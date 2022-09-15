Jacob Adam Long, 30, of Lafayette was arrested Sept. 2 on a charge of domestic violence.
Matthew Barnes, 32, of Lafayette was arrested on Sept. 1 on a charge of public intoxication.
Terry Eugene Ferguson, 35, of Nashville was arrested Sept. 1 on a charge of public intoxication.
Douglas Rene Cardona, 34, of Red Boiling Springs was arrested Sept. 8 on charges of driving without a license, financial responsibility violation and speeding.
Timothy Blake Crabtree, 28, of Gallatin was arrested Sept. 7 on a charge of probation violation.
Moises Mondragon, 47, of Red Boiling Springs was arrested Aug. 16 on charges of assault and violation of probation.
Crystal Gaile Wilson, 39, of Bethpage was arrested Sept. 2 on a charge of violation of probation.
Wesley Curtis Brown, 44, of Red Boiling Springs was arrested on charges of driving on a revoked license, driving under the influence and vandalism.
Stacy Keel, 38, of Lafayette was arrested Sept. 7 on a charge of driving without a license.
Serena Gonzales, 20, of Lafayette was arrested Sept. 7 on charges of shoplifting and theft of property.
Dennis Brent Biggs, 29 of Red Boiling Springs was arrested Sept. 2 on charges of violation of probation and manufacture, delivery or possession.
Alexandria S.Bengonzi, 26, of Hartsville was arrested Sept. 6 on charges of shoplifting, manufacture and delivery of possession.
Ashley Megan Dyer, 32, of Hartsville, was arrested Sept. 6 on a charge of child abuse.
Lindsey Downs, 29, of Red Boiling Springs was arrested Sept. 6 on charges of aggravated burglary, burglary and theft of property.
Deserae Nichole Brown, 34, of Red Boiling Springs was arrested Sept. 6 on charges of failure to appear and a violation of probation.
Devin L. Slayton, 23, of Lafayette was arrested Sept. 5 on a charge of violation of order of protection.
Bailey S. Walker, 23, of Lafayette was arrested Sept. 5 on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Madison Cox, 22, of Lafayette was arrested Sept. 4 on a charge of public intoxication.
Matthew Scott Birdwell, 31, of Red Boiling Springs was arrested Sept. 4 on charges of violation of probation and evading arrest.
Kelly Pinney, 59, of Lafayette was arrested Sept. 3 on a charge of domestic violence.
Dustin Johnson, 40, of Red Boiling Springs was arrested Sept. 3 on charges of driving on revoked/suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and manufacture, delivery or possession.
Kassie Jolyn Fisher, 36, of Hartsville was arrested Sept. 3 on charges of shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession and criminal trespassing.
Crystal McMahon, 43, of Lafayette was arrested Sept. 2 on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Michael Jaye Tolliver, 39, of New Berlin, Ill., was arrested Sept. 4 on charges of driving under the influence, possession of Schedule VI, financial responsibility violation, failure to maintain lane and driving on suspended/revoked license.
Devin Slayton, 23, of Lafayette was arrested Sept. 4 on a charge of domestic violence.
Daniel Rex Fravala, 33, of Lafayette was arrested Sept. 3 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture, delivery, possession and driving on revoked/suspended license.
Dakota Lee Johnson, 21, of Lafayette was arrested Sept. 3 on a charge of violation of probation.
Troy Allen Centers, 52, of Lafayette, was arrested Sept. 2 on charges of failure to maintain lane and driving on a revoked/suspended license.
Clint Dewayne Graham, 40, of Lafayette was arrested Sept. 2 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession.
Shawanna Marie Moulder, 35, of Westmoreland was arrested Sept. 2 on a charge of parole violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.