.“
Caroline told her friends to wait around at the big mud hole. As quick as a wink, Caroline was back with her grandfather‘s best white sheet and scissors.
Robes were cut for each child with the scissors.
Lily Rose filled the mud hole with big buckets of water.
Caroline announced, “Now the baptism can begin.“
Caroline and Lily Rose stood on each side of Georgie, now knee-deep in muddy water.
The girls carefully dunked Georgie in the water, then lifted him upright.
Caroline asked Georgie, “Are you saves?” Georgie said, “Don’t know.”
Caroline and Lily Rose dunked him a second time.
Caroline asked once more, “Georgie, are you saved?”
This time, poor little Georgie said, “I reckon so.“
Then here comes the old crabby grandfather who was quite angry and yelled, “What in tarnation are you doing with my best sheets?“
Caroline answered, “We’re having a baptism from Georgie and it took two dunks to save him.“
That was the end of baptism services at grandfather’s.
