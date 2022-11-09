Arrest Reports: 10/28 through morning of 11/4
Oct. 29, Cayci Andrews, 28 years old from Portland, arrested for Domestic Assault and Vandalism under $1000, court date Nov. 9 in General Sessions.
Oct. 29, Paul Heist, 44 years old from Portland, arrested for Domestic Assault, court date Nov. 9 in General Sessions.
Oct. 30, Devan Lucy, 29 years old from Portland, arrested for Aggravated Domestic Assault and Interference with Emergency Calls, court in General Sessions.
Oct. 30, Wallace Potter, 24 years old from Tullahoma, arrested for Criminal Trespass and Vandalism under $1000 x2, court date Dec. 12 in General Sessions.
Oct. 30, Ashley Marshall, 41 years old from Portland, arrested for a Warrant out of Sumner County.
Oct. 31, Brandon Murillo-Gonzalez, 21 years old from Hendersonville, arrested for Driving Without a License and Window Tint, court date Nov. 18 in General Sessions.
Oct. 31, Ladontae Eddings, 29 years old from Nashville, arrested for DUI 1st, Simple Possession of SCH VI, Drug Paraphernalia, Driving on Suspended License, and Financial Responsibility, court date Jan. 10 in General Sessions.
Nov. 1, Debarris Sheffield, 38 years old from Bowling Green, arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Window Tint, court date Jan. 13 in General Sessions.
Nov. 1, Charles Thaxton, 44 years old from Portland, arrested for Simple Possession of SCH VI and Drug Paraphernalia, court date Nov. 22 in General Sessions.
Nov. 1, Daphnia Griffin, 51 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, court date Jan. 13 in General Sessions.
Nov. 3, Jonathan Fernandes, 19 years old from Murfreesboro, arrested for Driving Without a License, Expired Registration, Speeding, and Financial Responsibility, court date Jan. 13 in General Sessions.
