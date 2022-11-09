More than $26,000 was raised for the Portland Community Education Foundation at a fundraising dinner held on Tuesday, Nov.1, at the Southern Occasions Event Center in Portland. Around seventy members of the Portland-area community attended the $100-a-plate moneymaker, which included a meal beginning with spinach and artichoke dip charcuterie cups, a fall salad, an entrée of brisket and grilled chicken, and was crowned with a dessert of assorted 5 Chefs Cake.
The evening was emceed by Portland voice actor Troy Holden. More than fifty items were donated to assist the cause of education in Portland, with about a dozen earmarked for the auction itself. Auctioneer extraordinaire Chad Wilson teamed up with William Lamberth, Chairman of the Education Foundation, and the pair guided the audience into bidding wars, cajoling high prices for a good purpose. Parnell Suttle, Portland’s legendary 95-year-old baker of cakes, donated two — and by the time auctioneer Wilson finished his financial shenanigans, he had acquired a total of $2,800 for the pair of cakes.
Other prizes included in the auction were a fire pit/grill donated by PHS Welding; a 2-night stay at Norris Lake/Pigeon Forge, donated by Derrick Miller of Exit Realty Garden Gate; a sports pass for the 2023-2024 season provided by Portland High School, and a $50 free-play plus a $100-Iron Steakhouse dinner given by The Mint in Franklin. Other notable goods donated for the auction included a load of rock from the Rogers Group, a 2016 Opus One Napa Valley Red bottle of wine donated by Susan Dye, and a bottle of bourbon from Buffalo Trace Distillery.
This year’s Platinum Sponsors — who contribute at least $1,000 to the Education Foundation — consist of the Colorado Grill, State Representative William Lamberth, Jeff, and Robyn Collins, Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation, Butt Plumbing, and Legacy by Goodall Homes.
The Portland Community Education Foundation provides scholarships for graduating Portland area high school seniors, as well as funds to assist college students continuing into their junior year.
In addition to student scholarships, the Foundation also provides grants for specific teacher projects. There are eight teacher grant applications pending this year, and descriptions of the projects are available through the Chamber. Individuals are allowed to earmark a donation for a particular teacher project, and they can be fully or partially funded.
Eighty% of the monies raised by the Foundation go for student scholarships and 20% go to teacher grants.
The twelve-member Foundation Board of Trustees is chaired by William Lamberth, who has headed the board for ten years. “The student scholarships range from $500 to $2500,” he said. “Applicants are evaluated based on a wide spectrum of qualifications, including need as well as merit.”
Since its inception in 2006, student scholarships totaling $217,000 have been awarded, and teacher grants of $62,500 have been awarded.
The Portland Community Education Foundation was created in 2006 by community leaders as part of the City of Portland’s effort to qualify for the State of Tennessee’s ThreeStar Program. Denise Geminden, Portland’s Director of Economic & Community Development, recalled, “It was a huge project. Eddie Smith, the administrator at the Highland Hospital, and I put a lot of hours into getting it going. It was truly a labor of love, and it’s a thrill to see the Foundation operating so successfully today.”
In 2022, there were seven scholarship recipients: Karlee Clayton, Kerry Pruett, Elle Montandon, Addison Dorris, Ethan Hill, Mackenzie Fitzgerald, and Hannah Young. Fall 2021 grants were awarded to teachers at Clyde Riggs Elementary, North Sumner Elementary, Portland Gateview Elementary, Portland East Middle School, Portland West Middle School, and Portland High School
Applications for the Educational Foundation can be found online through the Chamber of Commerce and are usually available in February. The next round of scholarships will be awarded in the spring of 2023, with the monies paid directly to the student’s selected university.
Individuals are invited to make donations to the Portland Community Education Foundation by contacting the Chamber of Commerce.
