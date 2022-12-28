Portland Daily Docket
Arrest Reports: 12/9 through morning of 12/16
Dec. 9, Joshua Breward, 36, from Portland, arrested for Driving on Revoked License, court date Jan. 13 in General Sessions.
Dec. 9, Brockman Woods, 35, from Portland, arrested for Domestic Assault and Interference with Emergency Calls, court date Jan. 11 in General Sessions.
Dec. 10, Elpidio Hernandez-Jimenez, 34, from Nashville, arrested for Driving Without a License and Financial Responsibility, court date Jan. 10 in General Sessions.
Dec. 11, Kimberlie Jones, 27, from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Expired Tags, court date Jan. 13 in General Sessions.
Dec. 11, Mikah Womack, 18, from Kingston Springs, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Speeding, and Financial Responsibility, court date Feb. 10 in General Sessions.
Dec. 12, Jacob Cansler, 44, from Gallatin, arrested for DUI 1st, Implied Consent, and Open Container, court date March 14 in General Sessions.
Dec. 12, Gabriel Vince, 37, from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License, Unregistered Vehicle, Light Law, and Financial Responsibility, court date Jan. 27 in General Sessions.
Dec. 12, Quincy Mitchell, 28, from Springfield, arrested for DUI 1st, Window Tint, and Simple Possession SCH VI, court date March 22 in General Sessions.
Dec. 13, Armando Lopez, 23, from La Vergne, arrested for Driving Without a License, Speeding, and Financial Responsibility, court date Jan. 27 in General Sessions.
Dec. 13, George Key, 29, from Springfield, arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Change of Address, court date Jan. 27 in General Sessions.
Dec. 13, William Watkins, 59, from Lebanon, arrested for Driving on Revoked License, court date Jan. 27 in General Sessions.
Dec. 13, Jay Koehler, 57, from Madison, IN, arrested for DUI 1st, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Handgun While Under the Influence, Window Tint, and Display of Plates, court date March 22 in General Sessions.
Dec. 14, Abihail Montana-Pimentel, 25, from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License and Financial Responsibility, court date Jan. 13 in General Sessions.
Dec. 15, Elyam Esparza, 19, from Dickson, arrested for Driving Without a License and Speeding, court date Jan. 13 in General Sessions.
Dec. 15, Briania Cohea, 29, from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Light Law, and Financial Responsibility, court date Jan. 13 in General Sessions.
Arrest Reports: 12/16 through morning of 12/22
Dec. 16, Leonardo Bartolo-Dieguez, 27, from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Financial Responsibility, and Speeding, court date Jan. 27 in General Sessions
Dec. 16, Melissa Holt, 47, from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Financial Responsibility, and a Warrant out of Robertson County, court date Feb. 10 in General Sessions.
Dec. 16, Lykisha Blakemore, 43, from Portland, arrested for Drug Paraphernalia, court date Jan. 10 in General Sessions.
Dec. 16, Rebecca White, 42, from Portland, arrested for Drug Paraphernalia and Driving Without a License, court date Jan. 10 in General Sessions.
Dec. 16, J’Kyreon Boards, 25, from Bowling Green, KY, arrested for Move Over Law, court date March 22 in General Sessions.
Dec. 16, Juan Valdez Romo, 30, from Bartlesville, OK, arrested for Driving Without a License and Window Tint, court date Jan. 27 in General Sessions.
Dec. 16, John Nash, 59, from Nashville, arrested for Driving on Revoked License and Financial Responsibility, court date Jan. 27 in General Sessions.
Dec. 16, Tynesha House, 28, from Gallatin, arrested for Simple Possession SCH IV, Driving on Suspended License and Expired Registration, court date Jan. 10 in General Sessions.
Dec. 16, Malik Hyder, 26, from Gallatin, arrested for Simple Possession SCH IV and Drug Paraphernalia, court date Jan. 10 in General Sessions.
Dec. 16, Devrey Zapata, 23, from Portland, arrested for a Warrant out of Robertson County.
Dec. 17, John Iverson, 39, from Portland, arrested for DUI 1st, Simple Possession SCH VI, Expired Tags, Window Tint, and Change of Address, court date Feb. 14 in General Sessions.
Dec. 17, Bobby Lee Jr., 35, from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Failure to Maintain Lane, court date Feb. 24 in General Sessions.
Dec. 17, James Moss, 29, from Red Boiling Springs, arrested for Possession of SCH II, Meth, Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Possession of a Firearm, and Window Tint, court date Jan. 24 in General Sessions.
Dec. 17, Crystal Morgan, 50, from Red Boiling Springs, arrested for a Warrant.
Dec. 17, Holly Norris, 37, from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Financial Responsibility, court date Feb. 10 in General Sessions.
Dec. 17, Dilcia Alvarenga Nataren, 29, from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License and Speeding, court date Jan. 27 in General Sessions.
Dec. 18, Ralph Patterson, 51, from Portland, arrested for a Warrant out of Gallatin.
Dec. 18, Jessie Smithson, 50, and homeless, arrested for Theft Under 1,000, Forging Plate, Unlawful Removal of Registration Decal, Driving an Unregistered Vehicle, Driving on Suspended License, and Financial Responsibility, court date Feb. 22 in General Sessions.
Dec. 18, Jared Byrd, 36, from Cottontown, arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Financial Responsibility, court date March 22 in General Sessions.
Dec. 18, Chandos Elliot, 29, from Lafayette, arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Prohibited use of a Cell Phone, court date Feb. 10 in General Sessions.
Dec. 18, Tonya Long, 48, from Portland, arrested for Tampering With Evidence, court date Jan. 25 in General Sessions.
Dec. 19, Nathan Clark, 26, from Portland, arrested for 2 Warrants out of Sumner County.
Dec. 20, Nabor Lopez, 47, from Nashville, arrested for Driving Without a License and Speeding, court date Feb. 10 in General Sessions.
Dec. 21, Dana Wix, 49, from Portland, arrested for Driving on Revoked License and Expired Registration, court date Feb. 10 in General Sessions.
Dec. 21, Brandon Watson, 35, from Gallatin, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, court date Feb. 10 in General Sessions.
Dec. 21, Shauna Likens, 31, from Gallatin, arrested for a Warrant out of Robertson County.
Dec. 22, Joseph Gosnell, 31, from Portland, arrested for Aggravated Domestic Assault, Evading Arrest, and Resisting Arrested, court date Jan. 4 in General Sessions.
