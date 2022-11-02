New Portland East girls’ basketball coach Lamar Totten is excited about the prospects for a good 2022-23 season. Though the Lady Panthers return just two starters back in eighth graders Maddie Combs and Emily Hester, Totten has some younger kids ready to step in and fill the roles left by last year’s eighth graders that moved to the high school.
“We are a young team but there has been a lot of improvement since our first practice,” Totten said last week. “We have only two starters back in Emily and Maddie. We have one player (Paisley Thompson) which played varsity minutes for us coming off the bench and three sixth graders that have been playing basketball in the Portland Youth League and some AAU with Panther Elite. The rest of the team has never played before, but I’m excited to watch them grow.”
Totten has been an assistant at Portland East for several seasons and is familiar with the personnel on the team.
Totten plans to run some motion on offense and man-to-man and zone defense and knows communication will be important in implementing the offensive and defensive schemes.
“Our strengths will be the way we communicate with each other to get everyone in position,” Totten noted. “We practice communicating everyday at practice. We will try and make defense one of our biggest strengths as well. We know the other is going to score, we want to limit the amount they score.”
There have been a couple of surprises in fall camp according to Totten.
“I have a couple of kids that have stepped up since we started back up and I think they will be special,” Totten remarked. “Peyton Trevino is a newcomer. She has never played basketball before, but she caught my eye at tryouts by the way she jumped in like she had been playing for years. Madison Mayes is another player that has surprised me this year. She is a sixth grader, and she will probably see significant time this year handling the basketball for us.”
This year’s squad will have a mixture of both size and speed and Totten hopes girls will be able to use both qualities to have a successful campaign.
“We do have a mixture of size and speed,” Totten pointed out. “We will be able to maintain in the paint and be able to handle the basketball enough to get it in the paint to our post players. Having a lot of first year players, it’s hard for them to control the ball with their speed. But we are getting there.
Totten knows that wins and losses are important. But seeing the girls develop into basketball players to play at the next level is one of the keys to a successful season.
“We want to prepare our two eighth graders to play at the high school level,” Totten pointed out. “I make sure our girls know that it isn’t about wins and losses (of course I want to win and so do the girls). But it’s about whether or not they are prepared to make the team and play at the high school level.”
Totten looks for Westmoreland to be the team to beat in the county.
Members of the team include Makayla Lugten, Madison Mayes, Chloee Dickerson, Arielle Lindsey, Mia Cloud, Brooklyn Davies, Annabelle Thompson, Paisley Thompson, Maddie Combs, Emily Hester, Aaliyah Figueroa, Ellieana Baird, Kendall Gregory, Peyton Trevino, and Amaya Lindsey. Adi Ownsby is the team manager and Totten will be assisted by Shana Wheeler.
