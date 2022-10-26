When Portland traveled to Springfield last Friday night, a lot was riding on the outcome. A possible second-place finish in the region and a home playoff game awaited the winner.
However, the Yellow Jackets took advantage of three miscues, two of which that went for scores in defeating the Purple 40-0.
Springfield, by winning, clinched second place in the region with the win while Portland will probably head west to Memphis for the first round of the TSSAA playoffs starting the first Friday in November.
“Springfield is really, really, good,” Portland coach Wes Inman said afterward. “I think they are better than last year. I thought we had a good game plan going into the game, but we had a couple of miscues happen and we couldn’t get anything going on offense.”
Portland had ten possessions in the contest and their average starting line of scrimmage was 19. The Panthers advanced the football past the midfield stripe twice, once on their final series of the opening half and the second as the clock was winding down to end the game.
“We found a rhythm late and had the right personnel in there,” Inman pointed out. “I thought both quarterbacks played well. I don’t think I’ve ever been involved in a game with so many injuries. We are going to focus this week on getting healthy.”
The Yellow Jackets struck first on a 10-play drive that resulted in a one-yard run. Logan Leftrick’s PAT created a 7-0 lead.
Ja’Quavion Johnson picked off a Portland pass and ran it for a 29-yard run and the kick conversion upped the spread to 14-0 on the first play of the second quarter.
Keenan Chatman capped an eight-play march late in the first half by going in from three yards out for a 20-0.
Portland’s deepest penetration came on their final drive of the half. Quarterback Braden Thornton completed a trio of passes to Freddy Paxton covering 48 yards and Yamarion Fitts and Cullen Box each caught single passes to move the football to the 14.
The drive ended on a Springfield interception that was returned 80 yards as the horn sounded.
The Yellow Jackets tallied in the third period as Keontez Woodard raced 14 yards to paydirt with Leftrick’s PAT giving the hosts a 27-0 edge.
Lamarious Daniels added a 42-yard spring to the endzone, and Derrick Snorton scored off an interception for the final 40-0 margin.
The Panthers finished with 160 yards for the game as Paxton had 92 yards of offense. Thornton finished with six for nine in the passing department for 62 yards.
Springfield complied 241 yards of offense as Daniels rushed for 80 yards on eight attempts.
