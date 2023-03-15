The City of Portland responded to the storm that affected the region on March 3rd which has created a historic amount of debris.
As of Thursday, March 9th, the city has received 154 loads of debris to its dump site, and crews cleared 32 roads that were blocked because of fallen trees.
City crews are going through one section of town at a time, and once they make one complete trip through the community, they will begin the process over again. Many of the fallen trees have yet to be cut by contractors, and the cleanup process will take time.
As you bring your debris to the roadside, please separate tree debris from other bulk items; and please leave room between piles so employees can safely pick the items up.
You can also bring your debris to the city’s dump site between 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through March 18th (except Sunday) at 1137 Parker’s Chapel Rd.
Since crews are systematically going through the community, there is no need to call for debris pickup at this time. Thank you for your help and know that this is a lengthy process.
