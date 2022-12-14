Portland Daily Docket

Portland arrest reports
Arrest Reports: 12/2
through morning of 12/9
Dec. 2: Jeremiah Smith, 37, from Hendersonville, arrested for Driving on Revoked License, Traffic Control Device, and Financial Responsibility, court date Jan. 13 in General Sessions.
Dec. 2: Dhoal Kuei, 24, from Springfield, arrested for DUI 1st, Simple Possession SCH VI, Driving on Suspended License, Financial Responsibility, and Criminal Impersonation, court date Feb. 6 in General Sessions.
Dec. 2: Casimiro Cayetano, 36, from Portland, arrested for Driving on Revoked License and Window Tint, court date Jan. 27 in General Sessions.
Dec. 3: Freddy Solis, 27, from Lafayette, arrested for DUI 1st and Speeding, court date Jan. 10 in General Sessions.
Dec. 3 Danielle Beaver, 35, from Franklin, KY, arrested for Simple Possession SCH II, Drug Paraphernalia, Registration Violation, and Financial Responsibility, court date Jan. 10 in General Sessions.
Dec. 3: Olean Thompson, 41, from Nashville, arrested for Driving on Revoked License, court date Jan. 13 in General Sessions.
Dec. 4: Ismael Gutierrez, 39, from Portland, arrested for Domestic Assault, court date Dec. 14 in General Sessions.
Dec. 4: Rosie Givans-Patterson, 39, from Madison, arrested for Driving on Revoked License and Window Tint, court date Jan. 27 in General Sessions.
Dec. 4: Logan Morales, 26, from Portland, arrested for Driving on Revoked License and a warrant from Sumner County, court date Jan. 9 in General Sessions.
Dec. 4: Ricardo Manuel, 22, unknown address, arrested for DUI 1st, Resisting Arrest, and Open Container, court date March 14 in General Sessions.
Dec. 4: Sarah Davis, 34, from Portland, arrested for Simple Possession SCH II, Drug Paraphernalia, Fugitive from Justice, and Warrant x3, court date Jan. 10 in General Sessions.
Dec. 4: Tracy Slayton, 47, from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Financial Responsibility, court date Jan. 13 in General Sessions.
Dec. 4: Ashley Brown, 42, from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, court date Jan. 23 in General Sessions.
Dec. 5: Carole Mayer, 69, from Bethpage, arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Financial Responsibility, court date Jan. 27 in General Sessions.
Dec. 5: Ismael Gutierrez, 39, from Portland, arrested for Violation Order of Protection and Contempt of Court, court date Dec. 14 in General Sessions.
Dec. 6: Heather Cox, 32, from Lafayette, arrested for Driving on Revoked License and Reckless Driving, court date Jan. 13 in General Sessions.
Dec. 7: Andrew Helbig, 20, from Lebanon, arrested for Driving Without a License, court date Jan. 13 in General Sessions.
Dec. 7: Tomas Simon, 42, from Crossville, arrested for Driving Without a License and Window Tint, court date Jan. 27 in General Sessions.
Dec. 7: Robert Hardy, 58, from Nashville, arrested for Driving on Revoked License and Window Tint, court date Jan. 27 in General Sessions.
Dec. 7: Joseph Gosnell, 31, from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License and Failure to Yield, court date Jan.27 in General Sessions.
Dec. 7: Brandon Mooneyhan, 38, from Portland, arrested for Driving on Revoked License, court date Jan. 27 in General Sessions.
Dec. 7: Joseph Gosnell, 31, from Portland, arrested for Criminal Trespass, court date Jan. 23 in General Sessions.
Dec. 8: Mynor Arevalo Garcia, 26, from Murfreesboro, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Window Tint, and Financial Responsibility, court date Jan. 27 in General Sessions.
Dec. 8: Makenzie Thurman, 24, from Portland, arrested for Driving on Revoked License, Light Law, and Financial Responsibility, court date Jan. 27 in General Sessions.
Dec. 8: Jordan Wix, 25, from Portland, arrested for DUI 1st, Drug Paraphernalia, Financial Responsibility, and Seatbelt, court date March 14 in General Sessions.
Dec. 8: Jennifer Woodall, 47, from Portland, arrested for Driving on Revoked License, Unregistered Vehicle, and Financial Responsibility, court date Jan. 27 in General Sessions.
Dec. 8: David Halverson, 41, from Gallatin, arrested for Driving on Revoked License, court date Jan. 27 in General Sessions.
Dec. 8: Robert Maxwell, 41, from Portland, arrested for DUI 1st, Simple Possession SCH II, and Window Tint, court date Feb. 14 in General Sessions.
Dec. 8: Crystal Dillehay, 35, from Portland, arrested for Simple Possession SCH III, court date Jan. 10 in General Sessions.
Dec. 9: Steven Block, 64, from Portland, arrested for Domestic Assault, court date Jan. 11 in General Sessions.
