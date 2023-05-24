This year, the Portland Community Education Foundation was able to give out $15,500 in scholarships to local students for higher education.
Chairman, William Lamberth, presented scholarship awards to students at Portland High School recently.
The following are scholarship recipients including homeschooled and college students going into their junior year:
- Christina Colovos
- Cooper Meadows
- Elizabeth Rogers
- Faith Keith
- Layla Loftis
- Maddie Rippy
- Maverick Houston
- Emma Grace Hicks
- Avery Cranford
- Ellie West
