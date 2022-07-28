Timothy Blake Crabtree, 28, of Gallatin was arrested July 18 on a charge of failure to appear.
Chasity Beth Love, 45, of Westmoreland was arrested July 19 on charges of theft of property and criminal trespassing.
Matthew Forrest Beasley, 34, of Lafayette was arrested July 7 on charges of trespassing, criminal aggravated and violation of probation.
Esther Ortiz, 35, of Lebanon was arrested July 19 on charges of speeding and revoked/suspended license.
Burnis Hackney, 50, of Hickman was arrested July 20 on a charge of criminal trespass.
David Troutt, 44, of Westmoreland was arrested July 19 on charges of manufacture, delivery or possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ricky Gene Gross, 65, of Westmoreland was arrested July 19 on charges of manufacture, delivery or possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ashley N. Wix, 28, of Red Boiling Springs was arrested July 20 on charges of driving on a revoked or suspended license, seat belt law, violation of registration and financial responsibility violation.
Daniel Ross Key, 36, of Lafayette was arrested July 21 on charges of failure to appear and violation of probation.
Kameron Hoskins, 22, of Portland was arrested July 21 on a charge of failure to appear.
Kevin Day Dewman, 37, of Lafayette was arrested July 21 on a charge of shoplifting.
Stephanie McMillan, 38, of Lafayette was arrested July 21 on charges of shoplifting, failure to appear, violation of probation, criminal impersonation and criminal trespassing.
