Timothy Allen Ladd, 37, of Westmoreland was arrested Aug. 1 on charges of failure to report/sex offender, violation of community supervision, attachment.
Walter Pickering, 40, of Hudgens, Mo., was arrested Aug. 2 on charges of shoplifting less than $100 /first offense and driving on revoked or suspended license.
Deserae Nichole Brown, 34, of Lafayette was arrested Aug. 2 on a charge of falsification of drug results.
Cynthia Huntsman, 51, of Lafayette was arrested Aug. 2 on a charge of failure to appear.
EliYahn MariYahm, 29, of Lafayette was arrested Aug. 2 on a charge of criminal trespassing.
James Matthew Brawner, 43, of Red Boiling Springs was arrested Aug. 2 on a charge of violation of probation.
Christopher L. Stouse, 29, of Lafayette was arrested Aug. 1 on a charge of possession of schedule VI.
Ashley Danielle Deel, 36, of Hartsville was arrested Aug. 1 on charges of failure to appear, manufacture and delivery or possession.
Lennie Wayne Gant, 30, of Portland was arrested Aug. 1 on charges of driving on a revoked/suspended license and violation of light law.
Jeanette McElwaine, 65, of Lafayette was arrested Aug. 1 on a charge of shoplifting, less than $100.
Michelle D. Wix, 51, of Lafayette was arrested Aug. 3 on a charge of shoplifting, less than $100.
Charlie Gifford, 30, of Westmoreland was arrested Aug. 3 on a charge of theft of property.
Tina Knepple, 53, of Red Boiling Springs was arrested Aug. 3 on a charge of domestic violence.
Joey E. Hall, 27, of Lafayette was arrested Aug. 4 on a charge of failure to appear.
Elani K. Higgins, 26, of Lafayette was arrested Aug. 4 on charges of manufacture of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.
Sean Keith Higgins, 35, of Red Boiling Springs was arrested Aug. 4 on charges of manufacture of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
David Donald Whitehead, 62, of Lafayette was arrested Aug. 4 on charges of manufacture, delivery, possession and possession of Sch. II.
Rocky Dale Sullivan, 36, of Westmoreland was arrested Aug. 5 on a charge of failure to appear.
Deshena D. Halliburton, 37, of Whitleyville was arrested Aug. 5 on charges of possession of SCH I, possession of SCH II and possession of legend drug.
