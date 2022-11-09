Portland East coach Mike Hollingsworth hopes to see his team improve on last season’s 2-12 mark. But the Panthers will rely on a young core of players that saw little or no varsity action.
“We have five players coming back from last year’s junior varsity squad,” Hollingsworth said recently. “We also have six new players that have never played middle school basketball at any level.”
Hollingsworth does have talent on the team including point guard Bralyn Fitts and Trebor Brito playing in the paint along with Fisher Berry, Timmy Spears, Alexander Hall, and Weston Napier. “Bralyn has speed and has a good fell for the game,” Hollingsworth stated. “He can shoot the 3-pointer and is our most experienced player. He’s been in the system for three years.
Trebor is a new player and has good size and ability to score around the basket and from outside.”
Berry, Spears, Hall, and Napier will be relied on for minutes on the court as the bench is not very deep this season.
A sixth grader, Myles Moore, will see considerable time for Portland East on the hardwood.
“Myles is an exceptional talent that can shoot the three and has power to get inside to the basket,” Hollingsworth explained.
Hollingsworth is hoping that the team will gel as the 2022-23 campaign got underway last week.
“Even with our lack of experience, I think we will be competitive,” Hollinsworth remarked. “What I like most about these young men is their willingness to learn and play hard. I’m hoping these aspects will allow us to overcome some of our downfalls and help us to compete with bigger and more talented teams.”
