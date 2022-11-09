A gritty performance by Portland on the gridiron last Friday night gave the Panthers an 11-7 win over number 2-seeded Southwind in South Memphis in first-round action of the TSSAA playoffs
The win advanced the Purple to the second-round of the playoffs.
It was also the first playoff win for the Panthers since 2004.
Defense was the name of the game for Portland. Southwind, a team with athletes all over the field, churned out 199 total yards and had only two plays that went for more than 20 yards. The Jaguars had averaged 23 points per game this season but were held to a single touchdown in Friday’s tilt.
In the fourth quarter, Southwind managed 12 yards of offense.
The defense had Charles Barrett, Luke Newton, Avery Hughes, Nik Averitt, Isaac Barie, Mason Swonger, Will Napier, Yamarion “BeBe” Fitts, Cullen Box, Keilen Dalton, and Freddy Paxton in the starting line-up Friday night.
“I can’t say enough about the defense tonight,” Portland coach Wes Inman said afterward. “Coach Reeves had a great game plan. You never know when your defense will have to win a game for you. Some nights, you have big scores when your defensive is struggling and some nights it’s a tremendous defense effort. Tonight, it was the defensive effort.”
Swonger led the team in tackles with seven while Averitt collected 4.5 and Dalton and Napier each finishing with three.
Portland’s offense, missing two of the three running backs that started the season, complied 50 yards in the opening half but finished with 147 over the final 24 minutes of action including scoring the winning score late in the third quarter.
“Southwind came up in a defense we hadn’t seen before,” Inman remarked. “We had a couple of miscues on who to block. At halftime, we made some adjustments and started putting hats on hats and found a way to the endzone and eat up the clock.”
Freddy Paxton gained 77 yards on eight carries while Hunter Mayes, Cullen Box, and Quarterback Braden Thornton combined for 110 rushing yards.
“We had some other running backs to step up and contribute tonight,” Inman explained. “Freddy had a good game and the special teams played well for us.”
The Jaguars scored first on a four-yard dash by Quarterback Kelvin Perkins and a 7-0 lead in the opening period.
A blocked punt by the special teams on the first play of the second quarter gave Portland good field position at the 11. The Purple couldn’t reach the endzone, but Averitt’s 27-yard attempt cleared the crossbars and put the Panthers on the scoreboard.
Southwind missed a last-second field goal with 11 seconds remaining in the half but still went into the locker room on top.
Portland started to move the football on their second possession of the third period as Thornton had a 23-yard keeper, Box ran for 26 and Paxton added a 29-yard dash to the 2.
Box took the handoff on the next play and scored with Paxton adding the two-point conversion and 11-7 advantage.
After an exchange of punts, the Jaguars threatened with an eight-play series that reached the five yard-line.
However, a potential touchdown pass was dropped in the endzone, and Portland took over at the 5.
Southwind was penalized 15 yards and the Panthers moved downfield as Paxton busted loose for 35 and Mayes ran twice for 15. Paxton caught a five-yard pass from Thornton and Paxton ran for four to the 15.
The drive stalled and Portland attempted a field goal that fell short of its mark. The possession took almost six minutes off the clock in the fourth.
The Jaguars picked up a first down, but two passes fell incomplete, Napier and Ashton Darnell sacked Perkins for a four-yard loss and Dalton picked off a desperation pass at the 43 to preserve the win for the Panthers.
Portland travels to Henry County this Friday night.
