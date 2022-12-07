Arrest Reports: 11/18 through morning of 12/2
Nov. 18, Kenneth Hulsey, 40, from Portland, arrested for Domestic Assault x2, court date Dec. 7 in General Sessions.
Nov. 19, John Raudales, 19, from Goodlettsville, arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Window Tint, court date Jan. 13 in General Sessions.
Nov. 20, Bryson Dowlen, 21, from Portland, arrested for DUI 1st, court date Jan. 10 in General Sessions.
Nov. 20, Terri Lester, 47, from Portland, arrested for Fugitive from Justice and Resisting Arrest, court date Dec. 14 in General Sessions.
Nov. 20, Johnathan Holland, 36, from Hendersonville, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Window Tint, Display of Plates, and Change of Address, court date Jan. 13 in General Sessions.
Nov. 20, Yampier Casanova, 47, from Nashville, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Window Tint, Unregistered Vehicle, Misuse of Registration, and Financial Responsibility, court date Jan. 13 in General Sessions.
Nov. 23, Jordan Myers, 18, from White House, arrested for Simple Possession of SCH VI, court date Jan. 10 in General Sessions.
Nov. 23, Matthew Kidwell, 18, from White House, arrested for Underage Possession of Alcohol, court date Jan. 9 in General Sessions.
Nov. 23, Cedric Terry, 36, from Eclectic, AL., arrested for Simple Possession of SCH VI, Driving on Revoked License, and Window Tint, court date Jan. 10 in General Sessions.
Nov. 24, James Vaughn, 42, from Portland, arrested for Fugitive from Justice.
Nov. 24, Brittany Harper, 24, from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Window Tint, Child Restraint, and Financial Responsibility, court date Jan. 13 in General Sessions.
Nov. 24, Calvin Sinn, 34, from White House, arrested for DUI 3rd and Driving on Revoked License, court date Jan. 10 in General Sessions.
Nov. 25, Maria Yepez, 43, from Portland, arrested for Aggravated Domestic Assault, court date Dec. 14 in General Sessions.
Nov. 25, Ceferino Guzman, 39, from Portland, arrested for Domestic Assault, court date Feb. 14 in General Sessions.
Nov. 25, Briania Cohea, 28, from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Light Law, and Warrant from Robertson County, court date Jan. 13 in General Sessions.
Nov. 25, Tyler Roundtree, 39, and Homeless, arrested for Warrant from Robertson County.
Nov. 26, Ryan Searcy, 36, from Portland, arrested for Warrant from Sumner County x3.
Nov. 28, Matthew Thompson, 66, from Nashville, arrested for Warrant from Sumner County.
Nov. 28, Wilson Gaspar, 28, from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License and Expired Tags, court date Feb. 8 in General Sessions.
Dec. 1, Erika Watson, 28, from Gallatin, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Speeding and Financial Reasonability, court date Jan. 27 in General Sessions.
