Portland Arrest Reports: 10/21 through morning of 10/28
Oct. 21, Monquesha Horton, 30 years old from Franklin, KY, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Window Tint, and Financial Responsibility, court date Jan. 11 in General Sessions.
Oct. 21, Maria Flores Mogo, 41 years old from La Vergne, TN, arrested for Driving Without a License and Window Tint, court date Dec. 9 in General Sessions.
Oct. 21, Cortney Hodges, 28 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License, Window Tint, and Financial Responsibility, court date Dec. 9 in General Sessions.
Oct. 22, Victor Orlano Lopez, 25 years old from Nashville, arrested for Simple Possession of SCH II, court date Jan. 9 in General Sessions.
Oct. 22, Osman Reyes Layos, 34 years old from Nashville, arrested for DUI 1st, Possession of a Firearm While Intoxicated, and Failure to Dim, court date Jan. 9 in General Sessions.
Oct. 22, Arturo Hernandez Perez, 40 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License and Failure to Maintain Lane, court date Jan. 13 in General Sessions.
Oct. 22, Craig Johnson Jr., 41 years old from Springfield, OH, arrested for Criminal Impersonation, court date Dec. 12 in General Sessions.
Oct. 23, Clifton Cauley, 48 years old from Springfield, TN, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Expired Tags, and Financial Responsibility, court date Nov. 14 in General Sessions.
Oct. 24, Angel Smith, 24 years old from La Vergne, TN., arrested for Driving on Suspended License, court date Jan. 14 in General Sessions.
Oct. 24, Eric Brooks, 38 years old from Portland, arrested for a Warrant out of Sumner Co.
Oct. 24, Kenneth Gentry, 43 years old from Adolphus, KY, arrested for Criminal Trespass, court date Nov. 14 in General Sessions.
Oct. 26, Travis Black, 42 years old from Hendersonville, arrested for a Warrant out of Robertson County.
Oct. 27, Michael Fowler, 38 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Revoked License, court date Nov. 18 in General Sessions.
Oct. 27, Amber Ray, 37 years old from Portland, arrested for Tampering with Evidence, court date Nov. 22 in General Sessions.
Oct. 27, Jonathan Clinard, 32 years old from Cross Plains, TN, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Window Tint, Financial Responsibility, and a Warrant out of Sumner County, court date Nov. 18 in General Sessions.
