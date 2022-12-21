Arrest Reports: 12/9 through morning of 12/16
December 9th, Joshua Breward, 36 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Revoked License, -court date January 13th in General Sessions.
December 9th, Brockman Woods, 35 years old from Portland, arrested for Domestic Assault and Interference with Emergency Calls, court date January 11th in General Sessions.
December 10th, Elpidio Hernandez-Jimenez, 34 years old from Nashville, arrested for Driving Without a License and Financial Responsibility, court date January 10th in General Sessions.
December 11th, Kimberlie Jones, 27 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Expired Tags, court date January 13th in General Sessions.
December 11th, Mikah Womack, 18 years old from Kingston Springs, TN., arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Speeding, and Financial Responsibility, court date February 10th in General Sessions.
December 12th, Jacob Cansler, 44 years old from Gallatin, TN., arrested for DUI 1st, Implied Consent, and Open Container, court date March 14th in General Sessions.
December 12th, Gabriel Vince, 37 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License, Unregistered Vehicle, Light Law, and Financial Responsibility, court date January 27th in General Sessions.
December 12th, Quincy Mitchell, 28 years old from Springfield, TN., arrested for DUI 1st, Window Tint, and Simple Possession SCH VI, court date March 22nd in General Sessions.
December 13th, Armando Lopez, 23 years old from La Vergne, arrested for Driving Without a License, Speeding, and Financial Responsibility, court date January 27th in General Sessions.
December 13th, George Key, 29 years old from Springfield, TN., arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Change of Address, court date January 27th in General Sessions.
December 13th, William Watkins, 59 years old from Lebanon, TN., arrested for Driving on Revoked License, court date January 27th in General Sessions.
December 13th, Jay Koehler, 57 years old from Madison, IN., arrested for DUI 1st, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Handgun While Under the Influence, Window Tint, and Display of Plates, court date March 22nd in General Sessions.
December 14th, Abihail Montana-Pimentel, 25 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License and Financial Responsibility, court date January 13th in General Sessions.
December 15th, Elyam Esparza, 19 years old from Dickson, TN., arrested for Driving Without a License and Speeding, court date January 13th in General Sessions.
December 15th, Briania Cohea, 29 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Light Law, and Financial Responsibility, court date January 13th in General Sessions.
