If you are looking for something to do this weekend, come on down to Portland High School as students will be presenting “Father of the Bride” at the school’s auditorium Thursday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m.
She literally drips with experience. She directs them like Toscanini leading the CBS Orchestra — with nuance, authority, and ultimate pragmatism. Melody Allen has all the needed attributes for a job that requires her to evoke great theatrical performances from high school students.
In the auditorium of Portland High School, the final week of rehearsals was underway for the Drama Club’s presentation of “Father of the Bride,” and she gathered the cast front and center to give instructions before the rehearsal.
“If you haven’t brought your shoes in yet, you must bring them no later than tomorrow,” she told them.
“If you don’t, they’ll end up on your bedroom floor when the show’s ready to start. Also—we need to talk about haircuts.” She surveyed the group. “This show is set in the 1980s,” she said.
“Hair was more curled than straight. Look at the pictures from ’85 through ’87. Hair just gets bigger and bigger.
So think about trying to come up with a hairstyle that’s a little bigger and more curled than you’re wearing today.”
She asked which characters needed help with quick costume changes. One student volunteered, “Well, the wedding dress has a lot of buttons.” The director nodded. “Yes. I started to count them but gave up.
It’s somewhere between twenty and forty. You will definitely need help with that.” Another cast member offered to help — problem solved.
As Portland High School’s Fine Arts Department Chair and Theater Director, Melody Allen has spent the last thirty-five years finding ways to solve problems that attempted to plague her productions.
She has evolved and adjusted. For instance, her current production, “Father of the Bride,” has three casts, with many of the students learning different parts for each cast — a practice that seems both unusual and innovative.
“Well, it was an adjustment I made because of COVID,” Allen said. “We put on ‘Clue’ for our spring production in 2021 and we were very afraid we would lose some of our cast to Covid. So, we triple-cast our female roles since I had enough girls to do that, and I cast one guy in each guy role and then had one fellow who played swing — he learned all the ‘guy parts.’
That was Collin Gardner — he learned 600 lines for ‘Clue.’
And it was really good we did that,” she added. “Because we did lose one of our young men to Covid, and Collin had to sub for him. It went without a hitch.”
For this year’s production of “Father of the Bride,” Allen has triple-cast all the female parts. She didn’t have enough male actors to triple-cast the male roles in entirety.
“But my Mr. Banks and my Tommy, the brother, do flip back and forth from night to night.”
Triple-casting is not the only adjustment made in the theater department due to COVID.
“We used to do full makeup, coming in an hour-and-a-half early,” said Allen. “But, I no longer do that because of Covid. I leave the issue of foundation up to them.
I tell them that we’re going to video the show, and if they don’t use foundation, they may look like Casper the Friendly Ghost.
. It’s up to them. But they are required to do eyes and lips!”
“Father of the Bride,” which Allen had directed before, was written in 1950. When she reviewed the script, she was struck by how current it felt and asked some students to read it. They loved it.
“When I compared the number of parts in the show — the genders and character types — with the people I have in my drama club, it fit us to a tee,” said Allen.
“What I didn’t remember is how difficult it is! Lots and lots of lines!
But the kids really like it, and that always makes for great performances.”
A different cast will appear in each presentation of the show, a decision combining the creativity and the pragmatism of Melody Allen, who has learned that if the show must go on, the show must be prepared for anything and everything.
But now, having done all, she is ready to invite the audience to sit back … and enjoy the show.
Tickets are $6 if purchased in advance either from a student or in the high school office and are $7 if purchased at the door.
