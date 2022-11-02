Henry County flexed its muscle in their 47-0 win over Portland last Friday night. The Patriots, one of the top teams in 5-A and the 2022 Region 7 champs, rolled up over 300 yards of offense and capitalized on two special teams’ mistakes by the Panthers to score a pair of touchdowns.
The Patriots led 28-0 at halftime and added three scores in the second half for the final margin of victory.
Despite the loss, Portland still finished third in the region and travels to Memphis Friday for the opening round of the TSSAA playoffs.
Portland coach Wes Inman explained that injuries have taken their toll on the Panthers.
“When the season started, we had three backs who had tremendous junior seasons last year,” Inman explained. “Six weeks ago, we lost one and last week we lost another. We’ve been transitioning to a wing/twin look. We knew we wanted Braden (Thornton) to be the quarterback. We actually have two quarterbacks in the backfield in Braden and Cullen Box.”
Thornton was 10 of 21 in the passing department for 65 yards with senior Freddy Paxton grabbing four catches for 54 yards.
Inman was pleased with the play of the younger kids in the contest.
“We started two sophomore offensive tackles,” Inman pointed out. “Kori Fitts played well and will be a tremendous player for us. We didn’t do a lot of hitting last week because we were so banged up. We had some kids out because of injuries and some kids that had to have treatments this week just to play tonight. The coachability of the kids was high tonight.”
Portland received the opening kickoff and drove to the HCHS 26 yard before a failed field goal attempt left the game scoreless.
Henry County blocked a Portland punt late in the first quarter and scored with Morgan Barrick added the two-point conversion and an 8-0 lead.
Barrick notched a 16-yard scoring run and Quarterback Ryan Damrod punched the football from three yards out as the visitors went up 22-0. Barrett’s eight-yard touchdown romp just before the half put the Patriots on top 28-0.
Portland’s Nik Averitt recovered an onsides kick to start the second half, but the Purple were forced to punt. The snap was low, and Henry County recovered the blocked attempt at the 25.
Three plays later, Damrod capped a short drive on a one-yard sneak to extend Henry County’s advantage to 34-0 with 8:49 left in the third.
The Patriots added a one-yard touchdown dash by Lake Heffington and Ashton Kemp returned an interception for the final score of the evening.
Portland evens it’s record at 5-5 heading into the postseason.
